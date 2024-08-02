Senate committee votes to boost U.S.-Israel counter-drone funding, holds counter-tunnel funding flat

The Senate Appropriations Committee matched the House’s proposal on anti-drone technology but failed to match the House’s more than $30 million increase to the tunneling program

The Senate Appropriations Committee voted on Thursday for a bill boosting funding for cooperative U.S.-Israel counter-drone programs, while holding flat funding for a counter-tunnel program.

The 2025 Defense Appropriations bill includes $55 million for the counter-drone development program, which includes directed energy systems, a $15 million increase over 2025 and in line with the House’s proposal on the program.

But it held funding for the counter-tunneling program at 2024 levels, $47.5 million, coming in well below the $80 million funding proposal from the House.

Sens. Gary Peters (D-MI) and Ted Budd (R-NC) introduced separate legislation earlier this year that proposed boosting funding for the program to $80 million as well.

The bill also includes $47.5 million for a cooperative program in emerging defense technologies, according to a summary released by committee Republicans.

In addition to those programs, the bill includes $500 million, as anticipated under the U.S.-Israel memorandum of understanding, for cooperative air- and missile-defense programs like Iron Dome.

During a committee meeting on Thursday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, emphasized that the committee had provided around $1 billion more than the administration had requested for missile-defense programs, including for systems used to counter Iranian attacks on April 13 and other instances.

The bill also provides $800 million more than the administration requested for troops in harm’s way and U.S. operations in the Middle East, according to Republicans’ summary document.

Overall, the proposed bill is 2.3% higher than the administration’s requested defense budget.