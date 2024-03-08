Good Friday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we cover Amb. Deborah Lipstadt’s testimony on Capitol Hill about antisemitism in Latin America, and report on an upcoming anti-Israel event being hosted by the Yale Women’s Center. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Matti Friedman, Cliff Asness and Elena Zhukova.

President Biden’s State of the Union address last night was a deeply political speech, in preparation for a rematch against former President Donald Trump, but was also an effective argument that could help him win persuadable voters — and convince skeptics he has enough energy to serve a second term, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

The president opened his feisty speech by underlining the stakes for global security in Ukraine, while pledging to protect a strained democracy at home. He brought up issues that divide traditional or pragmatic conservatives from Trump’s MAGA base — including support for Ukraine, condemning political violence committed by the Jan. 6 rioters and protecting in vitro fertilization (IVF), which was challenged last month by an Alabama state court.

“We face an unprecedented moment in the history of the Union. And yes, my purpose tonight is to both wake up this Congress, and alert the American people that this is no ordinary moment either,” Biden said in the address.

“Not since President Lincoln and the Civil War have freedom and democracy been under assault here at home as they are today. What makes our moment rare is that freedom and democracy are under attack, both at home and overseas, at the very same time.”

Biden repeatedly referred to Trump as “my predecessor” while offering red-meat attacks against his general election opponent. He turned the State of the Union into “a form of political theater as he seemingly taunted his opponents in an attempt to spotlight policy disagreements on the economy, immigration and abortion,” as the Washington Post put it.

Biden’s approach to Ukraine and to Israel in the address was very different. He urged the House to fund Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression, equating the situation in Eastern Europe to January 1941 after Hitler invaded Europe.

But he didn’t address Israel until much later in the speech, and balanced his demand for Hamas to release the hostages with criticism of Israel for not being attentive enough to the humanitarian challenges in Gaza. He offered a rote reminder of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, while saving his outrage over conditions for Palestinians.

Unlike at the beginning of the war, when Biden agreed that Israel needed to remove Hamas from power, he made no such reference in the State of the Union address, saying only that Israel has “a right to go after” the terror group. (For more on Biden’s remarks on Israel and its war in Gaza, read JI’s coverage below.)

The partisan speech matched the polarized moment in American politics. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) only stood up twice during the entire address to applaud — including when Biden called for the safe return of Israeli hostages — and clapped mildly when there were other opportunities to demonstrate bipartisan agreement.

The big political question is whether Biden’s energized, politically attuned performance will move the needle with persuadable voters watching. Some of the substance should resonate with anti-Trump Republicans who backed Nikki Haley in the GOP presidential primary. But Biden’s relentless partisanship could just as easily turn off others tired of the rampant gridlock in Washington.