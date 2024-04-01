Good Monday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report from Sen. Joe Lieberman’s funeral in Connecticut on Friday, and look at how former President Donald Trump’s comments about Israel last week are playing in Republican Jewish circles. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Hagar Brodutch, José Andrés and Elizabeth Tsurkov.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will hold a virtual meeting with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi today over a potential Israeli incursion into Rafah; an in-person meeting could take place as soon as next week. The virtual meeting comes a week after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a delegation, led by Dermer and Hanegbi, to Washington to discuss the plans following the U.S.’ abstention on a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire.

In Jerusalem, tens of thousands of Israelis gathered yesterday for protests calling on the government to reach a cease-fire agreement that would free the remaining 134 hostages held in Gaza and also hold new elections ahead of schedule.

The four-day protest, which began yesterday, is the largest since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks and start of the war. It comes amid discussions between U.S. and Israeli officials over a number of issues: Israel’s plans to conduct a large-scale military operation in Rafah, ongoing discussions with Egyptian and Qatari officials over a hostage deal and the delivery of aid to Gazans.

Netanyahu addressed the Israeli public last night before undergoing successful surgery for a hernia. Speaking at a press conference, Netanyahu said, “Calls for elections now during the war, a moment before victory, will paralyze Israel for at least six months; in my estimate, for eight months. They will paralyze the negotiations for the release of our hostages and in the end will lead to ending the war before achieving its goals and the first to commend this will be Hamas, and that says it all. I reiterate: I am committed to returning all of our hostages, women and men, civilians and soldiers, the living and the victims. I will not leave even one behind.”

Netanyahu also said that he has approved the IDF’s operational plan for Rafah. “The IDF is prepared for the evacuation of the civilian population and for the provision of humanitarian assistance,” he said. “This is the right thing both operationally and internationally. This will take time but it will be done. We will enter Rafah and we will eliminate the Hamas battalions there for one simple reason: There is no victory without entering Rafah and there is no victory without eliminating the Hamas battalions there. This is a fundamental part of the goals of the war, which also include returning all of our hostages.”

In response to questions posed during Sunday’s press conference, Netanyahu addressed growing concern among Haredi coalition members and the Haredi public over an effort to end their exemption from army service — a move that could potentially topple his government, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports. The expiration of a measure enabling their exemption has left Netanyahu’s government scrambling to resolve the situation before the IDF starts conscripting full-time yeshiva students.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miaratold the government yesterday that the court’s ruling required it to act immediately upon the law’s expiration today. At the same time, the High Court of Justice, while not allowing the extension of the exemption law, gave the government another 30 days to report back with a proposed bill to resolve the problem.

Netanyahu expressed confidence that he would clear that hurdle, noting that he had been working with coalition partners on the issue for three months before the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

“We started working and made significant progress… The Haredim went a long way. They agreed to things we didn’t expect, that they had never agreed to,” Netanyahu said.

Asked if he believes that all Israelis should serve, Netanyahu said: “I think that we need to act to promote equality, but I think there is a way to do it. We can try to hammer it in, as we did in the past, but it didn’t work…it didn’t lead Haredim to enlist… We need to advance equality in the spirit – not of total agreement, but with broad agreement.” Read more here.