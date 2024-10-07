Jake Sullivan: Israel needs a strategy to turn military successes into lasting wins

Israel needs ‘to match the conduct of war to a clear and sustainable set of objectives,’ the U.S. national security advisor said at 10/7 event in D.C.

Biden administration National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, speaking at an Oct. 7 memorial event at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, said that Israel needs a defined strategy to turn its recent military successes against terrorist leaders into a sustainable path forward.

Sullivan offered praise for Israel’s operations that had killed terrorist leaders responsible for Israeli and American deaths, which he said showed Israel’s “remarkable capacity,” but said that such operations on their own are not enough.

“The challenge going forward is to turn tactical wins in battle into a strategy that secures Israel’s people and its future,” Sullivan said. “That takes real discipline, it takes courage, it takes foresight, to match the conduct of war to a clear and sustainable set of objectives and to turn tactical advantage into enduring strategic gains. That is never easy, but it’s imperative, and we are here to work with you on that.”

Sullivan appeared to be holding back tears twice during his remarks: first when discussing those killed and taken hostage on Oct. 7 and quoting the mourning prayer El Maleh Rachamim, which he said was recited in the White House residence this morning, and later when he spoke about civilian deaths since Oct. 7, quoting the poet John Donne.

“I believe that history will also remember Oct. 7 as a dark day for the Palestinian people because of the conflict that Hamas unleashed that day, far too many civilians have suffered far too much during this year of conflict, and tens of thousands have been killed,” Sullivan said. “The human toll [is] made far worse by terrorists hiding and operating among innocent people.”

He emphasized the “ironclad security partnership” between the U.S. and Israel and said that both countries remain “highly vigilant” for future attacks by Iran and its terrorist proxy groups, as well as the U.S.’ commitment to normalization between Israel and Arab states and to fighting antisemitism.

“No one is ever criticized for predicting that things will only get worse in the Middle East; the hard thing is to push past the hopelessness and put the pieces down that build toward a genuinely brighter future, even as we navigate the heightened risks and exacting human toll at the present day,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan praised the families of the American hostages who he said he’s spoken to frequently over the past year, but did not make any direct mention of or push for a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas or Hezbollah.

Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, speaking before Sullivan, largely restated remarks he’d made earlier in the day at an American Jewish Committee event. But he also emphasized his appreciation for the U.S. providing “significant material and political support” and for Sullivan specifically — though he repeatedly noted that there had been disagreements between the U.S. and Israel.

“I can attest that even in times of disagreement — and there are times of disagreement — we and I never doubted your unequivocal commitment to Israel’s security,” Herzog said. He attributed those disputes to the fact that Israel sees the conflict as “an existential war.”

Herzog further emphasized that Israel mourns the loss of innocent Palestinian and Lebanese civilians, referencing the Jewish teaching that all humans are created in God’s image. The administration has repeatedly and publicly pressured Israel over the number of civilian casualties in Gaza.

Other speakers included Yasmin Magal, the cousin of hostage Omer Neutra, a volunteer for Zaka and Israeli reservist who lost both legs while serving in Gaza.

“Our enemy is a devil, but in order to save Omer’s life, we need to make a deal with the devil,” Magal said.

As attendees exited the event, a small group of demonstrators gathered outside the embassy chanting slogans widely interpreted as calls for Israel’s destruction and support for terrorism, including “resistance is justified when people are occupied” and “from the river to the sea, Palestine is almost free.”

A host of senior officials attended the event including Sullivan, Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Dan Shapiro, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Mira Resnick, Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr, Deputy to the U.S. Representative to the United Nations Ned Price, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), former Democratic leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD), antisemitism envoy Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, Special Adviser on Holocaust Issues Stuart Eizenstat and deputy antisemitism envoy Aaron Keyak.

Multiple foreign ambassadors including British Ambassador to the U.S. Karen Pierce and Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova also attended, as did former Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata.