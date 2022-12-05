👋 Good Monday morning!

The White House will host Jewish leaders for a roundtable discussion about antisemitism on Wednesday, according to an invitation obtained by Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch. The invitation, which says that unnamed “senior White House officials” will be in attendance, was sent by White House Jewish Liaison Shelley Greenspan.

The agenda, according to the invitation, will include a discussion of the Biden-Harris administration’s work on combating antisemitism and “how we can best work with your organizations to confront the rise of antisemitism.” The meeting is meant to be a follow-up to the United We Stand summit that the White House hosted in September, one person with knowledge of the meeting told JI. Read more here.

On Friday, President Joe Bidenissued a tweet specifically addressing antisemitism and Holocaust denial, days after Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye, appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show and praised Nazis and Adolf Hitler. “I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides,” Biden tweeted.

Hours later, Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted, “Praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust is vile, appalling, and must be condemned. Our Administration will continue to stand up against antisemitism and the epidemic of hate.”

Also on Friday, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who posted his own tweet on antisemitism, spoke about his concerns during a fireside chat at the NewDEAL Leaders conference in Washington. “It’s painful,” Emhoff said, according to excerpts of the conversation obtained from a White House official. “It hurts.”

“So I don’t want it to feel normal,” Emhoff, who is Jewish, continued. “I don’t want people to think, ‘Well, it’s just words, it’s just Kanye.’ No — this matters. This is important. We have to all step up and speak out about this as leaders in your communities. So as long as I have this microphone, I’m going to keep speaking up, speaking out, and again, not just about antisemitism but about hatred and bringing everyone else together. This is not OK. It’s not OK. We cannot be silent. We gotta push back. We gotta speak up. And we cannot make this normal. We cannot.”

Emhoff also addressed the responsibility he’s felt as the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president. “And coming in as Second Gentleman, I thought being the first man in this role would be the headline, and it was. But like, the one thing was being the first Jewish person of any of the four. There’s never been a Jew married to a president, or vice president, or has been president or vice president. As it turns out that has become a very big deal in the Jewish community and in other communities that aren’t represented. And I felt it was very important to kind of take that on, accept that responsibility, and really lean into it. And live openly as a Jew as I had in my normal life but do it in this public life, which meant Passover, virtual Passover, live Passover, mezuzahs on the doors, menorahs.”

Conversations about increasing antisemitism continued through the weekend. Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu weighed in during an appearance on “Meet the Press” yesterday, telling host Chuck Todd that antisemitism is “the oldest disease” that has “accompanied our history with horrific results over the centuries, and it’s not going to go away.”

“I think free societies have to take a consistent position to condemn antisemitism, to stand up against it, and to do so consistently,” Netanyahu added. “What is driving it is one of the unfortunate effects of the internet age…is polarization. In the case of antisemitism, it’s the melding, the fusion of the antisemitism from the extreme radical left with the extreme radical right.” Watch the full interview here.