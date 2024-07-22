Netanyahu heads to Washington for Congress speech, Biden meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for Washington on Monday, for a visit likely to be overshadowed by President Joe Biden’s announcement on Sunday afternoon that he is dropping his reelection bid.

While Netanyahu was set to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday to raise support for Israel’s war aims in Gaza and its defense against attacks from across the Middle East, and to raise awareness of the hostages’ plight, Biden’s announcement — and ensuing debate over the eventual Democratic nominee — are likely to take center stage.

The prime minister delayed his flight from Sunday to Monday after his sit-down with Biden was postponed a day to Tuesday due to the president’s recovery from COVID-19. Netanyahu is also expected to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“At a time when Israel is fighting on seven fronts and when there’s great political uncertainty in Washington, I will address, for the fourth time, both houses of Congress as the Prime Minister of Israel,” Netanyahu said before boarding his plane. “I will seek to anchor the bipartisan support that is so important for Israel. And I will tell my friends on both sides of the aisle that regardless who the American people choose as their next President, Israel remains America’s indispensable and strong ally in the Middle East.”

Noting his 40-years-long relationship with Biden, Netanyahu said their meeting “will be an opportunity to thank him for the things he did for Israel in the war and during his long and distinguished career in public service, as Senator, as Vice President, and as President.”

“It will also be an opportunity to discuss with him how to advance in the critical months ahead the goals that are important for both our countries: Achieving the release of all our hostages, defeating Hamas, confronting the terror axis of Iran and its proxies, and ensuring that all Israel citizens return safely to their homes in the north and in the south,” Netanyahu added.

The Israeli prime minister’s speech to Congress is expected to address the war in Gaza, Hezbollah’s escalating attacks on Israel’s north, as well as the Houthis attacks on Israel in recent days. The 120 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and the ongoing negotiations for their release will be a central part of the address.

Netanyahu held a meeting on Sunday with the Israeli negotiating team, which has been traveling to Cairo and Doha, Qatar, in recent weeks, and instructed them to continue talks later this week.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi have pushed in recent days for a deal, with Netanyahu cutting a meeting short over their disagreements. Gallant weighed making a public address to say that the coming weeks are crucial for bringing hostages home alive, Israel’s Channel 13 reported.

Instead, on Sunday evening, Gallant released a statement commending Netanyahu for the decision to resume hostage release talks and wishing him luck during his visit to Washington.

“As a result of our military achievements during this war, the conditions have been created and a limited window of opportunity has opened to establish a framework for the release of the hostages. The defense establishment backs you in your mission to bring about an agreement,” Gallant stated.

The prime minister traveled together with representatives of the hostages, including men, women, soldiers and civilians. Freed hostage Noa Argamani and her father, Yaakov, as well as Ditza Or, the mother of Avinatan Or, Argamani’s boyfriend who is still being held hostage by Hamas, accompanied Netanyahu. Shelly Shem Tov, the mother of hostage Omer Shem Tov, also joined the flight. Ayelet Samerano and Tali Gvili, the mothers of Yonatan Samerano and Ran Gvili, who were killed by Hamas in Gaza, also joined the delegation, as well as Yehoshua Shani, the father of Lieutenant Uri Mordechai Shani, who fell in battle against Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.

Ayelet Levy-Shahar, mother of hostage Naama Levy, refused to travel with Netanyahu, as did other families. The Hostages’ Families Forum has repeatedly called on Netanyahu not to travel abroad until a deal to release the hostages is completed, and some plan to protest against the prime minister in Washington. Protesters gathered outside Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday evening, even though Netanyahu’s flight had been postponed to the following day.

Some on the Israeli right were concerned that Netanyahu would announce concessions to the Palestinians while in Washington. To that end, the Knesset’s pro-settlement Land of Israel Caucus put forward a motion rejecting a Palestinian state that was approved by a majority of 68 out of 120 lawmakers last week, with the backing of all of the parties in the coalition, as well as the opposition parties led by Benny Gantz and Gideon Sa’ar.

Settler leaders affiliated with Likud and the Religious Zionist party in Netanyahu’s coalition, who asked not to be identified by name, expressed concerns to Jewish Insider that the prime minister has not publicly spoken out against U.S. sanctions on some settlers Washington claimed are violent as well as organizations advocating for settlements. They viewed the steps as meaning to advance a Palestinian state.

The Prime Minister’s Office would not comment on reports in the Hebrew media that Netanyahu’s office tried to set a meeting with former President Donald Trump in New York during the visit to the U.S.

Netanyahu’s trip to Washington will be the inaugural flight for “Wing of Zion,” the designated plane for Israel’s prime ministers and presidents. The plane cannot make the flight across the Atlantic without stopping if it is full, and the prime minister has sought to avoid stopping in a country that is a party to the International Criminal Court, which could release a warrant for his arrest after its prosecutor, Karim Khan, accused Israel of war crimes. As such, the Prime Minister’s Office limited the number of journalists on board.

The prime minister will be the first leader to address a joint session of Congress for the fourth time, beating the record set by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.