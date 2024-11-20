dem divide

Sanders resolution vote set to test Senate Democrats’ divisions on Israel

The White House said it opposed the resolutions and 'made our position clear to interested senators'

The Senate is set to vote on Wednesday on three resolutions led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) that would block transfers of tank rounds, mortars and bomb guidance kits to Israel, votes that will be a key test of the depth of division among Senate Democrats on U.S. support for Israel.

Going into Wednesday’s vote, it remains unclear how many senators will support one or more of the three resolutions — seven Democrats have told Jewish Insider they’re likely to oppose all of them while another seven have said they’re planning to support some or all. Eighteen said this week that they’re undecided or declined to preview their vote.

The Biden administration is lobbying against the resolutions. “We strongly oppose this resolution and we have made our position clear to interested senators,” a National Security Council spokesperson told JI on Tuesday night.

Sanders declined to speculate at a Tuesday press conference on how much support the resolutions would receive.

“It is time to tell the Netanyahu government that they cannot use US taxpayer dollars and American weapons in violation of U.S. and international law and in violation of our moral values,” Sanders said during the press conference. “It is also time to make clear to [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu he cannot continue to undermine U.S. foreign policy goals.”

Sanders and his allies decided to force votes on just three of the six resolutions he initially introduced. These resolutions are “privileged,” meaning that Senate leadership is unable to block the votes.

“These are the three that I think most members can get their arms around and see as having an immediate impact in destroying the lives of people in Gaza,” Sanders said. “They’re very specific and I think that they are, frankly, resolutions that will probably attract the most support.”

Their decision to call a vote on the resolution on bomb guidance kits, known as joint direct attack munitions or JDAMs, is raising some concerns, given that pro-Israel lawmakers have argued that those systems reduce civilian casualties by increasing the precision of strikes.

One Democratic senator, speaking on condition of anonymity, told JI that several senators argued against a vote on the JDAMs resolution.

“Someone who actually knows about dropping bombs made the point: ‘Isn’t their complaint that they’re using the bombs discriminately? If you send a signal that you’re going to take away the thing that allows them to drop them more precisely, doesn’t that have the unintended negative effect?’” the senator said.

Asked about this, Sanders told JI, “The JDAMs have been used as an offensive weapon, causing massive destruction in Gaza.”

Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT), one of the other Democrats leading the effort, told JI that he and his colleagues aimed to “focus on the offensive weapons.”

“The recently fired defense minister in Israel said they have no further military purpose to be in Gaza,” Welch said. “The guidance [systems are] good, but offensive weapons are not needed in Gaza, and that’s the point of the resolution.”

In addition to Welch and Sanders, Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are planning to support some or all of the resolutions.

On Wednesday, Sens. Gary Peters (D-MI), John Fetterman (D-PA) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) told JI they’d be voting against the resolutions. Sen. Joe Manchin (I-WV) also indicated he’ll be opposed. They join Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Bob Casey (D-PA), Jon Tester (D-MT) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV), who told JI earlier this week they planned t oppose the resolutions.

Asked how he intended to vote, Fetterman jokingly expressed surprise given his vocal pro-Israel stance: “Are you serious? Come on, don’t troll the senator.”

Rosen said on X, “I urge all of my Senate colleagues to join me in strongly opposing the proposal to restrict arms sales to Israel, particularly when it continues to be under constant attack. We must ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself from Iran and its terrorist proxies.”

Sens. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) declined to preview their plans.

Sen. George Helmy (D-NJ) told JI he had been discussing the issue and was “look[ing] forward to meeting with Bernie [Sanders] and leadership and discuss[ing] it further.”

Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he’s “still considering it.”

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) said he’s “still making up my mind,” adding that he’s spent hours thinking through the issue in recent days and “I can give you a list of good reasons to vote both ways.”

On the Republican side, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who voted for a previous measure that could have cut off aid to Israel, was unwilling to say how he plans to vote. All other members of the GOP conference who attend Wednesday’s votes are expected to oppose the three resolutions.

Jewish Insider senior national correspondent Gabby Deutch contributed reporting.