In today's Daily Kickoff, we talk to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant about the potential for a second front opening on Israel's northern border with Lebanon, and look at the Senate's "plan B" to pass legislation to send aid to Israel.

As lawmakers in Washington battle over Israel military aid packages this week, another debate over aid is taking place in the Middle East, as Secretary of State Tony Blinken makes his fifth trip to the region and seventh visit to Israel since the Oct. 7 attacks. In meetings largely focused on delivering aid to Gaza and broader conversations about winding down the Israel-Hamas war, Blinken’s heightened focus on delivering humanitarian aid, even as Israel inspects and lets in hundreds of aid trucks each day, is sparking concerns in Washington and Jerusalem, Jewish Insider’s senior political correspondent Lahav Harkov reports.

Calls for limiting humanitarian aid into Gaza have typically been associated with Israel’s right, whether it’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, or protesters, including hostages’ relatives, trying to block trucks crossing from Israel into Gaza as long as there is no proof of their loved ones receiving necessary medicine and sufficient food.

However, centrist ministers Benny Gantz, a member of the war cabinet, and Gadi Eisenkot, a war cabinet observer, who are often viewed as the Biden administration’s more moderate sounding board in Israel, have called for a suspension of humanitarian aid. They argue that, under the current system, most aid ends up going to Hamas. One alternative under discussion is for the IDF to distribute the aid.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Gantzcalled for aid to be distributed “through international entities not connected to Hamas… even if this requires stopping or reducing quantities.” In their meeting this morning, the former defense minister told Blinken that “continuing to allow aid to be transferred via Hamas allows it to rule, harming residents of Gaza and lengthening the war.”

The concept of blocking aid to Gaza as long as Hamas holds Israelis hostage is one that long predates the current war, with Leah Goldin, the mother of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held by Hamas since 2014, calling for the policyfor years.

Efforts by U.S. legislators and others on the left to center their criticism of Israel’s war policies on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his need to keep his right-wing coalition together — as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have frequently done — ignore that Netanyahu has the backing of his politically diverse war cabinet, and is also acting in line with the priorities of a majority of Israelis, who overwhelmingly support a continuation of the war until Hamas is no longer governing Gaza.

One statement by Blinken proved especially controversial: “Israelis were dehumanized in the most horrific way on October 7. The hostages have been dehumanized every day since. But that cannot be a license to dehumanize others.”

Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren understood the statement as Blinken “inaccurately, unfairly, and libelously” accusing Israel of dehumanization, which “dehumanizes us and contributes to the delegitimization of Israel and the demonization of Jews worldwide.”

“Thank you, Secretary Blinken, for resupplying us with ammunition and standing up for our right to self-defense, but without legitimacy, we will be hard-pressed to use that ammo or exercise that right. Dehumanizing us endangers our security and possibly our existence,” Oren added.

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN)posted in response that “Israel is taking extraordinary measures under the laws of armed conflict — unlike Hamas & other Iran-backed Palestinian terrorists who perversely hide behind civilians [and] seek to maximize death tolls. It’s slander for Blinken to suggest any moral equivalency here.”

Behind closed doors, Blinken emphasized his personal emotional distress over the humanitarian situation in the coastal enclave. In a meeting with Netanyahu, the secretary of state said, according to Israel’s Channel 13, that he was “shocked by Oct. 7 and committed to preventing something like this from happening again.” However, Blinken added, “We must recognize the reality that entire families not connected to Hamas were harmed.”

“Every day for the rest of my life I will ask myself about the thousands of children killed in Gaza,” Blinken stated.

The remark was reportedly met with many raised eyebrows in the room, with Netanyahu responding that “Hamas, which acts within the civilian population, is responsible.”

Political commentator Yaakov Bardugo, who has close ties to Netanyahu, told Channel 14 that, despite those public remarks, the meeting with Blinken went smoothly, because “he didn’t succeed in hitting the brakes on the war, which was his goal.”

However, Bardugo added, Blinken is expressing “the great dissonance between what is happening in Israel and the American elections,” and that the secretary of state is “unable to read Israeli society.”

Minutes after Blinken’s press conference, Netanyahu released a video in English to emphasize that the war would go on until “total victory.” He noted that Israel “shattered 18 out of 24 Hamas battalions and [is] mopping up the remaining terrorists with ongoing raids,” and said that they will “soon go into Rafah, Hamas’ last bastion” – a step about which the Biden administration has expressed concern.

“Total victory over Hamas will not take years. It will take months. Victory is within reach,” he said.