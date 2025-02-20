At FII Summit, Trump hammers home ‘peace through strength mantra’

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Sen. Bernie Moreno to host Oct. 7 orphans at Republican Sena...te meeting

Sen. Andy Kim says release of New Jersey hostage Edan Alexan...der still not finalized

DeSantis pick for university board chair suggested Jews shou...ldn’t be considered for ‘national leadership’

Arab leaders open to hybrid Gaza evacuation plan, Graham say...s

Rep. Dan Goldman wants to set partisanship aside on House an...tisemitism task force

U.S. seeks to speed up hostage releases, Rubio says in Israe...l

Andrew Cuomo readying NYC mayoral campaign launch

Deborah Lipstadt had concerns of a ‘double standard’ for Isr...ael during the Biden administration

Linda McMahon vows to defund universities that do not addres...s antisemitism on campus

Elbridge Colby’s Pentagon nomination generates concern among... key Senate Republicans

The war on the pediatrics ward: Inside the American Academy ...of Pediatrics’ battle with antisemitism

Moderate councilman revokes endorsement of NYC comptroller c...andidate over ties to far left

New civil rights chief at Education Department has antisemit...ism experience from first Trump term

The Jewish music teacher representing a Muslim-majority coun...try at Eurovision

Gallant: ‘This dramatic day could have changed the course of... the war’

As hostages return, families of others still in Hamas captiv...ity learn of loved ones’ fates

Georgetown Law event with PFLP terror group member postponed

Trump names former Jerusalem Post CEO Tom Rose as ambassador... to Poland

Netanyahu to Jewish students in D.C.: ‘You’ve gotta fight’...

Attorney General Pam Bondi establishes task force to prosecu...te Oct. 7 crimes

Schumer says Trump’s ICC executive order removes provisions ...Democrats objected to

House Dems vote to organize formal Jewish caucus founded by ...Nadler, Wasserman Schultz, Schneider

Georgetown Law student group to host convicted member of PFL...P terror group

Schumer to co-sponsor Antisemitism Awareness Act in the Sena...te

Kushner proposed relocating Gaza population a year ago

Quick Hits

Trump talk

At FII Summit, Trump hammers home ‘peace through strength mantra’

‘We’re going to stop people from these stupid neverending wars, we’re not going to partake in them ourselves,’ the president said

Screenshot

President Donald Trump speaks at the FII Summit on Feb. 20, 2025

By
JI Staff
February 20, 2025

Speaking at the FII Summit on Wednesday, President Donald Trump repeated his “peace through strength” mantra, saying, “without the strength, it’s going to be very hard to have the peace.”

“Having strength, having power to protect yourself and your people is a very important thing — hopefully you don’t have to use that power,” Trump said.

“We’re going to stop people from these stupid neverending wars, we’re not going to partake in them ourselves,” the president said.

The president claimed that if the “rigged election” of former President Joe Biden had not happened, the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel would not have happened, nor would the Russia-Ukraine war have occurred.

Spotted in the front rows of Trump’s speech were Jared Kushner; Elon Musk; Trump Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff; Saudi Ambassador Princess Reema Bandar al-Saud; former Google CEO Eric Schmidt; Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund; Dina Powell McCormick; FIFA head Gianni Infantino; FII Institute CEO Richard Attias; Oracle CEO Safra Catz; Major Food Group co-founder Jeff Zalaznick; Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas; and CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority Jerry Inzerillo.

Trump was asked about a potential sabbatical and said, “I thought you said Sabbath, which is a big difference, it’s almost the opposite if you think about it, right?” prompting laughter from the audience.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice