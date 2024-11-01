Coffee shop condemnation

California leaders speak out against antisemitic discrimination in Oakland

While Gov. Gavin Newsom and Senate candidate Adam Schiff condemned the incident, the state’s two Democratic senators have remained silent

California lawmakers are condemning news that a Jewish resident of Oakland, Calif., and his 5-year-old son were harassed and forcibly removed from a local cafe by its anti-Israel owner for wearing a hat that brandished a Star of David.

Video of the incident, which began circulating online on Tuesday, shows Abdulrahim Harara, the owner of Jerusalem Coffee House in North Oakland, speaking to Jonathan Hirsch and his son over the former’s hat, which has a Jewish star emblazoned on the front. Harara said that Hirsch’s cap was “a violent hat, and you need to leave,” as Hirsch’s 5-year-old son began crying.

Reached for comment on the incident, a spokesperson for California Gov. Gavin Newsom told Jewish Insider that, “No one should be discriminated against for their religious beliefs. Businesses in California are prohibited from discriminating on the basis of religious identity or beliefs. Hate has no place in our state.”

The Newsom spokesperson added that their office was aware of the matter, but referred JI to local law enforcement for more details.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), who represents the Oakland area, said in a statement posted to X on Thursday that, “Displays of hate and antisemitism should not be tolerated in Oakland or anywhere. We must unequivocally condemn antisemitism and continue to fight against all forms of bigotry and division.”

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) told JI that, “I strongly condemn this vile act of antisemitism against Jonathan Hirsch and his son, who were refused service simply because they are Jewish. Acts of hatred and discrimination are never acceptable.”

Meanwhile, both Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-CA) remained silent on the matter, with neither office responding to JI’s request for comment or releasing statements on the incident.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who is expected to succeed Butler in the state’s Senate race, released a statement on Wednesday calling the incident an act of “blatant antisemitism.”

Harara, whose family is from Gaza and who has used his establishment’s menu to honor terrorists like former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, could be seen in video of the incident saying that he wasn’t asking Hirsch to leave because his hat had a Jewish symbol, but then repeatedly asked if he was a Zionist.

Hirsch and his son came into the business looking for a bathroom to use, and played chess at one of the tables in the store while waiting for a coffee he ordered.

After Harara repeatedly ordered Hirsch and his son to “get out,” Hirsch responded that Harara was discriminating against a protected class, as part of a religious minority, by refusing him service for being Jewish. The female co-owner of the establishment told Hirsch that he was in a shop “owned and run by Palestinians,” something Hirsch noted did not give them the right to deny him service because he was Jewish.

Reached for comment, a spokesperson for the Oakland Police Department told JI in a statement that authorities “are looking into the incident to determine if it meets the criteria of a hate incident. This is an ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 238-3728. Individuals with photos or videos that could assist with the investigation are asked to send them to [email protected].