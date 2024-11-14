Lawmakers condemn Turkey after Erdoğan says he will cut ties with Israel

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Trump picks Matt Gaetz, with checkered record on antisemitis...m, for Attorney General

Rumored for a Trump posting, Elbridge Colby’s dovish views... on Iran stand out

Trump selects Tulsi Gabbard to be director of national intel...ligence

Saudi-Israel normalization appears more distant with a skept...ic in Israel’s Foreign Ministry, MBS’ ‘genocide’ accusations

Capitol Hill caught off guard by Hegseth pick for defense se...cretary, but Senate Republicans quickly fall in line

Trump announces former Gov. Mike Huckabee as pick for ambass...ador to Israel

Donald Trump Jr. faces scrutiny for embracing anti-Israel po...dcaster’s views

Edelstein remains defiant amid Netanyahu moves to reinstate ...Haredi exemption from IDF

Jewish lawmakers press Dutch ambassador for answers on Amste...rdam attack

Netanyahu’s office hopeful after Trump election victory

After Trump victory, Democrats debate what comes next

How Trump will approach the Middle East in a second term

Netanyahu fires Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

On Election Day eve, Vance courts undecided voters in battle...ground Pennsylvania

The playbook to win Jewish voters in Michigan

At Chicago Public Schools, antisemitism concerns remain afte...r ouster of board president

Trump, Republicans court Arab-American voters in the final s...tretch of the campaign 

Rep. John James campaigns for reelection with boost from a t...op Republican Jewish group

Howard Lutnick, the pro-Israel champion leading Trump’s tr...ansition team

Pro-Israel senators call for probe of ICC prosecutor 

California leaders speak out against antisemitic discriminat...ion in Oakland

Literary icons fight back against growing antisemitism in th...eir midst

Chicago education board president resigns amid backlash to a...ntisemitic social media posts

House Education Committee: University leaders ‘turned thei...r backs’ on Jewish students

Trump sends mixed messages on Mideast policy in final days o...f campaign 

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson stands behind embattled Board ...of Education president

New Chicago education board president has history of antisem...itic, pro-Hamas Facebook posts

The high-stakes battle for the Skver vote

Knesset passes law banning UNRWA operations in Israel

Chicago Jewish leaders ‘disappointed’ law enforcement do...wnplaying antisemitism as motive in shooting

Jill Stein’s running mate celebrated violence against Isra...elis

Trump-backing Jewish activist backs out of MSG rally over Tu...cker Carlson appearance

Israel strikes military targets in Iran in response to balli...stic missile attack

Quick Hits

turkey ties

Lawmakers condemn Turkey after Erdoğan says he will cut ties with Israel

Erdoğan said his coalition ‘is resolute in its decision to cut ties with Israel, and we will maintain this stance in the future as well.’

Burak Kara/Getty Images

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to supporters at his party’s Istanbul mayoral candidate Murat Kurum's campaign rally on March 29, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkey will hold municipal elections on Sunday March 31, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party aiming to reclaim cities lost in 2019, including the country's largest city of Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

By
Emily Jacobs
Marc Rod
November 14, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s announcement on Wednesday that Ankara would sever all remaining ties with Israel is being met with condemnation from Capitol Hill lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Erdoğan told reporters aboard his plane en route home to Ankara from Azerbaijan, where he was participating in the United Nations’ annual COP29 summit, that his government would cease all diplomatic relations with Israel. The comments came six months after Turkey implemented a trade embargo with Israel in protest of the war in Gaza. 

“The government of the Republic of Turkey, under the leadership of Tayyip Erdoğan, will not continue or develop relations with Israel,” Erdoğan said. “[Our ruling coalition] is resolute in its decision to cut ties with Israel, and we will maintain this stance in the future as well.”

The comments follow a year of increasing hostility and aggression from Erdoğan toward the Jewish state. Turkey announced in May that it would cut all trade ties with Israel.

Erdogan’s remarks came in response to a question from a journalist on his presidential plane seeking to confirm Turkish media reports that trade ties with Israel were quietly continuing.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry told Jewish Insider that “Israel does not know of a change in status in relations with Turkey.” The Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv was still open on Wednesday, according to ynet.

The Turkish president’s statements and actions have been met with growing hostility on Capitol Hill, where some lawmakers recently called for a public condemnation from the administration.

Reaction to the comments were swift and harsh, with lawmakers cautioning the Turkish leader against pursuing such a strategy. 

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told JI, “I think Turkey’s approach to the conflict has been outrageous. I think Israel is going to be just fine.”

“This will hurt Turkey in the West,” he added. 

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) said the decision is “a wrongheaded move on his part” and that he’s “hoping that President Trump will use his influence over [Erdoğan] to get him to change his position.”

Most lawmakers who spoke to JI expressed concern about the developments.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, condemned Erdoğan’s behavior without discussing what actions could be taken. 

“He’s been moving in that direction for a while. It’s extremely disappointing to have a NATO ally that’s going to do that. He has been terribly, he’s just been wrong in his accusations of what’s happening in the Middle East. We recognize that. We know that he has done this in the past. It concerns us,” Cardin said. 

“It is never good when two close allies of the United States have such a significant falling out,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) told JI. “We all remember when Erdoğan sponsored the [Gaza] flotilla [raid of 2010]. Turkey was one of the first and longest and most loyal supporters of Israel in the Muslim world. I look forward to digging into the reasons why and better understanding how this implicates our relations with both countries.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) called the situation “very unfortunate, obviously, but maybe not shocking.” Still, he said he wasn’t sure the best way to rein in Turkey without alienating a key ally. 

“Turkey, yes, they’re a NATO ally, but they’ve also been a rebellious NATO ally of late. They’ve been hard to keep in line with Ukraine, much less Israel. I don’t know enough about what to do about the Turkey situation, because I don’t want to oversimplify it. Erdoğan, he’s complicated,” Cramer explained. 

“Obviously we want them as a NATO ally, obviously we like them as an American ally and obviously what we don’t want to do is push them into the arms of an enemy. So I don’t know how you discipline that. I really don’t,” he continued.

JI’s Lahav Harkov contributed to this report

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice