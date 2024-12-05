Norm Coleman guides Hegseth to Hill meetings amid rocky confirmation  

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Trump names Adam Boehler hostage affairs envoy

Israel looks to ‘shape deterrence regime’ in Lebanon aft...er cease-fire

The left’s answer to Joe Rogan has an antisemitism problem

The Democrats’ DSA dilemma in New York City  

On DSA call, AOC said she led whip effort against U.S. aid t...o Israel

Newly elected Los Angeles DA vows to crack down on antisemit...ic hate crimes

Islamist terror incidents targeting U.S. rose sharply in 202...4, ADL finds

Sherrill says as governor she’d want to make N.J. ‘a mod...el’ for combating antisemitism 

As the next mayor of Las Vegas, Shelley Berkley marks her �...�last hurrah’ in public office

How Deborah Lipstadt used diplomacy to fight antisemitism

Occidental College reaches agreement with Dept. of Education... over Title VI complaint

Netanyahu rejects France’s part in potential Lebanon cease...-fire unless it recants ICC arrest threat

Bipartisan, bicameral bill aims to crack down on Iranian cri...minal activity in the U.S.

Risch holds off on backing Gabbard, Hegseth for Cabinet post...s

More than 50 Jewish groups blast Sens. Ossoff and Warnock fo...r votes against Israel aid

Some Hamas officials in Gaza may relocate to Turkey

Trump’s new AG nominee Pam Bondi called for crackdowns on ...pro-Hamas protesters

ICC warrants unlikely to lead to trial but likely to block N...etanyahu travel

ICC arrest warrants ‘a modern Dreyfus trial’ – Net...anyahu

Nineteen Senate Democrats vote to block U.S. aid to Israel

U.S. vetoes Security Council resolution calling for immediat...e ceasefire in Middle East

Sanders resolution vote set to test Senate Democrats’ divi...sions on Israel

Auchincloss: U.S. needs to focus on splitting Iran and China..., not Saudi normalization with Israel

Netanyahu confirms Israel struck Iranian nuclear facility

Israel Katz, the self-proclaimed Herod of Israeli politics a...nd Israel’s new defense minister

AOC receives widespread criticism over AIPAC accusation

J Street urges senators to support resolutions blocking U.S.... arms sales to Israel

Quick Hits

helping hand

Norm Coleman guides Hegseth to Hill meetings amid rocky confirmation  

Coleman, the national chairman of the Republican Jewish Coalition and a lobbyist who served in the upper chamber between 2003 and 2009, has been accompanying Hegseth as the scandal-plagued Fox News host fights to save his nomination for defense secretary

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

National Chairman of the Republican Jewish Coalition Norm Coleman speaks during the RJC's Annual Leadership Summit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on October 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By
Matthew Kassel
December 5, 2024

Former Sen. Norm Coleman (R-MN) has been joining Pete Hegseth on trips around Capitol Hill this week, as the scandal-plagued Fox News host fights to save his nomination as President-elect’s pick for defense secretary. 

Coleman, the national chairman of the Republican Jewish Coalition and a lobbyist who served in the upper chamber between 2003 and 2009, has been seen accompanying Hegseth to Hill meetings with GOP senators to win their support amid mounting allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking, among other issues.

Navigating the Capitol, Coleman, 75, has been acting in an informal role as a kind of “sherpa” for Hegseth, according to an anonymous Trump aide who spoke with Politico, noting the former senator is “listening and providing guidance” during a rocky process.

The two have previously worked together thanks to Coleman’s affiliation with the RJC, the Trump aide told Politico, though it was not clear if Hegseth had been directly involved with the group.

Coleman did not respond to requests for comment.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice