In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on the waves of visitors to Israel’s devastated south, and report on concerns raised by Maryland rabbis over Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s rhetoric on Israel. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: South African Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein, Matisyahu, Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz.

Bhavini Patel, the Democratic challenging Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA), is up with her first ad against the Pennsylvania lawmaker, casting her as an anti-Biden radical who wants to dismantle the Democratic Party and defund the police. The ad is a “significant” buy, according to the Patel campaign, and will be airing across broadcast, cable and digital platforms across the Pittsburgh-based district.

The ad doesn’t make mention of Lee’s anti-Israel posture, which has received widespread attention across Pittsburgh — and beyond. But it’s part of a successful playbook by pro-Israel candidates, pointing to vulnerable incumbents’ splits with President Joe Biden as an illustration of their extremism and ideological breaks with the party.

For anti-Israel Democrats, that stance is typically part of a longer record that’s out of step with mainstream Democratic opinion.

The ad also touts Patel as a bridge builder (literally), who backed Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, which helped the city of Pittsburgh quickly rebuild the Fern Hollow Bridge. The ad notes that Lee voted against Biden’s infrastructure bill.

Democratic operatives view Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) as the most vulnerable Squad-affiliated lawmakers, but Lee is looking more vulnerable lately.

The Pennsylvania legislatorrecently canceled a scheduled appearance at a gala for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, where she would have appeared alongside speakers with a long history of making antisemitic and homophobic comments. A group of Pittsburgh-area rabbis — including the rabbi of the Tree of Life synagogue — wrote a letter denouncing Lee over her long history of anti-Israel rhetoric.

Lee is the first embattled Squad member to face a primary. Pennsylvania’s primary is scheduled for April 23.

And in Washington, Columbia University’s president and board co-chairsare set to testify at a House Education and the Workforce Committee hearing dedicated to antisemitism on the New York campus on April 17, the committee announced on Monday.

Columbia’s presidentwas initially asked to testify at a disastrous December hearing that contributed to the resignations of the presidents of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania, but was unable to do so because of a scheduling conflict. Now, the school’s leaders will have their turn in the hot seat.

“Some of the worst cases of antisemitic assaults, harassment, and vandalism on campus have occurred at Columbia University,” Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), the committee chair, said in a statement. “Due to the severe and pervasive nature of these cases, and the Columbia administration’s failure to enforce its own policies to protect Jewish students, the Committee must hear from Columbia’s leadership in person to learn how the school is addressing antisemitism on its campus.”

Columbia’s president, Nemat Shafik, and Board of Trustees co-chairs Claire Shipman and David Greenwald will be testifying at the hearing. The committee requested last month that Columbia provide documents to the committee on its handling of campus antisemitism.

“Columbia is committed to combating antisemitism and we welcome the opportunity to discuss our work to protect and support Jewish students and keep our community safe,” a university spokesperson said in a statement to JI.