House overwhelmingly passes TikTok bill

Despite a strong bipartisan vote in the House, the legislation, which has the backing of the Jewish Federations of North America, now faces an uncertain fate in the Senate

The House voted 352-65-1 on Wednesday to pass a bill that would force the sale of or impose a ban on TikTok inside the United States.

The fast-moving legislation was prompted by concerns about the ties between TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, and the Chinese government, but has also attracted support from the Jewish Federations of North America, which mounted an aggressive advocacy push in response antisemitic content on the platform. The Republican Jewish Coalition also supports the bill.

“TikTok has helped fuel a horrific spike in antisemitism that our communities are feeling every day, and it’s time to take action,” JFNA CEO Eric Fingerhut said in a statement. “Today’s vote showed the strong, bipartisan support for ensuring that TikTok cannot continue to push hateful messages into our communities, and we urge the Senate to quickly take up and pass this legislation.”

Fifty Democrats and 15 Republicans voted against the bill. Much of the Democratic opposition came from progressives, as well as some senior Democrats including Reps. Katherine Clark (D-MA), Jim Himes (D-CT), Greg Meeks (D-NY) and Jerry Nadler (D-NY). Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who is running for Senate in Arizona, also opposed the bill. Republican opposition came largely from the right flank of the party.

Nadler said in a statement that he opposed the bill because of “First Amendment concerns about forcing Americans to lose access to the platform of their choice” and “fundamental issues with the aim of this legislation.” He said “there is not enough evidence of a threat” to necessitate the bill.

He said Congress should instead focus on broader legislation, applying to all companies, on data privacy and security.

Gallego and other opponents of the bill have characterized it as a “total ban” on the app.

In spite of its strong bipartisan support in the House, the bill’s fate in the Senate remains an open question, with some key Senate leaders publicly noncommittal or seeming to favor alternative, less targeted approaches.

Immediately after the House vote, though, the bill picked up two key Senate supporters: Sens. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Marco Rubio (R-FL), the chair and vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“We are united in our concern about the national security threat posed by TikTok — a platform with enormous power to influence and divide Americans whose parent company ByteDance remains legally required to do the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party,” they said in a joint statement. “We were encouraged by today’s strong bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives, and look forward to working together to get this bill passed through the Senate and signed into law.

President Joe Biden has said he would sign the bill if it passes.

Speed could be an important factor for advocates of the bill — TikTok has reportedly mounted a significant lobbying campaign against the legislation, and the longer it sits in the Senate, the more time its opponents could have to build opposition.

Other Jewish groups, such as the Anti-Defamation League and American Jewish Committee, have declined to weigh in on the bill.

AJC CEO Ted Deutch said last week on an episode of Jewish Insider’s “Inside the Newsroom” that efforts to address antisemitism on social media should be focused on direct contact with the companies to urge them to enforce their existing policies. He reportedly met with TikTok’s CEO last year.

“Congress may act, we can work with, encourage Congress to act, and I think that’s important. But relying on Congress to do something to somehow get us out of this is not going to get us out of this,” Deutch said.

He also highlighted efforts of pro-Israel and pro-Jewish creators on TikTok and other social media platforms, arguing, “we have to lift them up and we have to invest in those who are trying different things that get the message out.”