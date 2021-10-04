👋 Good Monday morning!

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office said on Monday that Iran was behind an apparent assassination attempt on Israeli businessman Teddy Sagi in Cyprus last week. “In contrast to some information published last night regarding the incident in Cyprus, I would like to clarify, on behalf of the security forces, that this was a terrorist incident directed by Iran against Israeli businessmen living in Cyprus,” a spokesperson said in the statement.

Sagi, an Israeli billionaire who now lives in Cyprus, was apparently saved at the last minute from an assassination plot several days ago, Israeli media reported Sunday. Sagi, who is well-known in Israel, founded the gambling software company Playtech and owns Camden Market in London.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) is expected to bring a unanimous consent request for the House’s $1 billion Iron Dome funding bill to the Senate floor today — the request aims to pass the bill without a full Senate floor vote.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who has demanded an amendment to pay for the funding by reallocating aid to Afghanistan, has not indicated plans to lift his objection to the unanimous consent request, which would trigger the Senate to vote on the legislation.

The Jewish Federations of North America held its virtual Global Assembly on Sunday. Speaking via webcast, Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned of the threat of a rift between Israel and North American Jewry, calling for solidarity and mutual respect. “I cannot imagine a world in which the two epic centers of Judaism function in solitude and disconnect, without working to build bridges back to each other,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) said, “I feel like all of us in public life have an obligation to speak out forcefully against extremism, no matter what form it takes, and I worry about the phenomenon that I call the Jeremy Corbynization of politics in America.”

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, in a pre-recorded address, spoke about the importance and increasing urgency of action in the face of increasing antisemitism. “The ancient evil of antisemitism is on the rise. I encountered this sad reality at the United Nations — hateful governments like Iran didn’t even bother to hide their hostility toward Jews. I heard it in their words, I saw it in their deeds. Other countries were more subtle. They didn’t go after the Jewish people; instead they went after the Jewish state.”

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) indefinitely postponed a vote on the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill on Friday, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), the lead negotiator for centrist Democrats, called the move “deeply regrettable” and blasted a “small far-left faction” he accused of using “Freedom Caucus tactics” for blocking the bill.