👋 Good Thursday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to Jewish leaders who sat with Democratic senators yesterday to discuss a range of hot-button issues, and report from The George Washington University, where Amb. Michael Herzog spoke about the incoming Israeli government last night. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: UAE Amb. Yousef Al Otaiba, former Rep. Shelley Berkley and Sen. Ben Cardin.

Will he or won’t he show? The question of whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried would attend the New York Times’ DealBook conference was answered yesterday, when Bankman-Fried, clad in his signature casual t-shirt and untamed hair, was interviewed by the Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin by video from the Bahamas.

Bankman-Fried’s appearance at the conference — which he said his lawyers were opposed to, in part because Bankman-Fried continues to admit culpability (“I screwed up,” he told the audience at DealBook yesterday) — nearly overshadowed the rest of the day’s high-profile speakers, which included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and Amazon’s Andy Jassy, the latter of whom rejected calls to add a content warning to the antisemitic film promoted by Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving last month.

And while Netanyahu’s video appearance at DealBook, in which he called former President Trump’s controversial dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West “a mistake,” turned a few heads, it was a podcast interview with Bari Weiss published hours beforehand that drew more attention.

In the in-depth interview, Netanyahu discussed his guiding mission. “My belief was that Israel has to be very powerful,” he said. “It’s not enough to be moral. It’s not enough to be just. It’s not enough to be liked. It doesn’t even make a difference. If you’re weak, you don’t survive in our area. By the way, beyond our area, you can see that you can be devoured by aggressive forces that gobble up nations or conquer them or destroy them.”

After detailing the many ways in which he had nearly died over his life — which include being bitten by a yellow scorpion and almost drowning in the Suez Canal — Netanyahu shifted to talking about his political death, which opponents had celebrated when he was ousted last year. “People have come back from political death once. Churchill is a good example. Rabin is a good example. Ben-Gurion is a very good example, and there are many others you can find. But somebody slipped me a note the other day that said, ‘how many people have come back, how many leaders have come back from political death, not once, but twice?’ The answer is in the last 75 years, no one has.”

Netanyahu also covered his approach to democracy and governing, noting that he spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan several days ago. “But — just as Barack Obama had good relations with Turkey, and just as President Biden meets with the leaders of China or the leaders of other countries in our region who are not exactly Luxembourg democracies — that’s what foreign policy does. It’s a combination of interest and values, and you balance them.”

Weiss questioned Netanyahu on his right-wing coalition partners — some of whom have called for changes to how Israel determines who is Jewish. “This Israel is not going to be governed by Talmudic law,” Netanyahu responded. “We’re not going to ban LGBT forums. As you know, my view on that is sharply different, to put it mildly. We’re going to remain a country of laws.”

House Democrats yesterday selected Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Katherine Clark (D-MA) and Pete Aguilar (D-CA) as their new leaders, replacing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Steny Hoyer (D-MD). Further down the leadership chart, however, there is now competition for the No. 4 slot. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), stepping down from a higher leadership post, had hoped to secure the job, but Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) announced a challenge on Wednesday, arguing in part that a member of the LGBTQ+ community should be a part of the leadership. Democrats will vote on the job today.

Cicilline, who is Jewish, would have to give up his newly won slot as the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Middle East subcommittee if he is selected for the leadership job. Even if he loses to Clyburn, Cicilline must still choose between staying as the top Democrat on the Middle East subcommittee or a Judiciary Committee subcommittee.

The place to be in Washington last night was the Kogod Courtyard at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, where the UAE Embassy celebrated the 51st anniversary of the country’s founding. UAE Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba began his remarks by congratulating the U.S. team on advancing at the World Cup and proceeded to note the many accomplishments in the UAE and broader Middle East over the past year.

Among the many VIPs and Jewish leaders in attendance were Amb. Deborah Lipstadt, Israeli Amb. Michael Herzog, Saudi Amb. Reema Bandar Al Saud, Bahrain Amb. Abdulla Al Khalifa, Bill Burns, Betsy Berns Korn, David Cohen, Barbara Leaf, Mike Hammer, Dima Alfaham, Norm Brownstein, Sen. Roy Blunt, Rep. Brad Schneider, Rep. Peter Meijer, Rabbi Levi Duchman, Lea Duchman, Rabbi Levi Shemtov, Dan Shapiro, Aaron Keyak, William Daroff, Jason Isaacson, Dan Mariaschin, Norm Coleman, Elliott Abrams, Brian Hook, Aaron Lobel, Danny Sebright, Steve Clemons, Stephen Schneider, Mark Donig, Johnnie Moore, Hessa Alshuwaihi, Adam Sharon, Talal Alabsi, Elad Strohmayer, Evan Charney, Mira Resnick, Karim Gamal, Wesam Hassanein, Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt, Tom Gallagher, Karim Sadjadpour, Brian Katulis, Armstrong Williams, Kylie Atwood and Mark Vlasic.