Israeli FM Sa’ar meets with Emirati counterpart in Abu Dhabi

The meeting was the first of its kind since the Oct. 7 terror attack and ensuing war

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met on Tuesday with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The meeting was the first between Israeli and Emirati foreign ministers since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas terror attack on Israel and subsequent war. Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer visited the UAE in November.

The Emirati Foreign Ministry said that “they discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the regional and international efforts aimed at achieving a sustainable ceasefire.”

Sa’ar’s office said at the start of the meeting that “the two are set to discuss regional developments and the bilateral relations between the two countries.”

Bin Zayed invited Sa’ar to Abu Dhabi, according to the Israeli readout.

UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja attended the meeting. Israel does not currently have an ambassador in Abu Dhabi, but former Prime Minister’s Office Director-General Yossi Shelly was approved in November for the appointment.