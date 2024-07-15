Chris Van Hollen slated to travel to Israel this week

The Maryland senator, who has been critical of Israel’s actions in its war against Hamas, is not slated to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Foreign Minister Israel Katz

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) is traveling to Israel later this week, two officials in Israel and one in the U.S. confirmed to Jewish Insider.

The Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and President’s Office told JI that they did not have scheduled meetings with Van Hollen.

Neither MK Benny Gantz nor Opposition Leader Yair Lapid are currently scheduled to meet with Van Hollen, according to their representatives. Other senior Israeli officials did not immediately confirm a meeting with the senator.

The Maryland senator has in recent months come under pressure from Jewish constituents concerned over his increasingly critical rhetoric on Israel. Ron Halber, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, told JI in May that Van Hollen was “hemorrhaging significant Jewish support because of his perceived lack of sensitivity to Israel during the current war.”

In March, a group of 70 Maryland rabbis sent a letter to Van Hollen, urging him “to change your rhetoric and actions that we believe mischaracterize the current war and undermine America’s support for the Jewish state.”

In February, Van Hollen, who has opposed unconditioned military aid to Israel, accused Jerusalem of causing mass starvation in Gaza.

“Kids in Gaza are now dying from the deliberate withholding of food,” Van Hollen said in a Senate floor speech. “That is a war crime — it is a textbook war crime. That makes those who orchestrate it war criminals. So now the question is, what will the United States do?”

In response to critics, Van Hollen told JI, “I am and always have been a strong believer in the U.S. partnership with Israel, and I remain a steadfast friend of the Israeli people. I will never stop supporting Israel’s security and its right to defend itself, including eliminating the military threat of Hamas and securing the release of the hostages.”

Ed. note: A prior version of this story incorrectly stated that Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s office had been contacted for comment prior to publication.