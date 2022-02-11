👋 Good Friday morning!

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent JI stories, including: Donna Edwards steps back into the fray; Josh Shapiro’s open Pennsylvania primary lane; The story of Rodoba Noori’s harrowing evacuation from Afghanistan; Adam Fox, on the edge of stardom; Sol Werdiger’s Super Bowl LVI game plan; With politics in his blood, Gideon Taylor takes on Jewish community relations; and Addressing the gender imbalance in Israeli high-tech. Print the latest edition here.

Among the names being floated to take over CNN after Jeff Zucker’s departure last week are CNN’s Virginia Moseley and Andrew Morse, TV veterans Ben Sherwood and David Rhodes, and UTA’s Jay Sures, according to Puck News’ Dylan Byers. Another name said to be under consideration is CNN DC bureau chief Sam Feist.

Retiring Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) endorsed Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) in her primary against Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI). Lawrence represents around a third of the new 11th District, where both incumbents are running, and is also the only Black member of Michigan’s congressional delegation.

Lawrence said in a press conference on Thursday with Stevens, “No person represents the qualities, the compassion, the work ethic better than Haley Stevens… I want everyone to know that as I transition to my new life, I will be able to breathe knowing that the City of Pontiac and the 11th District has a leader that will not sit down on the job, a leader that understands her oath of office.”

Later in the day, the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC — led by Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Mark Pocan (D-WI) — announced its endorsement of Levin, who is a member of the caucus.

Pocan said in a statement, “He draws on a lifetime of activism in the labor, human rights and climate movements to craft policy that puts working families first every single time… Andy Levin is a progressive champion driven by a commitment to universal justice and equity, not backroom special interest agendas.”

The 19 Democratic members of the House Homeland Security Committee wrote to Appropriations Committee leaders urging them to “take urgent action… and provide significant new funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program” in the pending 2022 appropriations package.

The letter notes that “even with this significant increase” to NSGP funding provided for 2021, “the demand has never been greater.”