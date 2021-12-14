👋 Good Tuesday morning!

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will meet today for hearings on Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s nomination to be ambassador to India, University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann’s nomination to be ambassador to Germany and Donald Blome’s nomination to be ambassador to Pakistan.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) spoke at Rutgers University Hillel last night about antisemitism. During the speech, Gottheimer alleged that members of the Working Families Party disrupted a recent event about the bipartisan infrastructure bill by “screaming ‘Jew’ at me.”

Gottheimer expressed concerns about a statement this summer from part-time Rutgers professors attacking the Israeli government after the May conflict with Hamas.

In his speech, Gottheimer called the faculty statement “disgraceful,” adding, “It was even more sickening that the university felt that it had trouble defending the pro-Israel students on campus and stand up to such blatant antisemitism. They had to back down from the initial comments of support.”

The House will vote today on establishing a special envoy to monitor and combat Islamophobia.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrapped up a historic visit to the United Arab Emirates last night, having become the first Israeli premier to make an official visit to the country. At the conclusion of the visit, it was announced that Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, with whom Bennett met for more than four hours, had accepted an invitation to visit Israel.

Following the meeting, the two issued a joint statement saying that “both sides confirmed a shared desire to advance a range of significant areas of cooperation to further strengthen trade and economic relations, by establishing a joint research and development fund.”

Bennett entered isolation shortly after returning to Israel, after someone who had been on his flight tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesman said in a statement.