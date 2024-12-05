helping hand

Norm Coleman guides Hegseth to Hill meetings amid rocky confirmation

Former Sen. Norm Coleman (R-MN) has been joining Pete Hegseth on trips around Capitol Hill this week, as the scandal-plagued Fox News host fights to save his nomination as President-elect’s pick for defense secretary.

Coleman, the national chairman of the Republican Jewish Coalition and a lobbyist who served in the upper chamber between 2003 and 2009, has been seen accompanying Hegseth to Hill meetings with GOP senators to win their support amid mounting allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking, among other issues.

Navigating the Capitol, Coleman, 75, has been acting in an informal role as a kind of “sherpa” for Hegseth, according to an anonymous Trump aide who spoke with Politico, noting the former senator is “listening and providing guidance” during a rocky process.

The two have previously worked together thanks to Coleman’s affiliation with the RJC, the Trump aide told Politico, though it was not clear if Hegseth had been directly involved with the group.

Coleman did not respond to requests for comment.