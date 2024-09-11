Senate Judiciary Committee announces first post-Oct. 7 hearing on hate crimes

The Senate Judiciary Committee announced on Tuesday that it will hold a hearing on hate crimes on Sept. 17, the first such hearing that it has held since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks and ensuing proliferation of antisemitic incidents across the United States.

The committee, led by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), first announced in May that it would hold a hearing on hate crimes, with a focus on the “rise in hate incidents across the country, particularly targeting the Jewish, Arab, and Muslim communities” since Oct. 7. No Senate committee has held a hearing specifically about antisemitism since the Hamas attack.

“During this upcoming hearing, we will consider the rise in hate crimes against Jewish, Arab, and Muslim Americans alongside the equally troubling rise in hate crimes against members of other vulnerable communities,” Durbin said in the May statement. “And we will learn about what we can do to better support survivors of hate crimes and the members of law enforcement who respond to them.”

Tuesday’s announcement makes no mention of antisemitism. The hearing is titled, “A Threat to Justice Everywhere: Stemming the Tide of Hate Crimes in America.” The witnesses for the hearing have not yet been announced, but a source familiar told Jewish Insider that Democrats will have two while Republicans will have one.

Republicans on the committee urged Durbin in May to call a hearing focused on antisemitism on college campuses, on the same day Durbin announced the hearing.

Jewish Insider congressional correspondent Emily Jacobs contributed reporting.