What You Should Know

The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a western Pennsylvania rally on Saturday offered a depressing reminder about the ugly state of American politics, while instantly transforming the presidential race the weekend before the GOP’s national convention.

The bullet that struck Trump’s right ear came inches away from killing him. The indelible image of Trump raising his fist seconds after the gunfire, punching the air, mouthing the word “fight!” to his supporters will be canonized in American history.

As The New York Times’ Shawn McCreesh put it: “It’s difficult to imagine a moment that more fully epitomizes Mr. Trump’s visceral connection with his supporters, and his mastery of the modern media age.”

Or Tyler Austin Harper writing in The Atlantic: “What encapsulates our American ideal more than bloody defiance and stubborn pride that teeters just on the edge of foolishness? No hunkering and no hiding — standing undaunted and undeterred, fist-pumping your way through an attempted murder. It was a moment when Trump supporters’ idea of him — strong, resilient, proud — collided with reality.”

The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by a Secret Service sniper seconds after firing at the president. Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old former fire chief in Butler County, Pa., was killed at the rally, and two others were critically injured. Figuring out the shooter’s motive will be the next key development to be uncovered.

The apparent security lapse from the Secret Service was shocking. Crooks was able to bring a rifle on the roof of a building just outside the security perimeter of the event, with no one taking action fast enough to neutralize the threat. “The security failures surrounding the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate demand an investigation,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) wrote on X, echoing the sentiments of many lawmakers.

Torres and Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) are now introducing legislation that would give enhanced Secret Service protection to Trump, Biden and third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Dave McCormick, the GOP’s Senate nominee from Pennsylvania, was seated in the front row of the rally near Trump and witnessed the chaos. McCormick was originally supposed to be on stage with Trump at the beginning of the rally, but the former president signaled him to wait a little while longer. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed published this morning, McCormick wrote that the inch by which the bullet missed the former president “may be a metaphor for how close we are to an internal breakdown in the greatest country the world has ever known.”

McCormick slammed the “extreme rhetoric” that has found a foothold in both parties. “It’s time to stop the unending ratchet of political polemic by extremists on either side who believe their opponents’ extinction is the only option,” he wrote. “This is a political sickness, and it’s spreading. It isn’t manifest only in one party, and it can’t be fixed by one party alone.”

The Republican convention will go on uninterrupted and nominate Trump — with the former president choosing his running mate at the beginning of the proceedings — but everything else in the world of politics has changed. Trump, already seen as the favorite against President Joe Biden, will emerge at this week’s convention in Milwaukee as a political martyr and a conquering hero. It’s likely he’ll get a political boost.

Democrats will be on the defensive over whether their sometimes-overheated rhetoric against Trump played any role in fueling this episode of political violence — a charge that Republicans leveled immediately after the attack. Talk of Biden withdrawing from the race will likely come to an end.

Biden’s campaign pulled down all its advertising and suspended political communications after the attack; he canceled his trip to Austin, Texas, but is sticking with a scheduled interview on NBC News today. (The Austin trip was rescheduled for July 24, which happens to be the same day as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s high-stakes speech before a joint session of Congress.)

At this precarious moment, leaders are drawing a bright red line against any hint of political violence at a time of growing ideological extremism. Biden delivered an Oval Office address on the assassination attempt on Sunday night.

“We cannot — we must not go down this road in America,” Biden said. “We’ve traveled it before throughout our history. Violence has never been the answer, whether it’s with members of Congress in both parties being targeted in the shot, or a violent mob attacking the Capitol on January 6th, or a brutal attack on the spouse of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, or information and intimidation on election officials, or the kidnapping plot against a sitting governor, or an attempted assassination on Donald Trump. There is no place in America for this kind of violence or for any violence ever. Period. No exceptions. We can’t allow this violence to be normalized.”

The Anti-Defamation League put out a statement summing up the high stakes of this moment for American society: “The shooting of former President Trump is a chilling moment that reminds us of our fragility. Unfortunately, it is almost unsurprising in a public context of escalating tension, intensifying rhetoric, and expanding violence. None of this is normal. None of this should be normalized,” wrote ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

“We call both parties to dial down the weaponized partisanship and to support a peaceful election — and to restore decency and decorum to our democracy when this season draws to a close.”

Netanyahu was one of the first world leaders to comment on the assassination attempt, posting on X that he and his wife Sara were “shocked” and praying for Trump’s recovery, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports. That post came about 45 minutes after the shooting, in contrast with his message of congratulations when Biden was elected president, which was sent over 12 hours after American networks called the election for the Democratic candidate – yet Trump has accused Netanyahu of being the first to do so. The haste in which Netanyahu’s message was sent overnight Saturday may reflect an effort to repair his fractured relationship with Trump. The prime minister later posted a video with a longer message, saying that the attack was not only on Trump but on democracy in the U.S. and beyond.

Netanyahu presented his cabinet with a video of threats to his life on Sunday, and demanded action from the attorney general, saying that “apart from a few small exceptions, nothing tangible has been done … The incident that occurred in the U.S. — many said the writing was on the wall. We are seeing the writing on the wall” in Israel, he warned. Netanyahu accused the authorities of taking threats to former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett more seriously and only enforcing laws against incitement and blocking roads when the right takes such action.