Hoboken’s first Sikh mayor is on the front lines of fighting antisemitism

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla at a business recovery press conference. (Courtesy)

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla’s turban makes him easily identifiable as Sikh — and designates him as a target for religious discrimination. “There were flyers a few days before I was elected that said, ‘Don’t let terrorists take over this town,’ trying to equate my appearance with terrorism,” Bhalla told Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch in a recent interview. “I always teach my children to have pride in who they are, including their outward appearance. To equate our religious faith with that word was so offensive.” Bhalla, a Democrat and the first Sikh to hold elected office in New Jersey, has made fighting discrimination a priority, and has cultivated close ties with the city’s Jewish community.

Crisis management: Bhalla has gotten to know the local Jewish community, meeting with members to celebrate holidays like Hanukkah and to confront the challenge of antisemitism, including following the 2019 shooting at a Jersey City kosher supermarket. “Such public statements and appearances at times of crisis are of course only one tiny part of the role of a mayor, but such gestures are deeply appreciated and help to set the tone for the city as a whole,” said Rabbi Robert Scheinberg, the rabbi of the United Synagogue of Hoboken, who noted that he is grateful for Bhalla’s “very warm and understanding relationship with our Jewish community.”

Religious liberty: Early in his career as an attorney, Bhalla, 47, won a very personal — and very public — victory for religious liberty: When visiting an incarcerated client, prison guards demanded that he remove his turban for a search, even though he had not set off the metal detector. He then brought a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons for violating his civil rights. Soon after, the Bureau changed its policy: Religious garments would not be included in guards’ routine searches of personal objects unless the person wearing them set off the metal detector. “To a Sikh, removing his turban in public is the same as a strip-search and as intrusive as asking a woman to remove her blouse,” Bhalla told The New York Times in 2003. The court ruling also clarified that yarmulkes and prayer shawls would not be subject to heightened security procedures.

Sabra strength: As a law student at Tulane University, Bhalla studied abroad at Hebrew University in Jerusalem. He was drawn to Israel as a religious person — but one whose religion was not one of the three monotheistic faiths represented in Jerusalem. “When you look at the Second Temple, the Western Wall, that area has the convergence of three major world faiths that have historical significance. That one area for me was very interesting, especially not being from any of those three faiths,” Bhalla observed. The experience left a strong impression on him. “Israel is just an amazing country, and the residents of Israel are extraordinarily resilient people,” Bhalla said. “It’s a tough environment in which the State of Israel operates, and that must, or at least as I observe it, that likely creates some form of strength and resilience.”

Mayors against antisemitism: Last year, Bhalla signed onto a campaign run by the American Jewish Committee and the U.S. Conference of Mayors called Mayors United Against Antisemitism, which counts more than 620 mayors as participants. “He was literally one of the first mayors in New Jersey to jump on board and he did it without hesitation,” said David Levy, regional director of AJC New Jersey. “It wasn’t even, ‘Can we talk about this,’ or ‘what’s this all about?’ He read the statements and said ‘I’m on board. I’m there,’ and he signed up right away. And that was just really heartening.” The Anti-Defamation League reported that New Jersey saw a 73% increase in antisemitic incidents from 2018 to 2019. “Being that he’s from another religious minority, he understands the special needs of the minority populations in a diverse community like that,” said Levy.

