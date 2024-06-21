Good Friday morning.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)has found herself facing political cross-currents in the week since she hosted a webinar on antisemitism and condemned a pro-Hamas rally outside a Manhattan exhibit honoring the victims of the Nova music festival massacre.

Ocasio-Cortez faced significant backlash from the far left for describing the protest as antisemitic, with some claiming she’d been paid off by AIPAC and the pro-Israel community. She also faced condemnation from many in the Jewish and pro-Israel community who objected to her claims, made on the webinar, that false accusations of antisemitism are being maliciously leveled against progressives for political purposes.

Ocasio-Cortez pushed back against critics to her left, saying that “the accusation that my disgust at antisemitism and bigotry must be because I’m getting paid ALSO reeks of antisemitism. Especially given the absolute mountain of evidence of how I fight AIPAC + other lobbies every day. It’s unsubstantiated, conspiratorial, gross.” But Ocasio-Cortez’s rhetoric and policy on Israel appear the same as ever.

On Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez, who is working to rally support for fellow Squad member Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s (D-NY) reelection, said “much of the reflexive, blind, unconditional vote support for nearly any Israeli gov action isn’t from actual agreement, it’s from fear” of AIPAC campaign spending. She added later, “If AIPAC positions were so popular, they’d be free. Instead, they’re bought.”

Those sentiments garnered an approving reaction from white supremacist leader Nick Fuentes, who called her “more America First than 99% of Republicans,” and far-right influencer Tristan Tate. Ocasio-Cortez responded to Fuentes that she wants “nothing to do with you nor the world you imagine.”

Ocasio-Cortez also described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “war criminal” who is disregarding U.S. law and committing human rights abuses, characterizing his upcoming speech to Congress as “one of the darkest days that I’ve seen here.”

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) took a thinly veiled shot at Ocasio-Cortez, saying, “I for one, am not afraid of AIPAC but I am afraid of disappointing Jewish mothers,” accusing the far left and far right of using the pro-Israel group as “the ultimate bogeyman.”

Ocasio-Cortez, Bowman and Sen. Bernie Sanders(I-VT) are set to face a protest at a weekend rally for Bowman’s reelection, organized by Within Our Lifetime, the same group responsible for the Nova exhibit demonstration. The group is calling the event “Flood the Bronx for Gaza” — invoking Hamas’ name for its Oct. 7 massacre — and criticizing the lawmakers as faux progressives for endorsing President Joe Biden.