Trump talk

At FII Summit, Trump hammers home ‘peace through strength mantra’

‘We’re going to stop people from these stupid neverending wars, we’re not going to partake in them ourselves,’ the president said

Speaking at the FII Summit on Wednesday, President Donald Trump repeated his “peace through strength” mantra, saying, “without the strength, it’s going to be very hard to have the peace.”

“Having strength, having power to protect yourself and your people is a very important thing — hopefully you don’t have to use that power,” Trump said.

“We’re going to stop people from these stupid neverending wars, we’re not going to partake in them ourselves,” the president said.

The president claimed that if the “rigged election” of former President Joe Biden had not happened, the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel would not have happened, nor would the Russia-Ukraine war have occurred.

Spotted in the front rows of Trump’s speech were Jared Kushner; Elon Musk; Trump Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff; Saudi Ambassador Princess Reema Bandar al-Saud; former Google CEO Eric Schmidt; Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund; Dina Powell McCormick; FIFA head Gianni Infantino; FII Institute CEO Richard Attias; Oracle CEO Safra Catz; Major Food Group co-founder Jeff Zalaznick; Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas; and CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority Jerry Inzerillo.

Trump was asked about a potential sabbatical and said, “I thought you said Sabbath, which is a big difference, it’s almost the opposite if you think about it, right?” prompting laughter from the audience.