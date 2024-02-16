Good Friday morning.

For the third year in a row, Ukraine will dominate much of the conversation at the Munich Security Forum, which kicks off this morning. Unlike years past, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the future of the Middle East will play a prominent role, with several sessions dedicated to the Israel-Hamas war, Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss reports.

Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to speak this morning in conversation with Munich Security Conference Chairman Christoph Heusgan. The sit-down, “The U.S. and the World,” marks Harris’ third appearance at the annual conference since becoming vice president. Shortly after her address, she’ll meet privately with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Israeli First Lady Michal Herzog and Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, are speaking on a panel on Friday afternoon focused on sexual violence in war. Lipstadt will speak on a second panel later today focused on disinformation.

Immediately afterwards, the relatives of hostages held in Gaza are holding an event to raise awareness about their loved ones’ captivity. Israel’s coordinator for the hostages and missing, Brig. Gen. Gal Hirsch, and Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz are both slated to attend.

Also Friday afternoon, former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni will speak on a panel titled “Off Limits: Protecting International Humanitarian Law.” Speaking alongside Livni is Mirjana Spoljaric, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, which has come under fire for its failure to provide aid to the hostages in Gaza.

Noticeably absent: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who attends the conference annually, won’t be among the nearly two dozen members of Congress at the confab, having said earlier this week that he would be skipping the gathering and will instead travel to the U.S. border with Mexico days after voting against a measure that would have provided aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.

Among the other participants slated to attend the summit are Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann, former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-CT), Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger, Oracle CEO Safra Catz, Harris’ National Security Advisor Phil Gordon, French National Assembly member Benjamin Haddad, former Rep. Jane Harman (D-CA), former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, Under Secretary of Homeland Security for Strategy, Policy, and Plans Robert Silvers and the Hudson Institute’s Kenneth Weinstein.

