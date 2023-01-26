Worthy Reads

🇸🇰 Roots Travel Trip: In Tablet magazine, Danny Gold travels to Slovakia to meet the man whose family risked their lives to hide his grandfather and other Jews during the Holocaust. “I asked him: What should I tell my children one day about what he did? He replied: ‘Just what happened. Your grandfather was saved in Vadovce, together with others. It was good that such people were there [to save him] and it’s important that such people are here in the future. But the best would be if such things would never happen again.’ Later, he told me, ‘I think that, essentially, man is not evil. Something will make him a bad person. There must be some impulse, but it’s difficult to say. People were able to do such things … it’s difficult for me to explain.’” [Tablet]

👩 SBF’s Mom: Puck’s Teddy Schleifer looks at how the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX has affected his mother, Barbara Fried, a co-founder of Mind the Gap, which raised hundreds of millions of dollars for Democratic candidates. “Six days before the 2022 election, her son’s cryptocurrency empire had begun to collapse. A run on FTX, which began just before the midterm election, revealed that S.B.F. had somehow misplaced billions of dollars of his customers’ money. Unable to raise the emergency financing necessary to keep FTX solvent, Sam declared bankruptcy on November 11 and was arrested a month later. Fried, who should have been riding high after helping Democrats hold the Senate, instead found herself flying to the Bahamas to tend to her eldest son, who was erratically tweeting acrostics and furiously mounting a legal response that would require all of Barbara and Joe’s attention and relationships, and ultimately most of their money. Just before Christmas, they helped Sam post bail, allowing him to fly back to California, where he remains under house arrest. They have since entered a new, unexpected phase of their careers: parents of one of the most infamous alleged financial criminals in history.” [Puck]

🇸🇦 Fact or Fiction? In The Jerusalem Post, Douglas Bloomfield, formerly a lobbyist at AIPAC, questions Saudi statements that the country won’t normalize relations with Israel until the Palestinians achieve statehood. “Normalization between the kingdom and Israel has actually been underway for some time even though Palestinian statehood remains further away than ever. The Saudis have grown weary of Palestinian intransigence and have decided it is in their own interest to build relations with the Jewish state. Also, the two countries share a common cause: stopping Iran’s terrorism and nuclear ambitions. The Arabs states have vetoed the Palestinian veto, which said no recognition or peace with Israel until Palestinian claims, including statehood, were achieved. Several moderate Sunni states have opted for normalizing relations with Israel and the trade, technology and tourism that would bring them, but most of all for the critical shared strategic interest.” [JPost]

📗 Never Forget: In Newsweek, Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan stresses the importance of remembering the victims of the Holocaust as individuals, a mission carried out by the Holocaust remembrance center, including a new Book of Names being inaugurated at the United Nations Headquarters as part of the activities marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day. “On this, the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau by Soviet troops, where more than one million ‘nameless’ Jews were slaughtered, we rekindle their identities by restoring their names. Our mission has never been more relevant, and our responsibility to keep alive the memory of the Holocaust and its victims will never abate. The Book of Names of Holocaust victims will help us, Jews and non-Jews, educators and statespersons, historians and influencers, citizens of the world, to convey the chronicles of this singular Jewish and human event. The names and the people they stand for serve as a beacon of light and warning against the mortal dangers of unconstrained antisemitism and racism, and exhort us to fulfill the vital 11th commandment: Remember.” [Newsweek]

💣 Regional Responsiveness: In the Wall Street Journal, JINSA’s Michael Makovsky and Blaise Misztal call on the U.S. to restock its arsenal reserves in Israel with updated munitions to defend against modern threats. “As Washington asks its allies to do more to contribute to collective security, the WRSA-I [stockpile] can provide Israel with the necessary tools to help defend itself and American interests. This comes on the heels of Israel’s being assigned in 2021 to the ‘area of responsibility’ of the U.S. Central Command, or Centcom, meaning the country is now part of America’s military’s training, planning and operations in the Middle East. A WRSA-I fully stocked with modern weapons and better integrated into American military supply chains, plans, and operations will doubtless enhance the security of both nations and that of America’s traditional — and Israel’s newer — Arab partners.” [WSJ]



📰 Media Matter: In Mishpacha Magazine, Avi Schick addresses the recent media attention focused on Yeshiva University and the Jewish education system. “For months, The New York Times and others have been attacking yeshivos and yeshivah education. They attempt to cloak their efforts as motivated by a desire to increase secular studies offered in yeshivos. The nasty attacks on YU, however, make it clear that what bothers yeshivah critics is not a lack of secularity — that is not a charge that can be leveled at YU — but the presence of G-d. They simply can’t countenance our stubborn insistence on living lives in accordance with our faith. Our way of life is under attack. To be sure, other major newspapers don’t harbor The Times’ animus toward our community, and legislative leaders in Albany have never exhibited anything but respect toward the Orthodox. But their caucuses are not trending friendlier, and legislation today is less likely to show a deference to religious practice than that seen previously. That reflects the broader shift in societal attitudes toward religion.” [Mishpacha]