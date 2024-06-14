Good Friday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s affirmation of the Biden administration’s commitment to removing Hamas from power, hear from Sen. Ben Cardin about the future of Israeli operations in Gaza and cover the responses of members of New York City’s congressional delegation to the anti-Israel protests outside the Nova exhibit. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Howard Fineman, Evan Gershkovich and Stephanie Hallett.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), in the closing weeks of his primary campaign, is embracing a series of far-left, virulently anti-Israel positions as new public polling shows him losing by a significant margin in the June 25 primary to Westchester County Executive George Latimer, Jewish Insider’s senior congressional correspondent Marc Rod reports.

Earlier this week, Bowman disputed the notion that the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 was unprovoked. “If we’re calling this an unprovoked attack, that means we’re going to ignore 18 human rights organizations calling Israel an apartheid state, and we’re gonna ignore 75 years of military occupation…or several hundred thousand settlers expanding into the West Bank,” Bowman said in an interview. “I am not justifying the killing of civilians by Hamas on Oct. 7, there is no justification. It’s just an explanation of what the circumstances were that led to Oct. 7 … If you want to end extremism, then we need a free Palestine.”

The New York Times published recordings from a recent meeting where Bowman made amends with the Democratic Socialists of America, during which he endorsed some of the group’s extreme anti-Israel views.

Bowman told the DSA members that he no longer supports funding for Israel’s Iron Dome, saying, “I didn’t want my ‘no’ vote” in 2021 “to be misinterpreted as ‘I want Jews to be killed,’” given that he was still working to introduce himself to Jewish constituents.

Bowman said he would not vote for any more aid to Israel, including stand-alone Iron Dome funding, “until we get a free Palestine,” adding that the U.S. and Israel should be contributing “tens of billions of dollars” to build such a state.

Bowman also said he now supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. “BDS is a nonviolent protest opportunity to hold Israel accountable,” Bowman said, adding that he’s “ready, willing and able to collaborate with you all to figure out what’s the best way to do that.” He said that suppression of the BDS movement had “nurtured extremism.”

New polling conducted by Emerson College for WPIX-TV and The Hill suggests Bowman’s last-minute outreach to hard-left voters is a reflection that he’s lost most voters in the middle. Bowman trails Latimer by 17 points (48-31%), with 21% of respondents undecided. By a similar 16-point margin (45-29%), voters preferred Latimer’s views on Israel than Bowman’s, with the rest unsure.

In a sign of Bowman’s vulnerability, Bowman is only winning Black voters by 14 points (48-34%), while he’s losing white voters by 42 points (62-20%) and is tied with Hispanic voters (36-36%). Voters under the age of 40 prefer Bowman by 9 points (44-35%), but those over 40 overwhelmingly back Latimer.

The diverse district, which has one of the largest Jewish constituencies in the country, traverses parts of the Bronx and much of Westchester County.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lives in Westchester County (though not in Bowman’s district), endorsed Latimer on Wednesday, saying, “we need strong, principled Democrats in Congress more than ever.” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Clinton’s 2016 primary rival, is rallying support for Bowman.