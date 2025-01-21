fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Rep. Summer Lee listed as speaker at Code Pink inaugural bal...l, but says she didn’t attend

Tucker Carlson remains seated during standing ovation for ho...stages in Trump’s inaugural address

Imam who praised Hezbollah booted from inauguration benedict...ion

Biden celebrates cease-fire and hostage release on last day ...in office

First Israeli hostages released after delayed start to cease...-fire

Israeli FM Sa’ar: Freeing hostages important enough for Is...rael to take ‘heavy risks’ in cease-fire deal

DeWine selects LG Husted, a GOP pragmatist, to succeed Vance... in the Senate

In hearing, Kristi Noem pledges to prevent domestic terroris...m and counter antisemitism

Top Senate Republicans push to re-impose Houthi terror desig...nation

UMD medical school stands by Israeli surgeon after CAIR play...ed role canceling his talk

House Republicans urge Trump to immediately nominate an Abra...ham Accords ambassador

Blinken: U.S. ‘confident’ Israel-Hamas deal to be implem...ented, despite claims of Hamas backtracking

Newly appointed senator Ashley Moody a strong ally of Florid...a’s Jewish community

‘Crisis’ in cease-fire talks, Israel says, despite T...rump, Biden claims deal is complete

Rubio says U.S. should be open to an Iran deal, with conditi...ons

Top progressive Jayapal to join House Foreign Affairs Commit...tee

Shari Redstone praises CBS News’ hiring of Susan Zirinsky ...following concerns over editorial bias

Imam ridiculed by Sean Hannity is giving benediction at Trum...p’s inauguration

‘On the brink’: Biden, White House officials signal caut...ious hope about hostage deal

Hostage deal may be ‘days or hours’ away, Israeli offici...al says

Quick Hits

First-day choices

Trump revokes sanctions on West Bank settlers and reimposes sanctions on ICC with executive orders

Trump on Monday also signed a directive that could lead to the expulsion of visa-holders who “bear hostile attitudes” toward the country or “advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists.”

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Emily Jacobs
Marc Rod
Haley Cohen
January 21, 2025

Among the more than 100 executive actions President Donald Trump took on the first day of his second term were an executive order withdrawing the Biden administration’s sanctions on individuals responsible for inciting violence and instability in the West Bank and another reimposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court in an effort to deter the body from launching a probe into the U.S. for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

Trump on Monday also signed a directive that could lead to the expulsion of visa-holders who “bear hostile attitudes” toward the country or “advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists,” which could be used to target visa-holders who have rallied in favor of Hamas and other terrorist groups since the Oct. 7 attacks.

He instructed the Department of Justice not to enforce legislation mandating the sale of TikTok or banning it in the United States for 75 days. It’s not clear that Trump has the legal authority to issue such a waiver of the congressionally approved legislation.

He also ordered a review of all Biden-era national security memorandums, which would include NSM-20, the policy Biden implemented — amid pressure from lawmakers critical of Israeli military operations in Gaza — placing new conditions on all foreign arms sales.

Trump also signed an order pausing all U.S. foreign development assistance for 90 days. Some commentators said the order would halt U.S. aid to the scandal plagued United Nations Relief and Works Agency, but the U.S. has already been barred from providing aid to UNRWA for nearly a year by law, until at least March.

He eliminated the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, one of the White House groups that worked with the Jewish community.

The orders marked a small fraction of the executive actions taken by Trump on his first day back in office. The 47th president is expected to sign an additional order further sanctioning the ICC for issuing arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant last year, even as Congress advances legislation doing the same.

Trump is believed to be preparing to take executive action in the coming days redesignating the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, and could impose additional sanctions on the Iranian regime.

Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog told Axios he expected Trump to reverse the Biden administration’s hold on one shipment of 2,000-lb. bombs to Israel shortly after returning to office.

The Biden administration implemented the West Bank sanctions primarily to target Israeli settlers and settler groups in the territory it alleged were responsible for inciting violence. The sanctions were also applied, in some cases, to Palestinians. 

Two American-Israeli dual citizens who were sanctioned sued the administration, saying the move violated their due process rights.

Conservatives blasted the sanctions as an implementation of a Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions policy against Israel and Israeli citizens.

Some progressives urged Biden to sanction Israeli Cabinet members under the authority, but he ultimately did not do so.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if those actions [on foreign policy] come soon,” one GOP senator who speaks to Trump’s team told JI on condition of anonymity. “I think a lot of his first-day choices are driven by what is most popular of his promises.”

“Hopefully whatever he does on EOs with respect to the Middle East or any Middle East organizations, that it is very tightly coordinated with the Israeli government,” the senator added.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice