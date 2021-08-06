All thing local

The Israeli startup CEO who wants to make American government work

Eyal Feder

When ZenCity co-founder and CEO Eyal Feder-Levy was in his early 20s, a friend invited him to attend a local governance meeting. “She said, ‘Do you want to come with me to a meeting about the future of the city?’” Feder-Levy recounted to Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, sounds interesting. Let’s do it.’ I fell in love.” That engagement with the inner workings of government on a hyperlocal level paved the way for him to create ZenCity.

Condensing the data: The company, which sits in the growing field of govtech, or government technology, collects millions of public data points for local governments to show them what people in their cities are talking about: angry Facebook and Twitter posts, emails to public comment accounts, Reddit questions. It then uses machine learning to provide analysis that governments can act on. “The problem we’re actually trying to solve is that today in government, there is no way of knowing if you’re doing a good job or not on a routine basis,” Feder-Levy explained. “In the private sector, it’s very easy. You measure everything on revenue: Are we making more money or making less money?”

Getting started: After Feder-Levy launched the company in 2015 with Chief Tech Officer Ido Ivri — the pair served together in the IDF — ZenCity began approaching municipalities, well before they had any functioning technology, or a beta version of the software they hoped to create. At first, ZenCity signed a number of cities in Israel, including Tel Aviv, Beersheva and Eilat. But the company now does most of its sales in the U.S. “Israel has 257 municipalities and the U.S. has 20,000. It’s a different scale of market,” he noted. “Also, I think that the separation of powers in the U.S. between federal and local allows more impact to be made by local governments than it is in Israel, which is a little bit more [centralized].”

New horizons: ZenCity is not just Feder-Levy’s first startup. It is his first job in the private sector. “​​After service in the Israeli intelligence, I went as far away as possible from that and led an NGO for three years,” he said. The nonprofit he ran, Garden Library, was located in South Tel Aviv and provided access to education, arts and culture in one of the poorest areas of the city. He then worked as an urban planner, first with cities in Israel, before logging a brief stint in academia, teaching urbanism at Tel Aviv University.

Keeping it local: Americans’ trust in the federal government in the U.S. remains low, at just 24%, according to a Pew Research Center poll from April. But at the local level, governments still get things done. They have to. “If you’re a Republican mayor of a city on a coastline, you better have a plan for rising sea levels,” Feder-Levy said. “If you’re a Democratic mayor on the border, you can be pro-immigration 100%, but you need to have a plan for how to take care of the people crossing the border, and the people that need your services.”

