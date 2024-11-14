Policy questions

What to watch for in a second Trump administration

Jewish Insider’s Washington team put together a list of policy questions the new administration will have to weigh in on

President-elect Donald Trump’s administration is starting to come together, but we still know few specifics about what policies Trump will pursue in his second term. Jewish Insider’s Washington team put together a list of policy questions the new administration will have to weigh in on.

Here’s what we’re watching:

Iran sanctions: The first Trump administration touted its “maximum pressure” sanctions policy toward Iran and is widely expected to pursue a similar path, especially with former Iran Envoy Brian Hook expected to lead the transition team at the State Department. Expect to see stronger enforcement of existing sanctions — which lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say has been lax under the Biden administration — and the implementation of additional sanctions passed by Congress earlier this year that have not yet been enacted. But Trump has also expressed interest in a new diplomatic agreement with Iran.

Palestinian aid: The first Trump administration paused all U.S. aid to both the United Nations Relief and Works Agency and to the West Bank and Gaza generally. Congress has paused aid to UNRWA through at least March, but the Biden administration has sent millions in aid to Gaza through other channels, which could end under the new administration.

Houthis: In its final days, the Trump administration designated the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, a designation the Biden administration quickly withdrew and has refused to re-impose despite bipartisan pressure and a year of attacks by the group on the U.S. and its partners. With two leaders of that pressure campaign, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), in the incoming administration the FTO designation is likely to make a quick comeback.

Arms transfers to Israel: The Biden administration continues to withhold some arms transfers to Israel, has threatened others and implemented a new global policy imposing greater conditions on all U.S. arms sales. A new Trump White House could move to revoke both policies.

Regional normalization: In his first term, Trump cultivated strong relations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, known as MBS, and has touted the Abraham Accords as a key accomplishment. He’ll likely make a new push to seal a deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel. MBS has said he does not want to forge an agreement with Israel until there is progress toward the creation of a Palestinian state, but he has a strong relationship with Trump — so whether he sticks to that position is anyone’s bet. He’s also repeatedly floated the idea of bringing Iran into the Abraham Accords, though Iran has never signaled willingness to normalize ties with Israel.

United Nations: House Republicans have repeatedly sought to cease significant portions of the U.S.’ financial contributions to the United Nations. Trump’s selection of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) — a hawk who is critical of the body — suggests he is open to doing so.

Office of Palestinian Affairs: The Biden administration upgraded the Office of Palestinian Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Israel into its own separate office reporting directly to Foggy Bottom, earning criticism from Republicans. The first Trump administration had downgraded the mission, making it subordinate to the U.S. ambassador to Israel. While its future is unclear, there is a possibility that the office could be downsized and brought back under the auspices of the U.S. Embassy.

West Bank settlements: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s appointment of a right-wing advisor as the new ambassador to Israel, coupled with recent comments by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, suggest Jerusalem sees an opening for annexation of some parts of the West Bank. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Trump’s pick for ambassador to Israel, has touted his support for the settlements and said that he believes the West Bank is part of Israel. But Trump persuaded Netanyahu to avoid annexation in his first term as part of the Abraham Accords. Will his policy shift toward leniency for Israel’s conservative government?

Sanctions on settlers: Biden implemented sanctions on Jewish settlers in the West Bank accused of violence or extremism. We’ll also be watching whether Trump revokes those sanctions. Rubio said in August that the policy “undercut[s] our ally, Israel.”

Investigations into campus antisemitism: Trump appealed to Jewish voters frustrated with Democrats’ handling of antisemitism. One key question will be who he taps to lead the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, which oversees investigations into antisemitism at U.S. schools and universities. In Trump’s first term, Ken Marcus — now the chairman of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, which has filed dozens of complaints with OCR since Oct. 7 — led the department. Will Marcus return to the position?

Republicans have opposed increasing funding to OCR, which says it needs additional money to hire more investigators to pursue its heavy caseload. Republicans have also threatened to pull federal funding to universities that do not take antisemitism seriously — now we’ll see if they were serious about that. (Trump has threatened to eliminate the Department of Education entirely, which would have major ramifications on enforcement of anti-discrimination policies.)

Immigration enforcement: Republicans’ 2024 party platform said Trump will revoke the visas of foreign nationals “who support terrorism and jihadism.”

Qatar: How will the Trump administration approach the troublesome U.S. ally, which has been the subject of increasing frustration from lawmakers for its harboring of Hamas leaders? One potential signal: months ago, Waltz was an advocate for punitive measures against Qatar if hostage negotiations remained stalled.

TikTok Ban: Rubio was a leading proponent of the congressionally passed bill banning TikTok, which some Jewish groups have said could help combat antisemitism, but Trump has come out against the ban, and could try to block it from going into force.

Also worth watching: If a Republican-led Senate passes the Antisemitism Awareness Act, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has not brought to a vote (though his team tells JI they still intend to do so during the lame duck session) … Whether Trump will sanction the International Criminal Court for its targeting of Israel … How Trump will approach Israel’s war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, after promising Lebanese-Americans that he would end the war.