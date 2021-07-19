LA Confidential

East Coast editor shakes up L.A.’s journalism scene

Maer Roshan

Los Angeles magazine editor-in-chief Maer Roshan, a fairly recent transplant to the West Coast after a career in New York-centric media, is now drawing on previous high-level editing roles at publications like New York and Talk to shape the Southern California magazine’s voice. But in many ways, the experience of navigating newfound terrain, on deadline, is a familiar one for the seasoned editorial hand. Throughout his decades-long career in journalism, Roshan told Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel, his perspective has often been “shaped by a sense of being both a participant and an outsider in very different worlds.”

A cut above: During the pandemic, when newsstand sales for many magazines experienced steep drops, Los Angeles increased its circulation, Roshan says, and web traffic has quadrupled under his leadership. The magazine, he emphasized to JI, is profitable. Published by Hour Media Group, the magazine had been struggling to achieve relevance before Roshan came on. “It was a lot of service journalism, like best parks and stuff like that,” he said of the outlet, which is the oldest independently published city magazine in the country. When he interviewed for the job, Roshan pitched a more ambitious approach, vowing to pursue splashier and scoop-driven features on politics, Hollywood and other power nodes in Los Angeles and beyond. “They were like, ‘Yeah, we’re up for that,’” Roshan said. “I’m like, are you sure?”

Hungry for news: “He is a careful editor who knows a good story when he sees it and certainly has an appetite for accountability journalism,” said Norman Pearlstine, who tried to hire Roshan after taking over as the Los Angeles Times’ executive editor in 2018. “He got the offer to do L.A. magazine, and understandably opted for something where he could basically run his own show,” Pearlstine, who stepped down from the Times late last year, told JI. “He’s done a few pieces that I certainly looked at and said, when I was in L.A., these are things that the Los Angeles Times should have gone after.”

A different time: Roshan’s parents, both Jewish, settled in Iran after meeting at college in the United States. His mother was from Far Rockaway, in Queens, and his father was Persian. “Shockingly, when I think back about it now, my mom, who was raised Orthodox, suddenly decided to marry my dad and move to Iran,” Roshan recalled, “which at the time was not a place where nice Jewish girls were running off to.” He fled the country with his family in 1979 as the Islamic revolution was underway and before the ayatollah returned from exile. “It was pretty bad by then,” Roshan recalled. “There were people on the streets and they were setting fires.” His father stayed behind to sort things out, escaping nearly a decade later, but died of cancer shortly after arriving on American shores.

Community ties: Roshan entered a Long Island yeshiva as a 12-year-old Iranian immigrant with no knowledge of Hebrew. During high school in Queens, Roshan, who is gay, studied Talmud while “mingling with club kids in Manhattan on the weekends.” For his college essay at New York University, he was asked to write about two people he admired. “I chose Truman Capote and Menachem Begin,” he said.

Read the full feature story here.