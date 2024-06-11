Good Tuesday morning.

In today's Daily Kickoff, we have the scoop on the University of Minnesota's decision to pause the hiring of an academic who accused Israel of genocide to head the school's genocide studies department, spotlight a new cookbook featuring the recipes of Israeli hostages in Gaza and report from the sidelines of the American Jewish Committee's Global Forum.

Ed. note: In observance of Shavuot, the next Daily Kickoff will arrive in your inbox on Friday, June 14. Chag sameach!

Thousands of anti-Israel protesters took to the streets outside the White House on Sunday in a demonstration that saw outright support for Hamas and Hezbollah, calls for violence against Zionists, vandalism and the assault of a park ranger, according to the National Park Service.

The response from the White House, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch writes, offers a lesson in the cautious fine-tuning of every message that goes out — particularly in an election year.

First, both the Biden White House and the Biden campaign weighed in to express support for the demonstrators’ First Amendment rights. “These protesters are exercising their right and that is their right to do,” campaign spokesperson Adrienne Elrod said on Sunday.

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates echoed that sentiment, while suggesting — though not outright stating — that the president condemns the protesters. “President Biden has been clear that every American has the right to peacefully express their views,” Bates said in a statement on Sunday. “But he has also always been clear that antisemitism, violent rhetoric and endorsing murderous terrorist organizations like Hamas is repugnant, dangerous and against everything we stand for as a country.”

In Bates’ statement on Sunday, he did not specifically make note of the large protest and the violent, extremist rhetoric exhibited outside the White House. On Monday, JI asked him to comment directly on the protest. Bates at first declined. Pressed further, Bates sent a similar statement — but added “violence, attacking law enforcement … [and] advocating for the murder of Jews” to the list of things the president stands against.

“National Park Service officials were assaulted and injured,” Bates said, in reference to the events outside the White House on Sunday, providing this as rationale for why he now mentioned “violence” and “attacking law enforcement” in the list of things the president abhors.

Taken together, here are Bates’ updated comments responding to JI’s questions about the anti-Israel protest: “President Biden has been clear that every American has the right to peacefully express their views. But he has also always stressed that violence, attacking law enforcement, antisemitism, advocating for the murder of Jews, any other violent rhetoric, vandalism or endorsing terrorist organizations like Hamas are all repugnant, dangerous and against everything we stand for as a country,” he said. “National Park Service officials were assaulted and injured.”

On the election front, Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, and South Carolina are holding primaries today. The most consequential contest will be taking place in Nevada, where Republicans will choose their nominee against Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) in a bellwether Senate race.

Retired Army Captain Sam Brown, who suffered severe burns during his service in Afghanistan, is the favorite to prevail in the primary, especially after winning former President Donald Trump’s endorsement last Sunday. He’s facing a challenge from Jeffrey Gunter, Trump’s former ambassador to Iceland, and former state Assemblyman Jim Marchant.

In North Dakota, the Republican Jewish Coalition made a rare primary endorsement in the state’s at-large House primary, backing state Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak over former state Rep. Rick Becker. Fedorchak has campaigned as a defender of American engagement around the world, while Becker expressed skepticism of aid towards Israel in a recent interview.

In South Carolina, two Republicans are facing credible primary threats in tonight’s primaries, with one facing a well-funded threat from the center while another facing a grassroots effort from the right.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) was first elected as a Trump-skeptical voice friendly with the party establishment — and faced a Trump-endorsed challenge from her right in the 2022 election. This year, she’s evolved into an anti-establishment candidate who voted to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from office — and is running as the Trump-endorsed candidate against attorney Catherine Templeton, whose candidacy has been backed by McCarthy.

With Trump’s backing, Mace holds the momentum in the race, and her allies believe she’s within striking distance of winning an outright 50% majority, which would allow the congresswoman to win the primary without being forced into a runoff two weeks later.

Rep. William Timmons (R-SC) is also facing tough primary competition on his right, from state Rep. Adam Morgan, who leads South Carolina’s version of the Freedom Caucus. Timmons touts Trump’s endorsement, but only won 53% of the primary vote in 2022 — and has faced grassroots conservative opposition over his divorce and alleged marital indiscretions.