chaos in kabul

Four Capitol Hill veterans split on U.S. pullout

(Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Although Congress is currently in recess, lawmakers have taken to the airwaves and social media in recent days to offer support, recriminations and other commentary on America’s departure from Afghanistan after 20 years and the Taliban’s rapid conquest of the country. Reps. Brian Mast (R-FL), who lost both legs and a finger to an improvised explosive device in Kandahar; Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), who served as a platoon commander in Afghanistan’s Helmand province; Don Bacon (R-NE), who commanded an Air Force squadron in Iraq and retired from military service as a brigadier general; and Scott Perry (R-PA), a retired brigadier general in the Pennsylvania National Guard who served in Iraq in 2009 and 2010, weighed in on the recent developments in interviews with Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod on Monday.

Reflecting: Mast said recent events in Afghanistan have left him, his family and other veterans wondering whether their hardships were “all for naught.” “What I come to in my mind is that it’s not all for naught. We were all out there, we were fighting for things that we believed in just hitting back at people that attacked our country on our mainland,” Mast told JI, referring to the 9/11 attacks. “What we do in combat, we definitely do for our country, but we do even more so for the people to our left and right. And that can never be taken away.”

False choice: Mast blamed the Taliban’s takeover on the U.S.’s rapid drawdown, saying it came without “a process by which we were going to exit and make sure that this area was maintained.” He argued that the notion of Biden’s only options being to conduct a rapid pullback or to drag the war apace is “not a true argument.” Instead, Mast said the U.S. should have conducted a slow, regional withdrawal, taking time to “test the waters” before a full pullout. The Florida Republican said the Trump administration, which set the initial U.S. exit strategy in Afghanistan, reaching an agreement with the Taliban, bears “zero blame” for the current situation.

Flip side: Auchincloss took a different view, blaming the Afghan government and military’s “lack of political will” for the catastrophic collapse. “We built Afghanistan an air force, we built them an army, we helped them craft many of the tools of statehood. But ultimately, building a nation is a project that must be done by the nation itself,” Auchincloss told JI. “And in the course of 20 years, they did not do so. We can’t have Americans fighting a war that Afghans won’t fight for themselves,” he said, echoing a phrase repeated by the president.

Third way: Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), who commanded an Air Force squadron in Iraq and retired from military service as a brigadier general, took a third view. “We could have sustained a residual force of non-combat forces, and a combat airpower and helped maintain their aircraft. We could have done this a long time,” Bacon said. “And 2,500 forces is a lot less than what we have in Korea, Germany and many places in the world. And let’s be clear, we suffered zero combat losses in almost a year and a half.”

Helping hand: Mast and Auchincloss both agreed that evacuating Afghan interpreters and others who aided the U.S. must now be the top priority. Mast reflected on the dedication of one Afghan interpreter who worked with his unit regularly, including on the night he was injured. “He always had this helmet on that didn’t fit him right. It was like a kid putting on their dad’s suit… It was like a bobblehead on your dashboard,” Mast said. “I can remember a mission he was on… and he had on a pair of tennis shoes. And we were going through some mud and he lost his tennis shoes. And he ended up completing this whole mission with us in bare feet… These are people that you serve next to night after night, mission after mission.” Mast said he’s lost track of this individual, who had two children, and doesn’t know if he is still in jeopardy.

Heritage: Auchincloss said that the need to evacuate local U.S. partners resonates particularly strongly through his Jewish heritage. “It’s an especially resonant point for the Jewish people who know so intimately the story of the refugee,” he explained. He added that he will “be holding the administration to account to ensure that we do process and welcome refugees.”

