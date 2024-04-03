Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the fallout from the IDF’s strike on a humanitarian convoy in Gaza and the reactions in Jerusalem and Washington, and report on a bipartisan push on Capitol Hill to condemn the Houthis’ human rights abuses. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Sarah Elfreth, Pouria Zeraati and Shari Redstone.

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he was “outraged and heartbroken” following an Israeli strike on a World Central Kitchen convoy that killed seven humanitarian workers, including several foreign nationals and an American citizen. The strike, which occurred overnight Monday, has garnered international condemnation and raised concerns over how and whether aid can safely be delivered in the enclave. Israel, Biden said, “has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians.”

“Incidents like yesterday’s simply should not happen,” Biden continued. “Israel has also not done enough to protect civilians. The United States has repeatedly urged Israel to deconflict their military operations against Hamas with humanitarian operations, in order to avoid civilian casualties.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took responsibility yesterday for the incident, which he called a “tragic event in which our forces unintentionally harmed non-combatants in the Gaza Strip.” IDF Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Israel’s military chief, said early Wednesday that the results of a preliminary investigation found that the incident was caused by a “misidentification.” Israeli President Isaac Herzog apologized by phone to World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés yesterday, in a conversation in which Herzog also “reiterated Israel’s commitment to ensuring a thorough investigation of the tragedy, which occurred amidst the ongoing war against the terrorist organization Hamas” and “affirmed Israel’s commitment to delivering and upgrading humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, and said that efforts must continue to bring about the immediate release of all the hostages held by Hamas,” according to a readout from the call.

At the White House, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby addressed the strike and the Israeli response. “Israelis have already admitted that this was a mistake that they made,” Kirby said at a White House briefing. “They’re doing an investigation, they’ll get to the bottom of this. Let’s not get ahead of that.” Read more about Washington’s reaction to the strike here.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant laid out a series of steps the defense establishment will take in the aftermath of the attack that includes establishing “a professional team that will immediately investigate the circumstances,” “[p]romptly open a joint situation room … that enables coordination between the IDF’s Southern Command and international organizations” and regular briefings for “international organizations and partners on the details of the incident and subsequent actions being taken.”

The strike comes days after a meeting between leaders from the Jewish Federations of North America and top administration officials. In the meeting, The Wall Street Journal reported, the Jewish leaders raised concerns that the administration’s increasingly critical tone toward Israel is putting Jewish Americans’ safety at risk. Administration officials in the meeting, according to the WSJ, replied that the mounting Palestinian casualty count was complicating the White House’s support for Israeli operations in Gaza.

In an op-ed published in both the Israeli Ynet and The New York Times, Andrés cited his organization’s efforts to provide food for Israelis who have been displaced from the country’s north and south since the fall. Andres called for a top-down investigation into the convoy strike. Israel, he wrote, “needs to start the long journey to peace today.” The United Arab Emirates, which had supplied ships and aid, is pausing its cooperation with the Gaza maritime aid corridor pending a full investigation and assurances from Israel regarding the safety of humanitarian workers, according to Axios.

Stateside, Democratic Majority for Israel PAC is throwing its support behind two Democrats challenging embattled far-left lawmakers in primary elections this year, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch has learned. The center-left pro-Israel PAC has endorsed Wesley Bell, the prosecuting attorney of St. Louis County who is challenging Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), and George Latimer, the Westchester County executive who is taking on Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) — the first time the group has thrown its support behind primary challengers to incumbents.

DMFI PAC’s endorsement offers further evidence that Jewish Democrats view Bush and Bowman — both of whom have faced pushback among Jewish voters in their district over their hostility toward Israel after the Oct. 7 terror attack — as vulnerable. Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) also endorsed Bell and Latimer last week, similarly breaking with a tradition of avoiding primary challengers.

But while Bush and Bowman are not the only Squad-aligned members to face primaries, political groups have deemed these two races competitive, likely because Bush and Bowman also face blowback for scandals unrelated to their support for Israel. Other primary challenges to hard-left lawmakers face a steep uphill battle, and pro-Israel PACs have avoided getting involved so far — including the primary against Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) in Pittsburgh. More on that below.

Today in Washington, the Orthodox Union will hand-deliver tens of thousands of signed letters to the White House. The letters call on the Biden administration to fight antisemitism and continue to work to secure the release of the remaining 134 hostages who have been held in Gaza for 180 days.