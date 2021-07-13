on the hill

The bipartisan duo creating community for Jewish Capitol Hill staffers

It started in Israel: Justin Goldberger and Charlotte Kaye, two Capitol Hill staffers from opposing parties, became friends on a 2019 Birthright trip. And after hitting it off with their trip’s leader, a fellow Hill aide who was stepping down from a stint running the Congressional Jewish Staff Association — a nonpartisan organization that provides programming and mentorship for the hundreds of Jewish Capitol Hill staffers — Goldberger and Kaye took the reins of CJSA at a key moment. In a recent interview with Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutchat a Capitol Hill cafe, Kaye and Goldberger suggested that the vicious partisanship of the past year has amplified the need for CJSA’s cross-party relationship-building.

Networking: Some of CJSA’s bipartisanship is strategic. It’s Washington, after all; young staffers know they need allies to make it in the cutthroat world of Capitol Hill. “The advice I always give entry-level staffers is to build your network, because you never know who will be your first foot in the door,” said Goldberger, senior policy advisor for Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA). “I have friends who are Republicans on the House side, and it’s a lot easier to find sponsors for a bill if you have a relationship with them prior.”

Shared experience: There are no exact numbers on how many Jewish staffers work on the Hill, but CJSA’s email listserv has more than 500 members. Groups like CJSA help young people find community at a workplace that pays little and requires long hours. “My best friends still are people that were miserable answering phones when we first came to D.C. and bonding over that,” said Kaye, a staff member on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions for Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC).

New traditions: Although most visitors are still barred from Capitol Hill because of COVID restrictions, many staffers have begun to return to the Capitol and surrounding offices. At the end of this month, CJSA will hold its first in-person happy hour in a year and a half. “We’re excited to get off the screen,” Goldberger noted. “We saw a drop-off of attendance in our virtual events. People just don’t want to do it anymore,” Kaye added. Also in the works is a mentorship program, where senior Jewish staffers will be paired with a younger aide to mentor. “We have the opportunity to start traditions that we didn’t have before,” said Goldberger. “I know personally I would love a Hanukkah CJSA party… similar to the White House [that] has a Hanukkah or Christmas party — like that, but more for staff.”

Bringing Yenta back: And one goal that they know is a long shot: getting Jewish members of Congress to host parties or Shabbat dinners for Jewish staffers. “I heard that [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer used to have these epic Jewish happy hours to set up Jewish singles on the Hill,” said Kaye. “He’s notorious for setting up a bunch of Jewish singles,” added Goldberg. (This is true — a 2012 report in The New York Times found that 12 couples who met in Schumer’s office had gotten married. He signed a ketubah, a Jewish wedding contract, for one couple, and another named their dog after him. “Forget Master of the Senate. This is the Yenta of the Senate,” The Times wrote.) “We want to have that tradition and camaraderie,” said Kaye, “more so than we’ve ever been able to do in the past.”

