In today's Daily Kickoff, we talk to U.S. Senate candidate Larry Hogan, Maryland's former governor, about concerns over the Biden administration's shift on Israel policy, and interview Westchester County Executive George Latimer about his first-quarter fundraising haul as he challenges Rep. Jamaal Bowman.

More than 12,000 Hamas terrorists have been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, according to data released by the Israeli Defense Forces yesterday as Israel marked six months since the terror group’s attack on southern Israel on October 7, Jewish Insider’s senior correspondent Ruth Marks Eglash reports.

The updated assessment comes as Israel withdraws most of its brigades from southern Gaza, citing “tactical reasons.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in his weekly cabinet meeting yesterday that the army is still planning to go into Rafah, where top Hamas leadership is believed to be hiding. The pullback is part of the army’s strategy to regroup ahead of a Rafah incursion. The Rafah operation, according to a Sunday release from Israel’s Defense Ministry, “will finalize the dismantling of Hamas as a military authority in Gaza.” Read the full story here.

Based on intelligence gathered from apprehended Hamas terrorists — the IDF said some 4,600 have been captured since the start of the war — the army was able to locate and recover the body of slain hostage Elad Katzir, who appeared in two hostage videos in December and January and is believed to have been killed by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Katzir’s father was killed on Oct. 7; his mother was taken hostage and released in November.

The IDF now puts the number of hostages in Gaza at 133, a number that includes four young men — two of whom were killed in clashes with Hamas terrorists before their bodies were taken to the enclave — who were taken hostage years prior to the Oct. 7 attacks. Several dozen are believed to have been killed on Oct. 7 or since then. In The New York Times, Gershon Baskin, who served as a negotiator during the 2011 talks that freed Gilad Shalit in exchange for more than 1,100 Palestinian terrorists, including Oct. 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar, considers what Israel could do to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

Communities around the U.S. marked the six months with rallies focused on calling for the release of the hostages. Thousands gathered at a rally outside the U.N. headquarters in Manhattan, where current and former Israeli and U.S. officials, including former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), called for their release.

Meanwhile, Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid is in Washington this week for meetings with top U.S. officials including Secretary of State Tony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Lapid will also meet with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), as well as Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Ben Cardin (D-MD), the latter of whom chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Questions about Israel’s next moves in Gaza — as well as U.S. support — will be front and center this week on Capitol Hill as lawmakers return to Washington following the Easter recess. Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee will meet tomorrow for a hearing on the Pentagon’s upcoming budget, while the Senate Appropriations Committee will hold a hearing hours later on the USAID budget. The SFRC, House Appropriations Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee will convene Wednesday and Thursday for similar hearings on USAID’s budget.