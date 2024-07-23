Roy Cooper VP pick would empower controversial North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

Robinson would become acting governor when Cooper leaves the state, according to state law

With North Carolina’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper emerging as a potential running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris, new attention is falling on a North Carolina state law that could empower controversial Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson while Cooper is on the campaign trail.

Cooper wouldn’t have to resign his office if he joins Harris’ campaign, but, per state law, Robinson — who is mounting his own gubernatorial bid — becomes acting governor any time Cooper leaves the state.

As such, making Cooper the vice presidential nominee could leave Republicans effectively in charge of the governor’s office for parts of the election cycle.

Robinson has prompted concerns from North Carolina’s Jewish community over accusations of antisemitism, including comments invoking anti-Jewish tropes and conspiracy theories, downplaying the Holocaust and quoting Adolf Hitler, among a range of other controversial remarks.

But Christopher Cooper, a professor of political science at Western Carolina University, said that there’s limited risk for Democrats in the proposition of making Gov. Cooper their vice presidential nominee.

“The North Carolina governor is arguably the weakest governor in the country,” Cooper, who is not related to Gov. Cooper, said, noting that Republicans already hold a veto-proof majority in the General Assembly, so it’s essentially irrelevant legislatively whether Robinson or Cooper is signing legislation. “In terms of the lives of your average North Carolinian, I just don’t see much happening.”

Robinson’s gubernatorial campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Political observers in the state say the quirky state law might not pose a significant obstacle to Cooper’s chances in the veepstakes.

WCU’s Cooper added that any executive orders Robinson implemented while acting governor could be canceled as soon as Gov. Cooper returns to the state, and Cooper would likely dispense of any appointments before leaving the state.

He said Robinson could take the opportunity to issue proclamations — as he did last year with one supporting Israel — but would otherwise have little power.

“I see it as an opportunity for Mark Robinson to get some free press coverage, but not really do much of policy significance,” WCU’s Cooper said. Even that, Cooper added, would have limited impact on the gubernatorial campaign, given that “Mark Robinson’s never had any trouble attracting attention.”

The situation doesn’t appear to be worrying the North Carolina Democratic Party, whose Democratic National Committee delegates voted unanimously to back Cooper as Harris’ vice president.

Jeff Bierer, the president of the North Carolina Democratic Jewish Caucus, said that there’s nothing major remaining on the legislative schedule this year, “so I’m not sure what Robinson can do besides speak out and embarrass himself.”

Cooper’s potential candidacy comes with advantages from Democrats as well — North Carolina is a top Democratic target in the presidential race, and bringing the state’s popular two-term governor onto the presidential ticket could help give Democrats a boost in the hotly contested state.

WCU’s Cooper noted that Gov. Cooper is also the only Democratic governor to win an election where Trump won his state, has a longtime relationship with Harris, is largely non-controversial, has a strong electoral track record, comes from a rural area of North Carolina and could help boost down-ballot Democrats.

At the same time, he’s not seen as an especially dynamic politician, according to Cooper.

Bierer said that Cooper’s administration has been “very receptive, in general, to the range of concerns” from the Jewish community, including signing legislation codifying the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.

“Should Vice President Harris formally get the nomination, and then should she turn to Gov. Cooper as [her] vice presidential pick, we’d be delighted,” Bierer said. “It only bodes well for North Carolina and strengthens our ticket.”