What You Should Know

Arizona officials are still counting ballots from Tuesday’s primaries — and many key races haven’t yet been officially called — but the trajectory of the contests is becoming clear, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

Kari Lake prevailed in the Senate GOP primary, but her underwhelming 55% showing against Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is a sign she’s failed to unite the Republican Party behind her candidacy. She’ll be facing off in a hotly contested general election against Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Pro-Israel voters have reason to be optimistic about the returns in Gallego’s now-open 3rd Congressional District House seat, where former Phoenix Council Member Yassamin Ansari is narrowly leading Raquel Terán, a former state legislator. With 86% of estimated votes in, Ansari leads Terán by three points, 46-43%.

Both Democrats boast progressive records, but Ansari campaigned as a supporter of Israel, while Terán held a critical stance towards the Jewish state. The pro-Israel group Democratic Majority For Israel (DMFI) endorsed Ansari, and spent over $250,000 on ads boosting her candidacy.

In Arizona’s 8th District, centered in suburban Phoenix, attorney and former state attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh was declared the winner over Blake Masters. With most of the vote counted, Hamadeh leads Masters, 30-25%. The race, one of the nastiest primaries in the country, featured scathing attacks against Hamadeh’s Muslim faith from the Masters campaign. Hamadeh, the child of Syrian immigrants, campaigned as a strong supporter of Israel and the Jewish community, with 30% to Masters’ 25%.

And in Arizona’s 1st District Democratic primary race, where the winner will face swing-district Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ), physician and state Rep. Amish Shah narrowly leads former state party chairman Andrei Cherny, 24-21%, with about one-quarter of the vote yet to be counted. Former broadcast journalist Marlene Galán-Woods is within striking distance in third place.

Meanwhile, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) also faced a setback in his effort to defeat the eight House Republicans who backed his ouster. Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ), one of the eight GOP insurgents, comfortably prevailed in his primary with about 80% of the primary vote.

Tennessee is holding its primaries today, and one congressional primary, in the state’s Nashville-area 5th District, is worth watching. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), a Freedom Caucus-aligned lawmaker, is facing a well-funded primary challenge from Nashville Metro Councilwoman Courtney Johnston, a more moderate candidate with close ties to the city’s business community.