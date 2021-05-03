book shelf

George W. Bush paints a new chapter

Former President George W. Bush

In his new collection of oil paintings, Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants, former President George W. Bush assembles a deeply personal tribute to the immigrant entrepreneurs, activists, athletes and other figures whose contributions to American society he admires. The 43 portraits make a compelling argument for the value of immigration, while demonstrating Bush’s increasing maturity as a painter, an avocation he took up after leaving office. But Bush suggests that his newly developed artistic chops shouldn’t overshadow a more urgent message. “My hope,” he writes, “is that this book will help focus our collective attention on the positive impacts that immigrants are making on our country.” Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel spoke with four of Bush’s subjects about the unique experience of being painted by the former president.

Henry Kissinger: “I think he makes me look like a thinking person,” Henry Kissinger, the 97-year-old author and former statesman, told JI approvingly of Bush’s portrait, which he intends to hang in his office. “I thought he did a terrific job, and if one considers that he had never had a paint brush in his hand until after he was president, that’s quite an achievement.” Kissinger, who is Jewish, arrived in the United States in 1938 as a refugee from Nazi Germany before ascending to the upper ranks of American government, most notably as President Richard Nixon’s secretary of state. “I think it was an important thing for the president to paint people who came to this country and contributed to the country,” he said.

Dina Powell McCormick: Dina Powell McCormick, who served in the Bush administration as director of presidential personnel and then as assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs, was born into a Coptic Christian family in Cairo and moved to the U.S. when she was five years old. “It’s extremely humbling as an immigrant to be part of President Bush’s new book,” she told JI. Powell McCormick now works as global head of sustainability and inclusive growth at Goldman Sachs and served as former President Donald Trump’s deputy national security advisor. “I am so incredibly proud to be a citizen of our country and so proud that our nation is a place that so many people from all around the world have such a strong desire to come to,” she said. “I think that’s the message in the book.”

Mariam Memarsadeghi: Mariam Memarsadeghi was born in Iran and came to the U.S. when she was seven years old, during the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Since then, she has become an outspoken advocate for democratic reform in her native country. In 2010, she founded Tavaana, an educational initiative dedicated to empowering Iranian citizens, and now works as a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, a think tank in Ottawa. In 2017, she was selected to serve in the Presidential Leadership Scholar program, a collaboration between several presidential centers, including Bush’s. “It’s really constructive that President Bush has done this,” Memarsadeghi said of the book. “He tries to make other people feel the importance of these people’s lives through the portraits and the biographies.”

Lev Sviridov: Growing up in Moscow under and after Soviet rule, Lev Sviridov was often beaten up for being Jewish. In 1993, he moved with his mother to the U.S. and endured further hardship while homeless on the streets of New York City. Through the Lawyers Committee for Human Rights — now Human Rights First — he met the businessman Tom Bernstein, now a mentor who helped Sviridov and his mother get back on track. Bernstein is a friend of Bush’s, which is how Bush found out about him. Sviridov is now a chemist and Rhodes scholar who directs the Macaulay Honors College at City University of New York’s Hunter College. He said he was deeply flattered Bush included him in his book. “There’s nothing, frankly, more intimate than sitting down to paint someone,” Sviridov said. “But I’m also cognizant that this is a great way for us to refocus a broader debate and a broader conversation on what it means to be an immigrant in America.”

Read more here.