On Thursday, a Justice Department special counsel released a long-awaited report with the results of an investigation into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.

There wasn’t enough evidence to charge Biden with any crimes, the special counsel found. But the report contained several bombshell assessments of Biden’s mental acuity — describing him as a “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” — that quickly sent Washington into a tailspin.

Hours later, Biden addressed the report infiery remarks before taking questions from reporters. challenging the descriptions of his memory issues. “I’m well-meaning, and I’m an elderly man — and I know what the hell I’m doing,” he said on Thursday night.

After his remarks, the president walked back to the lectern to respond to a question on the hostages still being held in Gaza and said, “I’m of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in the Gaza Strip has been over the top.” The White House has yet to clarify the president’s remarks, during which he also called Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi the president of Mexico.

Soon after, Biden issued a national security memorandum requiring recipients of U.S. military assistance — including Israel — to issue written certifications that they will comply with humanitarian and international law. Earlier in the day, the White House faced criticism from some Jewish leaders over a meeting in Michigan between several senior administration officials and Muslim community members, including a controversial activist who has praised Hamas and Hezbollah. More on the new policy and the Michigan meeting below.

Up the I-95 corridor, Tuesday’s special election on Long Island to determine former GOP Rep. George Santos’ successor in Congress is as good a political bellwether as you’ll see. The race pits former Rep. Tom Suozzi, a popular moderate Democratic lawmaker, against Republican Mazi Pilip, an Ethiopian-born immigrant from Israel who serves in the county legislature, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

Biden comfortably carried the district four years ago, but Republicans have been dominating Long Island elections ever since. Democrats are running on protecting abortion rights — a key issue among suburban voters — but Republicans are tapping into anger from voters over an unchecked migrant crisis and elevated crime affecting the region.

The stakes are high: A Democratic win would shrink the GOP’s already razor-thin House majority, and prove that a moderate playbook can succeed even in an area trending away from the party. But a Republican win on Biden’s turf would spark panic across the White House, underscoring that the president’s poor approval numbers could threaten the fortunes of other congressional Democrats in November.

Public polls show a narrow Suozzi advantage, but a district where Biden’s support has collapsed. A Siena College survey released on Thursday found that despite Suozzi’s narrow edge, former President Donald Trump would defeat Biden by five points in the presidential election. Biden’s favorability rating in the New York City suburb is a notch worse than Trump’s.

During a time of historic levels of straight-ticket voting, it’s unusual that there are a notable number of Trump supporters planning to support Suozzi. It’s either an encouraging sign that his moderation and familiarity are effective selling points in the district, or a warning sign that the district’s Trump-supporting majority could end up backing the Republican in the end.

In a district with one of the largest Jewish constituencies in the country — where Jewish voters are estimated to make up as much as 20% of the special election electorate — support for Israel has been a significant issue. Pilip, who is Jewish and served in the Israel Defense Forces, is making inroads with Jewish voters, even among some who typically vote Democratic. But Suozzi’s lengthy pro-Israel record has allowed him to maintain majority support among Jewish voters in the district.

While Pilip has touted that she’d offer a powerful and personal rebuke in Congress to the hard-left Squad, Suozzi has also denounced anti-Israel Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) on national television as a conspiracy theorist.

The Siena poll found Jewish voters in the district are backing Suozzi by 13 points — 55-42%. That’s a strong showing for a Republican, but given Pilip’s resonant background, it may not be enough of an overperformance to win. (Trump is winning 35% of the district’s Jewish vote, according to the poll.)

Both sides are cautiously optimistic about their chances. Republican strategists involved in the race told JI that the trendlines have shifted in Pilip’s favor in the closing weeks of the race, but Democratic operatives maintain that the race has stabilized in the final stretch — and they’re outspending Republicans on advertising to make sure it stays that way.

Buckle up for a close race on Tuesday. We’ll be covering all the latest developments here at JI.