First-day choices

Trump revokes sanctions on West Bank settlers and reimposes sanctions on ICC with executive orders

Trump on Monday also signed a directive that could lead to the expulsion of visa-holders who “bear hostile attitudes” toward the country or “advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists.”

Among the more than 100 executive actions President Donald Trump took on the first day of his second term were an executive order withdrawing the Biden administration’s sanctions on individuals responsible for inciting violence and instability in the West Bank and another reimposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court in an effort to deter the body from launching a probe into the U.S. for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

Trump on Monday also signed a directive that could lead to the expulsion of visa-holders who “bear hostile attitudes” toward the country or “advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists,” which could be used to target visa-holders who have rallied in favor of Hamas and other terrorist groups since the Oct. 7 attacks.

He instructed the Department of Justice not to enforce legislation mandating the sale of TikTok or banning it in the United States for 75 days. It’s not clear that Trump has the legal authority to issue such a waiver of the congressionally approved legislation.

He also ordered a review of all Biden-era national security memorandums, which would include NSM-20, the policy Biden implemented — amid pressure from lawmakers critical of Israeli military operations in Gaza — placing new conditions on all foreign arms sales.

Trump also signed an order pausing all U.S. foreign development assistance for 90 days. Some commentators said the order would halt U.S. aid to the scandal plagued United Nations Relief and Works Agency, but the U.S. has already been barred from providing aid to UNRWA for nearly a year by law, until at least March.

He eliminated the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, one of the White House groups that worked with the Jewish community.

The orders marked a small fraction of the executive actions taken by Trump on his first day back in office. The 47th president is expected to sign an additional order further sanctioning the ICC for issuing arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant last year, even as Congress advances legislation doing the same.

Trump is believed to be preparing to take executive action in the coming days redesignating the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, and could impose additional sanctions on the Iranian regime.

Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog told Axios he expected Trump to reverse the Biden administration’s hold on one shipment of 2,000-lb. bombs to Israel shortly after returning to office.

The Biden administration implemented the West Bank sanctions primarily to target Israeli settlers and settler groups in the territory it alleged were responsible for inciting violence. The sanctions were also applied, in some cases, to Palestinians.

Two American-Israeli dual citizens who were sanctioned sued the administration, saying the move violated their due process rights.

Conservatives blasted the sanctions as an implementation of a Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions policy against Israel and Israeli citizens.

Some progressives urged Biden to sanction Israeli Cabinet members under the authority, but he ultimately did not do so.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if those actions [on foreign policy] come soon,” one GOP senator who speaks to Trump’s team told JI on condition of anonymity. “I think a lot of his first-day choices are driven by what is most popular of his promises.”

“Hopefully whatever he does on EOs with respect to the Middle East or any Middle East organizations, that it is very tightly coordinated with the Israeli government,” the senator added.