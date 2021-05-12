follow up

Fewer than 30 Virginians voted early in GOP governor race

Glenn Youngkin

Virginia Republicans made national headlines last month when a key committee voted against allowing a special voting period for Virginians who — for religious reasons — could not participate in the party’s nominating convention, which took place this past Saturday. The Republican Party of Virginia backtracked three days later, establishing an early voting period the day before the convention for people who observe the Sabbath on Saturday. After all the wrangling, just 20 to 30 people participated in the early voting period, a state GOP spokesperson told Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch.

Broadening the base: The small number may have been due to timing: The decision to create a Friday voting period came after registration for the convention had closed, so anyone who did not sign up in the first place because of the barrier to voting was not able to sign up later. Still, the move represents a roadblock for Virginia Republicans, who have not won any statewide office since 2009 and who will need to recruit a broad coalition of voters to counter the state’s recent leftward shift. “There’s a large number of people in the party who want to shore up the base and get out more of the conservative Christian groups. They just forget that there are Orthodox Jews out there who are quite conservative, too,” said Ken Reid, who previously served as a Republican official in Loudoun County and now lives in Norfolk.

New coalitions: Despite this misstep, Republicans say they understand the need to diversify their ranks, given landslide Democratic victories in recent years. Jeffrey Dove, a Black Republican who ran twice for Congress in northern Virginia and is now running for a vacant House of Delegates seat in Manassas, said that the party’s selection of Glenn Youngkin — a former CEO of the Carlyle Group and a first-time political candidate — as its gubernatorial nominee is a promising sign. “He’s very interested in building coalitions in Virginia,” said Dove of Youngkin. “He was very interested in reaching out to communities that have been, I guess, underserved or not reached out to as much as they should have been by the Republican Party.”

In Trump’s shadow: With no voting record of his own, Republicans are hopeful that Youngkin can win over voters who were skeptical of previous Republican policies or candidates. “He’s a new face, so he didn’t have any baggage on immigration or any of the other issues,” noted Tom Davis, a Republican who represented northern Virginia in Congress for 14 years. Still, Youngkin has embraced the former president. In March, his campaign released an ad touting a comment Donald Trump made last year praising Youngkin’s performance at Carlyle and his stance on China. Yesterday, he received an official endorsement from Trump — which Youngkin avoided mentioning in a speech last night. Democrats, for their part, are attempting to connect Youngkin to Trump early on. “Glenn Youngkin has fully embraced Donald Trump and Corey Stewart’s dangerous extremism,” Democratic Party of Virginia spokesperson Manuel Bonder told JI, also referring to a former Senate candidate.

Winning with wokeness: Republicans also hope that criticisms of the emerging field of critical race theory will win back suburban voters who disliked Trump but may now be unhappy with public school curriculum changes that include a focus on the history of racism and white supremacy. “You have this kind of ‘woke’ ideology that really is just deeply offensive to a lot of people, whether you’re to the left or to the right,” said Ian Cummings, a Republican activist in Norfolk who was active in urging the Republican Party to enable Orthodox Jews to participate in the convention. Others, though, are skeptical such efforts will resonate with voters. “I have yet to see anybody other than card-carrying base Republicans be excited about the issue of ‘wokeness,’” said Quentin Kidd, dean of the College of Social Sciences at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Va.

