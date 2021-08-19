buckeye primary

Morgan Harper’s entry into Ohio Senate race shakes up Democratic primary

Morgan Harper – Candidate Ohio District 3 speaks during the United For Access Press Event at Otterbein University on October 15, 2019 in Westerville, Ohio.

Morgan Harper, a progressive Democrat who ran an unsuccessful campaign to unseat Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) last year in Columbus, is now setting her sights on the Senate. On Wednesday, the former congressional hopeful declared her candidacy in Ohio’s upcoming open-seat election to replace Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), who is retiring at the end of his term in 2022. Her announcement on Wednesday, which had been expected, sets up a possibly contentious Democratic primary showdown with Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), the longtime Youngstown congressman who jumped into the race in April, reports Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel.

On Israel: During her last campaign, Jewish community leaders in Columbus took issue with Harper’s seemingly ambiguous stance on Israel, not least because of her affiliation with Justice Democrats, which had previously characterized Israel as a “human rights violator” and supports conditioning American foreign security assistance to the Jewish state. “She is not so clear on her positions when it comes to things like Israel,” Justin Shaw, director of Jewish community relations at the nonprofit organization JewishColumbus, said of Harper. “We don’t know much of where she stands solidly because I don’t think she’s clearly defined her positions.”

Strategy: It is unclear if Harper will secure another endorsement from Justice Democrats, which could make the race more competitive while lending her campaign a veneer of institutional gravitas within the national progressive fundraising community. “If Harper can raise money and she has a 20% chance at winning while she can highlight progressive issues, then it’s probably worthwhile,” Nathaniel Swigger, a political scientist at The Ohio State University at Newark, told JI. “Ryan is the favorite, but he could stumble. Harper could tap into young voters. There’s so much money sloshing around in electoral politics right now that the standard for ‘viable’ is pretty low.”

Known/Unknown: Howie Beigelman, executive director of the nonprofit Ohio Jewish Communities, said the Democratic Senate primary “is shaping up to be a fight between two progressive candidates,” only one of whom has established long-standing relationships with Jewish community members as an elected official. “Ohio voters already know Tim Ryan,” Beigelman told JI. “For the Jewish community he’s someone with a voting record on Israel, as well as on Jewish community security needs, and on our other domestic policy priorities such as seniors, education, workforce and healthcare.” Beigelman, whose organization represents Ohio’s eight Jewish federations, had no direct comment on Harper.

