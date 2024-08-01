Daily Kickoff
Good Thursday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the broader regional implications of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, report on a last-ditch appeal by anti-Israel activists removed from protesting outside Secretary of State Tony Blinken’s home and have the exclusive on a GOP House threat to revoke federal funding for the University of California San Francisco’s health facilities. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Sen. Lindsey Graham, Bill Ackman and Jessica Dean.
What We’re Watching
- The Senate Appropriations Committee is holding its markup this morning on defense, education and homeland security. We expect funding for the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights as well as the National Security Grant Program to be discussed in the hearing.
- A recount is underway today in the GOP primary in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, where Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) trails state Sen. John McGuire by less than 1% of the votes.
What You Should Know
Arizona officials are still counting ballots from Tuesday’s primaries — and many key races haven’t yet been officially called — but the trajectory of the contests is becoming clear, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.
Kari Lake prevailed in the Senate GOP primary, but her underwhelming 55% showing against Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is a sign she’s failed to unite the Republican Party behind her candidacy. She’ll be facing off in a hotly contested general election against Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Pro-Israel voters have reason to be optimistic about the returns in Gallego’s now-open 3rd Congressional District House seat, where former Phoenix Council Member Yassamin Ansari is narrowly leading Raquel Terán, a former state legislator. With 86% of estimated votes in, Ansari leads Terán by three points, 46-43%.
Both Democrats boast progressive records, but Ansari campaigned as a supporter of Israel, while Terán held a critical stance towards the Jewish state. The pro-Israel group Democratic Majority For Israel (DMFI) endorsed Ansari, and spent over $250,000 on ads boosting her candidacy.
In Arizona’s 8th District, centered in suburban Phoenix, attorney and former state attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh was declared the winner over Blake Masters. With most of the vote counted, Hamadeh leads Masters, 30-25%. The race, one of the nastiest primaries in the country, featured scathing attacks against Hamadeh’s Muslim faith from the Masters campaign. Hamadeh, the child of Syrian immigrants, campaigned as a strong supporter of Israel and the Jewish community, with 30% to Masters’ 25%.
And in Arizona’s 1st District Democratic primary race, where the winner will face swing-district Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ), physician and state Rep. Amish Shah narrowly leads former state party chairman Andrei Cherny, 24-21%, with about one-quarter of the vote yet to be counted. Former broadcast journalist Marlene Galán-Woods is within striking distance in third place.
Meanwhile, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) also faced a setback in his effort to defeat the eight House Republicans who backed his ouster. Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ), one of the eight GOP insurgents, comfortably prevailed in his primary with about 80% of the primary vote.
Tennessee is holding its primaries today, and one congressional primary, in the state’s Nashville-area 5th District, is worth watching. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), a Freedom Caucus-aligned lawmaker, is facing a well-funded primary challenge from Nashville Metro Councilwoman Courtney Johnston, a more moderate candidate with close ties to the city’s business community.
legal battle
Anti-Israel demonstrators challenge removal of encampment outside Blinken’s home
The recent removal of a sprawling protest encampment situated for six months outside Secretary of State Tony Blinken’s home in Northern Virginia is facing a last-ditch legal challenge from some organizers of the anti-Israel demonstration, which was cleared by state authorities on Friday, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
Reversal request: A group of leading protesters on Tuesday filed a motion in Arlington Circuit Court to schedule an “expedited hearing” on a request for an injunction to block the removal of the encampment, even as it had already been dismantled. The organizers — Hazami Barmada, Michael A. Beer, Corey Walden and Nadia McGeough — are alleging “ongoing violations of their constitutional rights” and claim that the encampment was cleared before an effort to seek injunctive relief was heard by a judge, according to the new motion shared with JI by their attorney, Sam Burgan, on Wednesday.
assassinations analysis
Killing top Hamas, Hezbollah terrorists unlikely to have major impact on wider war – experts
The assassinations of Hezbollah’s top military commander, Fuad Shukr, in Beirut and Hamas’ political bureau leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran showed Israel’s long arm extending across the Middle East, but they are unlikely to change the status quo in the Gaza war and the risk of escalation across the Lebanon border is likely minimal, experts told Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov today. The experts also predicted minimal ramifications to the ongoing talks for the release of over 100 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, which Israeli and American officials said they plan to continue despite the assassination of Haniyeh, who was the terror group’s lead negotiator. Israel has not taken responsibility for killing Haniyeh.
Sinwar’s say: Yoni Ben-Menachem, senior researcher at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs and a veteran Arab affairs reporter, argued that Haniyeh’s death would not make a major difference in the war’s outcome because the Qatar-based Hamas official “doesn’t have any say. The one leading the war and the one controlling the hostages, holding them and deciding what will happen to them is [Hamas Gaza leader] Yahya Sinwar.”
Deal or no deal: Pushing back on critics who allege that Israel is dragging out cease-fire talks, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) said on Wednesday that he continues to doubt that Hamas is actually interested in a deal and sees the terror group as the primary obstacle. He also said that a U.S.-Saudi agreement and Saudi-Israel normalization deal could be finalized quickly, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
on the hill
U.S. lawmakers wary of regional unrest after Haniyeh assassination
The strike that killed Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’ political leader, in Tehran on Wednesday morning sparked mixed reactions on Capitol Hill, with legislators supportive of efforts to remove Hamas leadership while expressing concern about regional tensions escalating into a broader war, Jewish Insider’s Emily Jacobs and Marc Rod report. Haniyeh, who had traveled to Iran for the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian, was killed in a strike on the building in which he was staying. Hamas blamed Israel for the pinpoint attack, while Israeli officials have not acknowledged involvement.
War worries: Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) told JI that he was among those who worried about what the strike would mean for efforts to turn down the temperature in the region. “I’m worried about expanding this war,” Durbin said. Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, felt similarly. “It increases, dramatically, the pressure in the region. I think we’re doing all we can to try to mitigate an escalation, and that’s the key thing we have to worry about now,” Reed said.
Read the full story herewith additional comments from Sens. Peter Welch (D-VT), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), James Lankford (R-OK), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Ted Budd (R-NC) and Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL).
Prime-time message: In an address to Israeli citizens last night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that there are “challenging days ahead of us,” as the country faces threats on multiple fronts, Jewish Insider’s Tamara Zieve reports.
ad blitz
New ad campaign accuses Schumer of obstructing antisemitism bill
A multimillion-dollar ad campaign that kicked off this week is targeting Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) over the delay in moving to advance a major bill aimed at addressing a recent surge in campus antisemitism. In a series of hard-hitting digital video ads that began airing on Monday in multiple media markets, Schumer is accused of obstructing the bill, called the Antisemitism Awareness Act, which passed the House in May but has since remained stalled in the upper chamber, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
The message: “The U.S. House has already passed the Antisemitism Awareness Act with overwhelming bipartisan support,” the narrator of a 30-second spot intones over footage of protesters chanting anti-Israel slogans. “Sen. Chuck Schumer proclaims he stands tall against antisemitism, while in reality, Schumer alone blocks it from coming to a vote.” The ads are funded by a political advocacy group called the Florence Avenue Initiative, according to a disclaimer listed at the end of the videos. The group could not be reached for comment and additional details did not appear to be publicly available this week.
Read the full story here.
exclusive
House Republicans question UC San Francisco over ‘antisemitic harassment and intimidation’
Leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee raised concerns on Wednesday about “antisemitic harassment and intimidation” at the University of California San Francisco and its health facilities, threatening to revoke federal funding from the institution, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
What they said: Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Reps. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) and Brett Guthrie (R-KY), who chair subcommittees, highlighted encampments, graffiti and other antisemitic activity they said have created a hostile environment for Jewish healthcare workers and patients and the school’s alleged failure to respond adequately to antisemitism complaints.
tackling tehran
Graham introduces war powers bill to strike Iran’s nuclear program
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced a war powers resolution on Wednesday aimed at pushing the U.S. to take action to curb Iran’s expanding nuclear program. Graham said that the Authorization for Use of Military Force would “be triggered if the president determines that Iran possesses uranium [that is] enriched to the weapons-grade level, a nuclear warhead or were to possess a delivery vehicle capable of delivering a nuclear device against Israel or other allies or the United States,” Jewish Insider’s Emily Jacobs and Marc Rod report.
Red lines: He unveiled the resolution just ahead of the Senate’s August recess, with plans to attempt to force Senate floor consideration when lawmakers return in September. “Iran will keep going until somebody tells them to stop. It’s time to put red lines on their nuclear program and enforce them,” Graham said during a press conference at the Capitol.
Pic of the Day
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was photographed in front of a poster of top Hamas officials in his office in Tel Aviv, crossing off a photograph of senior Hamas official Mohammed Deif, shortly after confirming Deif’s death in a strike last month.
Gallant called Deif’s assassination a “significant milestone in the process of dismantling Hamas as a military and governing authority in Gaza” as well as “in the achievement of the goals of this war.”
