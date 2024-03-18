Good Monday morning.

In today's Daily Kickoff, we profile U.S. Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lempert, and report on former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's first major stump speech of his Senate campaign, delivered at a Potomac synagogue. Also in today's Daily Kickoff: Rob Satloff, Benny Gantz and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubled down on his opposition to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) push last week for Israel to call new elections, telling CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday that the remarks were “totally inappropriate.”

“That’s something that Israel, the Israeli public does on its own, and we’re not a banana republic,” Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu, whose support has precipitously dropped in Israel in the months following the Oct. 7 terror attacks, cited recent polls indicating that a majority of Israelis back the government’s efforts in Gaza, including an operation in Rafah. “Most Israelis overwhelmingly support the position that we have to go in,” he said. “They oppose the idea of ramming down a two-state solution or a terrorist state against their will, because they think that this is — will endanger Israel’s future.”

The prime minister said that calling for new elections — which aren’t scheduled to be held until 2026 — would result in “at least six months of national paralysis,” which “would be not only a defeat for Israel, but a defeat for America too, because our victory is your victory.”

An election could be triggered in the near term under a number of scenarios, among them, if Netanyahu’s coalition members decide to break up the partnership and team up with the opposition to pass a law dispersing the Knesset. In addition, Netanyahu can call an election via a dispersal bill if he thinks his coalition has become untenable. Regardless of who backs such a law, it would set in motion a campaign period of at least 90 days ending in a new election, per Israeli law. A less likely scenario by which Netanyahu could be ousted is via an affirmative vote of no-confidence, in which a majority of the Knesset must also vote in a new prime minister.

Netanyahu stopped short of directly criticizing President Joe Biden. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the decades-long relationship between the two leaders “appears close to an open rupture” amid “their clashing political agendas and conflicting war aims.”

Speaking at his weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu blasted those “in the international community who are trying to stop the war now, before all its goals are achieved,” alleging that “those who say that the operation in Rafah will not happen are the same ones who said that we will not enter Gaza, that we will not operate in Shifa [hospital], that we will not operate in Khan Younis and that we will not resume fighting after the [temporary] cease-fire” that occurred in November.

The IDFmounted a new operationat Gaza’s Shifa hospital on Monday morning, targeting Hamas operatives believed to be using the building for operations. Elsewhere in Gaza, Hebrew-language media cited Palestinian sources saying that Hamas deputy commander Marwan Issa was believed to have been killed in an IDF strike last week and that Israel will try to remove his body to use as a bargaining chip.

Back in Jerusalem, the Knesset voted unanimously on Sunday to mark the 24th day of Tishrei on the Hebrew calendar as a national day of remembrance for the victims of the Oct. 7 terror attacks. But questions remain as to how it will be observed on the first anniversary — which falls on Shabbat.

In Tel Aviv, roughly 600 philanthropists and grantmakers are gathering for the Jewish Funders Network convening. Whereas previous JFNs have featured high-profile speakers and a series of large events, this year’s conference has a heightened focus on Israeli communal needs in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks.