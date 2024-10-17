fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Palestinian bid to expel Israel from U.N. General Assembly m...oving forward, sources say

Elon Musk funded secretive super PAC targeting Harris on Isr...ael

State Department, Pentagon threaten military aid to Israel o...ver Gaza

Campuses confront resurgence of anti-Israel activism after O...ct. 7 anniversary

Heritage Foundation struggles to find partners in fight agai...nst antisemitism

In company video, Amazon exec wears necklace with a map of I...srael with a Palestinian flag across it

Ta-Nehisi Coates questions whether he would have participate...d in Oct. 7 attack

Is a shift in China’s rhetoric on Israel a policy change, ...or ‘wishful thinking?’

Trump makes appeal to Americans in Israel – ‘Your fa...te is in your hands’

Casey issues new rebuke of Summer Lee, but stops short of re...voking endorsement

Brown University trustees vote against Israel divestment 

MIT president Sally Kornbluth skips Oct. 7 commemoration on ...campus

Shari Redstone rebukes CBS over handling of fallout from Coa...tes interview

Brown University facing pressure to cancel board vote on Isr...ael divestment

Biden administration supports Israeli efforts to ‘degrade ...Hezbollah’s infrastructure’

Future Coalition PAC continues to air inflammatory ads targe...ting Harris’ Israel record

Oct. 7 victims, artists offer messages of light and unity as... families grieve together in Tel Aviv 

Peter Deutsch, former Democratic congressman from Florida, e...ndorses Trump

‘I mark Oct. 7 every day’

Progressive Democrats largely silent on Nasrallah killing

Paul Coates, father of journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, republis...hing antisemitic screed ‘The Jewish Onslaught’

Quick Hits

BREAKING

IDF kills Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza

Sinwar oversaw the planning and execution of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks

Yahya Sinwar, chief of the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement in Gaza, delivers a speech during a rally marking "Jerusalem Day," or Al-Quds Day.

Ahmed Zakot/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Image

Yahya Sinwar, chief of the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement in Gaza, delivers a speech during a rally marking "Jerusalem Day," or Al-Quds Day.

By
Melissa Weiss
Tamara Zieve
October 17, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Thursday that Hamas head Yahya Sinwar, who oversaw the planning and execution of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks, was killed during an army operation in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. 

״In recent weeks, IDF and ISA forces, under the command of the Southern Command, have been operating in the southern Gaza Strip, following IDF and ISA intelligence that indicated the suspected locations of senior members of Hamas. IDF soldiers of the 828th Brigade (Bislach) operating in the area identified and eliminated three terrorists. After completing the process of identifying the body, it can be confirmed that Yahya Sinwar was eliminated,” the army said in a joint statement with the Shin Bet.

Sinwar, is believed to have remained underground in the terror group’s elaborate tunnel system for the majority of the past year, where he evaded detection by Israel through the use of low-tech communication and couriers.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant wrote on X on Thursday, “‘You will pursue your enemies and they will fall before you by the sword.’ – Leviticus 26.”

“Our enemies cannot hide. We will pursue and eliminate them.”

Following the death in July of Qatar-based senior Hamas official Ismail Haniyeh, Sinwar assumed full leadership of the group, directing its military operations as well as indirect cease-fire and hostage-release negotiations. 

Sinwar was believed to have used some of the remaining 101 hostages as human shields. No hostages were killed in the gunfight, according to the IDF, which said that two other individuals were killed. According to reports, Sinwar’s killing happened coincidentally, when Israeli soldiers encountered three terrorists during routine operations. 

The Hostages Families Forum issued a statement saying it “commends the security forces for eliminating Sinwar, who masterminded the greatest massacre our country has ever faced, responsible for the murder of thousands and the abduction of hundreds.”

“We call on the Israeli government, world leaders, and mediating countries to leverage the military achievement into a diplomatic one by pursuing an immediate agreement for the release of all 101 hostages: the living for rehabilitation and the murdered for proper burial,” it added.

Sinwar’s negotiation tactics have frequently frustrated Biden administration officials. Last month, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Sinwar was a “big obstacle” in the hostage-release negotiations. Brett McGurk, the White House’s Middle East coordinator, said last month that Sinwar would face “justice” over his role in the Oct. 7 and ensuing war between Israel and Hamas.

The Hamas leader was born in the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis in 1962. In 1989, he was sentenced to four life terms in an Israeli prison for the deaths of four Palestinians he believed to be working with Israel, but was freed in the 2011 deal with Israel that saw the release of more than 1,027 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. In 2015, Sinwar was designated a terrorist by the U.S. Sinwar served as the head of Hamas in Gaza since 2017. 

In September, the Justice Department unsealed terrorism charges against Sinwar and five other Hamas leaders, citing their roles in the Oct. 7 terror attacks and their aftermath.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice