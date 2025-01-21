TEL AVIV TERROR

Reports: U.S. green card holder carries out terror attack in Tel Aviv

A stabbing attack in Tel Aviv in which four people were wounded on Tuesday night was carried out by a man carrying an American green card, according to documents publicized by a Kann news reporter that were said to have been found on his body after he was shot and killed.

The U.S. permanent resident card belonged to Abdelaziz Kaddi, a 29-year-old born in Morocco, and indicates his residency in the U.S. started in September 2022. An Israeli tourist visa indicating that he entered the country on Jan. 18 was also reportedly located on the attacker’s body.

Security officials are still working to gather additional information on the terrorist, who was killed at the scene. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said two of the victims were in moderate condition and two had minor injuries.