👋 Good Thursday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to attendees at yesterday’s White House antisemitism roundtable, and interview Bhavini Patel, a local official in Pennsylvania who is looking to succeed Summer Lee in Harrisburg. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Ivanka Trump, Rep. Kathy Manning and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Aspen Security Forum’s Washington confab kicks off this morning at the InterContinental Hotel at The Wharf. Among the featured speakers are Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk and Sens. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Todd Young (R-IN).

In the afternoon, Ambassador Dennis Ross will speak on a panel moderated by Politico’s Dafna Linzer titled “Beyond the World Cup: Triumphs and Challenges in the Middle East.”

Co-chairs of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism are hosting counterparts from the United Kingdom on Capitol Hill today to discuss possible avenues of cooperation on fighting antisemitism, Jewish Insider has learned.

Reps. Kathy Manning (D-NC), Grace Meng (D-NY) and Randy Weber (R-TX) will be joined by Members of Parliament Sarah Jones and Andrew Percy — members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group Against Antisemitism — as well as Danny Stone and Nina Freedman, the CEO and external affairs officer at the Antisemitism Policy Trust, a U.K. group that seeks to educate members of parliament and policymakers on antisemitism.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved resolutions yesterday expressing support for Iranian protesters and condemning the violent crackdown on them, and honoring the victims of the bombings of the Israeli Embassy and the AMIA Jewish Community Center in Argentina, both linked to Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists. The House Foreign Affairs Committee voted to advance an identical resolution on the Iran protests.

Elsewhere on the Senate side of the Capitol, Senate Democrats will elect their caucus leadership this morning. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is expected to hold onto the top position.

Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu made further progress with his government formation efforts overnight, when his Likud party signed a deal with the Orthodox Shas party — the fifth and final coalition party expected to ink an agreement with Likud. Shas chairman Aryeh Deri is set to be interior minister and health minister for the first two years of the government’s four-year term, after which he will replace Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich as finance minister. Deri will also serve as deputy prime minister for the full term.

The deals are all interim agreements, and Netanyahu is expected to spend the coming days finalizing details both with his coalition partners and with members of his own party to whom he still has to hand out portfolios. Netanyahu’s deadline to form a government will expire on Sunday at midnight, and he is expected to ask President Isaac Herzog for an extension.

At a climate-focused investing conference held today in Ramallah, a senior official with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation pledged to commit American investment dollars and financing toward private-sector entities in the West Bank and Gaza that are working to adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change.

There are “pressing challenges in the region,” Jake Levine, the DFC’s chief climate officer, said in Ramallah at the event hosted by the Bank of Palestine, but also “tremendous opportunities for business development” in areas like clean energy, electric vehicles and agriculture.

The commitment is part of a broader push by the DFC, which invests in development projects in lower-income nations, to promote private sector development in the Palestinian Territories as a priority. It’s been a goal for the agency since the 2020 passage of the Nita M. Lowey Middle East Partnership for Peace Act (MEPPA), which aims to strengthen on-the-ground ties and cooperation between Israelis and Palestinians, one person with knowledge of the work and the Ramallah event told JI.