Palestinians push ICC alternative probe of Israel at U.N. Human Rights Council

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Huckabee set for confirmation hearing during week of March 2...4

Pro-Israel Dems needle Republicans over Heritage report on I...srael aid

McConnell blasts ongoing Trump administration staffing conce...rns following DNI fracas

Heritage Foundation report draft calls for ending U.S. aid t...o Israel

RJC says it will join Trump in backing potential primary cha...llenge to Thomas Massie

Israel, Lebanon agree to begin U.S.-mediated talks on border... disputes and prisoners

White House offers legal justification for deportation of Co...lumbia protest leader

Cuomo declines to weigh in on ICE arrest of anti-Israel Colu...mbia activist

Israeli FM: Alawite massacre shows Israel took the right app...roach to Syria

Israel asks for clarifications after Boehler’s Hamas ‘...nice guys’ comment

Amazon workers equate release of ex-hostage Sasha Troufanov ...with terrorists’ release

Sen. Rick Scott reintroduces bill to expand Title VI and inc...rease penalties for violating universities

Canceled USAID grants include Israel-Gulf scientific coopera...tion program

Joe Rogan invites antisemitic conspiracy theorists into the ...mainstream

Grammy-winning DJ, producer sends racial slurs to Ritchie To...rres over Israel support

Colby says nuclear Iran an ‘existential danger’ to the U.S.,... backpedaling on past views

Trump threatens to slash federal funding of universities ove...r ‘illegal’ protests

Witness list for Senate antisemitism hearing draws from wide... array of backgrounds

Board member of anti-Israel teachers’ union is member of Ame...rican Communist Party

Second annual ADL report card shows modest improvement in ca...mpus antisemitism climate

One of Israel’s best-known journalists sets her sights on un...derstanding American Jews

Cuomo calls for NYC to lead the fight against global antisem...itism in kickoff speech

Rep. Craig Goldman says he’ll lean in on any opportunity to ...support Israel, promote Middle East peace

Pennsylvania leaders, Jewish community resist second Pittsbu...rgh BDS bid

Stuck in a ‘campaign between wars,’ Israel lost sight of its... enemy, IDF probe finds

JLens launches pro-Israel fund on New York Stock Exchange

Washington coalesces around cautious sanctions relief for ne...w Syrian government

With Dermer, Netanyahu seeks a negotiator he can trust

Kraft explains Snoop Dogg-Tom Brady Super Bowl ad 

Quick Hits

sly solution

Palestinians push ICC alternative probe of Israel at U.N. Human Rights Council

A draft resolution circulated by the Palestinian Authority would establish another open-ended forum to investigate Israelis

Getty Images

Flags fly outside the General Secretariat Building at the United Nations Headquarters.

By
Lahav Harkov
Emily Jacobs
March 19, 2025

The Palestinian Authority has been pushing the United Nations Human Rights Council to establish a mechanism to help foreign countries and the International Criminal Court prosecute Israelis after the Trump administration sanctioned the court.

The Palestinian representatives circulated a draft resolution in Geneva on Tuesday, ahead of a vote likely to take place at the end of the UNHRC’s current session, on April 3 or 4.

The 10-page draft resolution, viewed by Jewish Insider, would “establish an ongoing international investigative mechanism … to assist in the investigation and prosecution of persons responsible for the most serious crimes under international law committed in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.”

The forms of assistance would include “to collect, consolidate, preserve, and analyze evidence of violations of international law and human rights violations and abuses, and to prepare case files in order to facilitate and expedite fair and independent criminal proceedings.” 

The new mechanism would work in cooperation with the existing open-ended UNHRC commission of inquiry on Israeli treatment of the Palestinians. The commission’s panelists have a history of antisemitic statements and inflammatory remarks against Israel, and they accused Israel of genocide last year. The COI’s mandate already allows it to gather evidence for legal cases, which it can continue doing in perpetuity, such that it was not immediately clear what novel authorities the new mechanism would provide the body.

The funding for the investigation would come from voluntary contributions, the resolution states.

Israel is concerned that the evidence gathered by the mechanism would not only support the ICC’s case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, but could also be used by courts in foreign countries to prosecute Israeli citizens and IDF veterans, a diplomatic source told JI.

The resolution comes after the Trump administration imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court last month, citing the court’s “baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel” and issuing of arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant last year. The sanctions block entry to the U.S. and property and assets in the U.S. belonging to anyone directly involved with the ICC’s investigations and prosecutions. 

Jerusalem and Washington reached out to friendly countries on the UNHRC to vote against the resolution, a Republican defense staffer and an Israeli diplomatic source separately told JI.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) predicted that the United States would not take kindly to this push, which he called a “dangerous effort” to take advantage of the low “public opinion, particularly in Europe, against Israel right now.”

“I don’t know how serious this is, but it’s unnerving to me that the Human Rights Council would be contemplating such action. I think it’s a way of trying to get around the ICC and have some international body like the U.N. come after Israeli citizens. If that’s the case, this will be met with great resistance in Congress, and I’m sure the administration will push back too, but it’s just another example of how international bodies have completely lost their way when it comes to Israel,” Graham told JI in an interview on Wednesday. 

“The Palestinians are pushing on an open door when it comes to Europe and other countries throughout the world regarding Israel. I think the Palestinians believe they can create a wedge here between the international community and Israel and maybe the United States,” he continued. “My message will be simple: Any country that engages in aiding and abetting this effort will regret it.”

Hillel Neuer, executive director of U.N. Watch, said that “the U.N. Human Rights Council is at it again — planning to create yet another anti-Israel mechanism, to aggravate its existing, permanent legal witch hunt against Israel, while ignoring if not legitimizing the atrocities of Hamas.”

“The UNHRC has become an assembly line for politically motivated lawfare, not an impartial forum for human rights,” Neuer added. “Instead of promoting justice, this resolution undermines it by singling out the world’s only Jewish state for relentless, one-sided scrutiny.”

Israel and the U.S. left the UNHRC last month. Israel is the only country to which the UNHRC dedicates a regular agenda item, and has been the subject of over 20% of all resolutions ever passed by the council, more than any other country.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice