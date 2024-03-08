Daily Kickoff
Good Friday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we cover Amb. Deborah Lipstadt’s testimony on Capitol Hill about antisemitism in Latin America, and report on an upcoming anti-Israel event being hosted by the Yale Women’s Center. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Matti Friedman, Cliff Asness and Elena Zhukova.
President Biden’s State of the Union address last night was a deeply political speech, in preparation for a rematch against former President Donald Trump, but was also an effective argument that could help him win persuadable voters — and convince skeptics he has enough energy to serve a second term, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.
The president opened his feisty speech by underlining the stakes for global security in Ukraine, while pledging to protect a strained democracy at home. He brought up issues that divide traditional or pragmatic conservatives from Trump’s MAGA base — including support for Ukraine, condemning political violence committed by the Jan. 6 rioters and protecting in vitro fertilization (IVF), which was challenged last month by an Alabama state court.
“We face an unprecedented moment in the history of the Union. And yes, my purpose tonight is to both wake up this Congress, and alert the American people that this is no ordinary moment either,” Biden said in the address.
“Not since President Lincoln and the Civil War have freedom and democracy been under assault here at home as they are today. What makes our moment rare is that freedom and democracy are under attack, both at home and overseas, at the very same time.”
Biden repeatedly referred to Trump as “my predecessor” while offering red-meat attacks against his general election opponent. He turned the State of the Union into “a form of political theater as he seemingly taunted his opponents in an attempt to spotlight policy disagreements on the economy, immigration and abortion,” as the Washington Post put it.
Biden’s approach to Ukraine and to Israel in the address was very different. He urged the House to fund Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression, equating the situation in Eastern Europe to January 1941 after Hitler invaded Europe.
But he didn’t address Israel until much later in the speech, and balanced his demand for Hamas to release the hostages with criticism of Israel for not being attentive enough to the humanitarian challenges in Gaza. He offered a rote reminder of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, while saving his outrage over conditions for Palestinians.
Unlike at the beginning of the war, when Biden agreed that Israel needed to remove Hamas from power, he made no such reference in the State of the Union address, saying only that Israel has “a right to go after” the terror group. (For more on Biden’s remarks on Israel and its war in Gaza, read JI’s coverage below.)
The partisan speech matched the polarized moment in American politics. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) only stood up twice during the entire address to applaud — including when Biden called for the safe return of Israeli hostages — and clapped mildly when there were other opportunities to demonstrate bipartisan agreement.
The big political question is whether Biden’s energized, politically attuned performance will move the needle with persuadable voters watching. Some of the substance should resonate with anti-Trump Republicans who backed Nikki Haley in the GOP presidential primary. But Biden’s relentless partisanship could just as easily turn off others tired of the rampant gridlock in Washington.
biden’s bully pulpit
Biden delivers tough love to Israeli leaders in State of the Union
President Joe Biden delivered a pointed message to Israel’s leaders in his annual State of the Union address, saying before a joint session of Congress on Thursday that Israel “must do its part” alongside the United States to greatly increase the amount of humanitarian assistance entering Gaza — a message that he said he could offer as a “lifelong supporter of Israel,” Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch and Marc Rod report.
Will not rest: Speaking five months to the day after the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks that killed more than 1,200 people in Israel, Biden lamented “the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.” He acknowledged the presence in the House gallery of more than a dozen family members of American hostages in Gaza, and promised that he “will not rest until we bring your loved ones home.” His call for the release of the hostages earned an almost unanimous bipartisan standing ovation. Only Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Cori Bush (D-MO), who held signs that said “lasting ceasefire now,” remained seated.
All in for Ukraine: Biden’s note of caution to Israel’s leaders stood in contrast to his message to Ukraine, an embattled ally that, like Israel, is waiting on U.S. military assistance that remains in limbo in Congress. Early in his address, he called directly on Congress to pass the stalled legislation to support Ukraine, arguing that standing by Ukraine means standing up for democracy.
Port in Gaza: Biden announced plans, previewed earlier in the day by senior administration officials, for the U.S. military to create a “temporary pier” on the coast of Gaza to “receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters.” The effort will be conducted in coordination with Israeli officials.
Added burden: Biden touted the work he has done to try to protect civilians in Gaza, including “working nonstop to establish an immediate ceasefire that would last for six weeks” in exchange for the release of hostages. He reiterated that Israel has a responsibility to do more to protect civilians in Gaza. “Israel has an added burden because Hamas hides and operates among the civilian population like cowards, under hospitals, day care centers and all the like,” said Biden.
On the scene: Before the speech began, Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) passed out stickers with “153” written on them, representing the number of days the hostages have been in captivity in Gaza. Around 60 lawmakers on the Democratic side donned the stickers, including a handful of senators as they entered. At least a dozen on both the Republican and Democratic sides also donned yellow ribbon pins, another symbol for the hostages. Hostage families distributed a pin and a “bring them home now” dog tag to every congressional office and asked the members to wear them, or a sticker.
resolution confusion
Jewish House members added to Palestinian statehood resolution without consent
Two Jewish House members said this week that they were added, without their knowledge or consent, as sponsors of a resolution supporting Palestinian statehood. According to one of the two, the bill’s sponsor dragged his feet for months before removing her, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
What happened: Reps. Kathy Manning (D-NC) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD) were removed this week as sponsors of a resolution by Rep. Al Green (D-TX), which states that Congress “affirms Palestine’s right to exist and at a future time to become a nation State,” as well as supports a two-state solution and “rejects calls for Palestine’s destruction.” The two lawmakers had been quietly added as co-sponsors on the same day earlier this year, on Jan. 3.
Manning’s response: A Manning spokesperson told JI that her office discovered the error on Jan. 8 and immediately informed Green’s office. “Green’s staff informed us that Rep. Manning’s name purportedly was submitted for cosponsorship through the use of a Google form in late December with no subsequent confirmation directly with our office,” the spokesperson continued. “Regrettably, Green’s office delayed two months before removing Rep. Manning’s name from the bill and also failed to notify us in advance of his Floor remarks this week.”
Firing back: Green denied any wrongdoing in a statement, and did not directly acknowledge Manning and Raskin’s allegations that their names were fraudulently added as co-sponsors of the legislation. He also blamed Manning for the delay in removing her, arguing that she could have removed herself at any time. He emphasized that co-sponsors had been collected in a standard fashion.
antisemitism watch
Columbia’s proposals to tackle antisemitism draw mixed reviews from Jewish leaders
The recommendations handed down earlier this week from Columbia University’s task force on antisemitism painted a picture of Jewish students feeling “isolation and pain” in the wake of pro-Palestinian protests that have gripped the campus since Oct. 7. They also cited a lack of disciplinary response from the university regarding unauthorized protests of the Israel-Hamas war as contributing to Jewish students’ struggles on campus, and called for the university to more effectively investigate policy violations by creating an easier process for filing complaints. But on the pivotal question of whether some of the slogans chanted at those rallies veer from legitimate political speech into antisemitism, the task force’s recommendations are ambiguous, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports for Jewish Insider.
Slogan semantics: The report states, “Obviously, the chants ‘gas the Jews’ and ‘Hitler was right’ are calls to genocide, but fortunately no one at Columbia has been shouting these phrases… Rather, many of the chants at recent Columbia protests are viewed differently by different members of the Columbia community: some feel strongly that these are calls to genocide, while others feel strongly that they are not.” The report does not, however, specifically address the slogan “from the river to the sea Palestine will be free,” which has frequently been chanted at protests on Columbia’s campus and is widely viewed by Jewish groups as a call for genocide of Israelis.
Key issue: According to David Schizer, a professor of law and economics and dean emeritus of Columbia’s law school, who is one of the three co-chairs of the task force, the key issue that the 24-page report addresses is the thorny matter of campus free speech — emphasizing that “everyone needs to have a right to speak and to protest,” he said.
campus beat
Jewish leaders denounce Yale Women’s Center scheduled conference for ‘libelous portrayal of Israel’
Jewish leaders at Yale University denounced an upcoming conference being hosted by the Yale Women’s Center for its “exclusion of Jewish women’s voices and its libelous portrayal of Israel and Israelis.” The conference is dedicating its annual event on the New Haven, Conn., campus to the theme of “Pinkwashing and Feminism(s) in Palestine”, the group announced on Thursday, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports for Jewish Insider.
‘Betraying obligations’: “To the extent the Center is organizing this event, it betrays its obligations to Yale’s Jewish and Israeli women in particular, and to its mission,” Uriel Cohen, executive director of the Joseph Slifka Center for Jewish Life at Yale, and the center’s rabbi, Jason Rubenstein, told JI in a joint statement.
Program: The event is slated for April 5-7 and is co-sponsored by Yale Faculty for Justice in Palestine. It is also sponsored by academic departments — American studies and gender studies — and the Center for Study of Race, Indigeneity and Transnational Migration. It will feature a number of discussions that, based on their titles, accuse Israel of committing war crimes in its current conflict against Hamas. These include “Gendered, Racialized, and Sexualized Torture by the Israeli Military in Gaza” and “Pinkwashing Genocide.”
Keynote: The keynote address will be delivered by Sa’ed Atshan, an associate professor of peace and conflict studies and anthropology at Swarthmore College, who has participated in multiple National Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) conferences and is a proponent of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement. He said in 2014 at SJP’s conference, “We all know Israel is an apartheid state and should be boycotted.”
living la vida loca
Lawmakers press Lipstadt on Latin American leaders’ antisemitic comments
Lawmakers pressed State Department antisemitism envoy Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt on Thursday on the State Department’s response to antisemitic and anti-Israel moves by a series of Latin American leaders, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. Lawmakers noted that Latin American leaders, including those in Colombia, Honduras, Bolivia, Brazil and Chile have taken diplomatic action against Israel since Oct. 7 or made openly antisemitic remarks, as antisemitism has skyrocketed in many Latin American countries. Critics have said the administration has failed to meaningfully respond to these actions.
Quotable: “These leaders, that I just mentioned, are the favored partners of the Biden administration in the Western Hemisphere,” Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL), who chaired the hearing with Lipstadt, said. “In the meantime, other countries like Paraguay, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic have condemned the Hamas attack, in the most forceful terms, and have stood with Israel at international forums around the world. But unfortunately, they have received no thanks from the Biden administration.”
Response: Lipstadt said that she, her office and other State Department officials have made clear to the leaders in question that their comments are viewed by the U.S. as “pure and unadulterated antisemitism,” and are unacceptable. “We let them know that this is something we take seriously — you can’t just make statements like this and get away with it,” she said. “I would hope that they will get the message that if they want to work with the United States closely, this is not something that redounds to their benefit.”
never is now
AG Garland captures sense of ‘fear of Jewish Americans’ in keynote address at ADL summit
Attorney General Merrick Garland, whose own grandmother fled the pogroms in Eastern Europe, leaving behind two siblings who were murdered in the Holocaust, may be uniquely positioned to understand this moment in America, with antisemitism running at historic levels in the wake of Oct. 7. So when he quietly referenced a statistic — that between Oct. 7 and Jan. 30 of this year, the FBI opened more than three times the number of anti-Jewish hate crime investigations than in the previous four months — it landed with a punch. Yet even that striking statistic, Garland said on Thursday morning during his keynote address at the Anti-Defamation League’s Never is Now conference, does not “begin to capture the fear in which I know Jewish communities have been living,” eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports.
Planning for the worst: “They do not capture the fear of Jewish Americans that any sign of our identity could make us the target of an attack,” the attorney general continued. “They do not capture the hours that congregations have spent planning for the worst. Many of you gathered here today have experienced fear in your communities.”
Controversial opening session: Thursday’s keynote address was a contrast from the day prior, which included a controversial opening session. The political divide was palpable on Wednesday morning — despite the ADL’s calls for unity in response to the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks. Dozens of attendees exited the room as Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser, took to the stage on Wednesday morning to be presented the inaugural ADL Abraham Accords Champion Award for his role in helping to broker the Accords, the normalization agreements between Israel and four Arab countries, in 2020. The ADL has credited the Abraham Accords with helping in the efforts to secure the release of hostages in Gaza.
Worthy Reads
Moving Music: In The Free Press, Matti Friedman spotlights “Canaan,” by Shlomi Shaban, as he visits Israel’s south with the singer-songwriter, who performed a recent concert at the Gaza border in the hopes it would reach the hostages that remain there. “The song presents Jews lost in the Middle East, pursued by unseen enemies and tortured by their own history. It questions the success, even the premise, of their quest for a homeland. If ‘Jerusalem of Gold’ was about the magic of returning to a place, ‘Canaan’ is skeptical that you can ever get there — or that any real problem will be solved if you do. … Over the past few weeks I’ve been speaking to friends in the army reserves now returning from the war in Gaza, including a tank officer whose elbow was pulped by a sniper round, and another who spent five weeks blowing up tunnels, and who had an engineer next to him crushed to death by a chunk of falling concrete. My impression is that they have faith in the military command and none in the government. Our leaders don’t know where they’re going but the soldiers are moving ahead street by street, one friend in an infantry unit said, and getting there. There seemed to be less a geographic destination than victory, or at least something that wasn’t defeat. They all think we must keep fighting. You could imagine them having a conversation like the one in ‘Canaan.’” [FreePress]
DEI in Israel: In The Wall Street Journal, Ian Kingsbury considers how the concept of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) plays out in Israeli academia. “I quickly noticed that Israelis talk about DEI differently, most notably by excluding or redefining the E. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is committed to ‘diversity and inclusion.’ Ditto the Israel Institute of Technology, or Technion. Tel Aviv University keeps the E, but instead of equity, it emphasizes ‘equality and diversity.’ The president of Technion disavowed DEI, telling me that it is an unacceptable answer to the question he asks himself every morning: ‘Is our work in the interest of Israeli society and Israeli security?’ … At the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, I asked an Arab woman who works as a diversity and equity official how her institution understands the topic. She said her school demands equal opportunity, not equal outcomes. The latter, she said, would pit people against each other, deepening divides that Israel has worked hard to close.” [WSJ]
Leading By Example: The New York Times’ David Brooks invokes the leadership styles of Winston Churchill and Franklin Delano Roosevelt as he assesses the state of modern politics. “While Churchill’s political gift was steadfastness, Roosevelt’s was nimble dexterity. He relished improvisation, trying multiple things at once even if they did not fit together. His untroubled confidence in his own and his nation’s power rested upon an exceptionally sensitive awareness, conscious and unconscious, of his own milieu, his intuitive anticipation of how public opinion would flow, how events would unfold. It’s as if he had antennae that could feel the minutest vibrations across the political world. …You may doubt it in these gloomy years, but I think even today’s America could produce a leader of F.D.R.’s buoyancy. We have by far the strongest large economy on earth. We have by far the most innovative technical centers, the greatest centers of learning and the mental and spiritual resources brought by millions of striving immigrants. We have more talent in America today than ever before. We need somebody who can name those strengths and connect them to our children’s future.” [NYTimes]
