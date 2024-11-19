on the hill

Many Senate Democrats decline to preview their votes on Sanders’ Israel resolutions

The measures, known as joint resolutions of disapproval, seek to stop six tranches of arms sales to Israel

A number of Senate Democrats are declining to preview how they plan to vote on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) resolutions blocking more than $20 billion in U.S. aid to Israel when they come up for votes, which Sanders told Jewish Insider will take place on Wednesday.

The measures, known as joint resolutions of disapproval, seek to stop six tranches of arms sales to Israel, including guided bombs and kits, tank shells, mortars, tactical vehicles and F-15 aircraft and parts. The six resolutions are nearly guaranteed to fail, but they’ll be a test of Democratic sentiment on Israel and a potential show of force by the left wing of the party as many in the party seek to moderate after election losses.

Two sources familiar with the matter told JI that only three of the six resolutions will be given floor consideration, but that the final resolutions had not been chosen as of Monday afternoon. Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT), who is cosponsoring some of the resolutions, confirmed that current discussions are about voting on three resolutions.

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) told JI that his understanding was that Sanders’ plans were not yet fully scheduled or set in stone, and that there had been discussions that Sanders might only offer some of the resolutions.

“I have concerns associated with what may or may not be included, and we’ll look to see what gets put before us,” Lujan said. “I don’t know that there’s any certainty yet.”

Angelo Roefaro, a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), declined to comment, citing bipartisan negotiations on the issue.

Sens. Michael Bennet (D-CO), Laphonza Butler (D-CA), Chris Coons (D-DE), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) told JI they’re considering the resolutions and haven’t made a final decision.

Coons said he was “wrestling with” how to proceed.

“One of the things I wrestle with is the difference between the signal or message that some members are trying to send and what these votes would actually do or accomplish,“ Coons told JI. “There’s a significant gap there, I fear.”

Sens. Tom Carper (D-DE), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and John Hickenlooper (D-CO) said they hadn’t been briefed on or reviewed the resolutions.

“I find that it is very important that Israel has the munitions it needs to defend itself. It is an incredibly unfortunate situation and the loss of civilian life, especially women, children, old people, it’s been pretty bad,” Kelly told JI. “I continue to encourage the Israeli government and when I have the opportunity the Israeli military, including the now former defense minister, that they’ve got to work to do better.”

And Sens. Angus King (I-ME), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) declined to preview their plans before the votes.

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Jon Tester (D-MT), Bob Casey (D-PA) and Ben Cardin (D-MD) are planning to oppose all of the resolutions.

Cardin, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said that he would oppose the resolutions and noted that none of the weapons systems transfers would immediately impact Israel’s wars in Gaza and Lebanon. He also argued that the “credibility” of pro-Israel Democrats on this issue was going to be important to maintain in the next Congress.

“I will make the point that for many of these weapons systems, we are replenishing, and it will not be made available until well after, it’s not going to be used in this current conflict in Gaza or Lebanon,” Cardin told JI. “So we’re not talking about affecting Israel’s capacity in Gaza and Lebanon, but it is signaling that we are questioning our ongoing support for Israel having the support it needs to defend itself, which is a horrible message sent by us to Iran and its proxies that they could wait out the United States support for Israel and make Israel more vulnerable in the future.”

“Lastly, it’ll be interpreted as a lack of support for Israel, which is not the case in the Democratic caucus, but certainly our detractors would use that,” he added. “We’re going to have some serious issues coming up in the next Congress in which those of us who are very pro-Israel, our credibility is going to be very important to standing up against decisions that could affect a two-state solution.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said he hadn’t “focused on [the resolutions], but I don’t envision that I’ll be supporting any of them.”

“I think there are other ways to vindicate our interest in providing more humanitarian aid and encouraging fewer civilian casualties,” Blumenthal said. “I think the resolutions of disapproval are not the best way to achieve what may seem to be laudable ends.”

Welch and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) are cosponsoring some of the resolutions. Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have said they will also support them, and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said he will vote in favor of resolutions pertaining to offensive weapons.

“I do not support an arms embargo on Israel, but I do believe that the United States

should pause the delivery of offensive weapons until the Netanyahu government meets the requirements of U.S. law and policy with respect to delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, and the use of American weapons there,” Van Hollen said in a dear colleague letter on Monday. “This will be our one opportunity to send that message and I urge you to back these efforts as well.”

A spokesperson for Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) was vague about her plans in a statement in September.

“Senator Baldwin has been steadfast in supporting Israel’s right to defend themselves and will continue to push the Biden administration to ensure that U.S. aid is used in line with our values and humanitarian law.” the spokesperson said. “She will review the proposals but her priority remains ending the war in Gaza, bringing hostages home, and surging aid to civilians.”

Sen. George Helmy (D-NJ), the interim New Jersey senator, who is Arab American, said in a Senate floor speech on Monday that the civilian casualties in Gaza and the West Bank “should shock our conscience to the very core” and accused Israel of blockading aid to Israel.

He questioned whether Israel and the U.S. are complying with “humanitarian principles and human rights that we claim to embrace and enforce around the world.”

On the Republican side, only Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has declined to confirm that he’ll vote against the resolutions, telling JI late Monday that he will “probably talk about that tomorrow.”

The effort has also divided Jewish community groups, with progressive organizations such as J Street and T’Ruah advocating in support of them, while more moderate and centrist groups including AIPAC, the Jewish Federations of North America and the Jewish Democratic Council of America are opposing them.

“Cutting military aid as Israel continues to face threats from Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and other regional actors would be irresponsible, and JDCA opposes cuts or conditions on aid to Israel,” JDCA CEO Halie Soifer said in an email to supporters on Monday. “In moments like these, we must ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself, and we hope you’ll join us in sending a letter to your senators.”

Soifer also highlighted that the State Department had assessed that Israel is not violating U.S. arms sales law related to humanitarian aid, an assessment that some progressives have said they disagree with.