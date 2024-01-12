Daily Kickoff
Good Friday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at how legislators on Capitol Hill are responding to the U.S.-led strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen, and do a deep dive into Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s emergence as a leading progressive voice critical of Israeli policy. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Deborah Lipstadt, Michèle Taylor and Doug Emhoff.
Social media isn’t real life.
That’s an important reminder to all of us on our screens 24/7, but is often easy to forget when reporting about politics, and watching the spasm of disruptive anti-Israel protests in several major cities, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.
One of the leading Democrats who understood that most Democratic voters aren’t representative of the online, progressive left is Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA). He has emerged as one of the most stalwart supporters of the Jewish state, while also criticizing other excesses of his party’s left-wing activists.
A new Quinnipiac poll underscores that siding with the Democratic mainstream on Israel is a winning strategy — at least in Pennsylvania, one of the most important battleground states on the political map.
Since speaking out forcefully for Israel since its war against Hamas, Fetterman’s job approval has spiked in Quinnipiac’s polling. In October, before the Hamas terror attacks, Fetterman’s job approval stood at just 41%, with 48% disapproving. Since he’s taken on the hard left, his approval jumped to 45%, with 42% disapproving.
Among Democrats, his support is sky-high. Only 7% of Pennsylvania Democrats view him unfavorably, while 76% view him positively. The former staffers writing anonymous letters urging him to take a tougher line on Israel and protesting outside of his offices are well out of step with Democratic public opinion.
Indeed, by a 2-to-1 margin (26-12%), more Pennsylvania voters say they’re more likely to think favorably of Fetterman for his pro-Israel stance than they are to think less favorably. By a smaller margin (20-16%), more Democrats are drawn to Fetterman for his pro-Israel advocacy than are dissuaded.
Overall, a plurality of Pennsylvania voters both approve of the way Israel is conducting itself in responding to the Oct. 7 terror attack (42-38%), and support the U.S. sending additional military aid to Israel as it fights Hamas (48-42%). On the latter question, Democrats are evenly divided (45-45%).
President Joe Biden is also seeing a small rebound in his political standing, though he’s still facing underwater approval ratings (40% approval). The Quinnipiac poll finds him leading former President Donald Trump for the first time in months (49-46%), and has won back some of the skeptical younger voters in a potential head-to-head 2024 matchup. It’s a sign that, despite the progressive dissatisfaction with Biden, many are likely to vote for him in a race against Trump.
As we’ve noted previously, the softest support for Israel is among the youngest voters. That’s a challenge that Democrats — along with the pro-Israel community — are focused on. But loud factions don’t come close to a majority. And that’s a political reality that Biden, Fetterman and many Democrats on a 2024 ballot have come to appreciate.
And in New York,former Rep. Nita Lowey (D-NY), a pro-Israel stalwart who served in Congress for more than three decades, announced her endorsement of Westchester County Executive George Latimer, a veteran Democrat challenging Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) in New York’s 16th Congressional District. “I have known and admired George for 35 years,” Lowey, who previously represented Westchester County, said in an exclusive statement shared with JI on Thursday. “He has dedicated his life to public service. He has made life better for everyone from Yonkers to Rye, Mamaroneck to Mt. Vernon, and Greenburgh to New Rochelle.”
striking support
Lawmakers rally behind U.S., U.K. strikes on Houthis in Yemen
Top lawmakers on both sides of the aisle largely expressed agreement that the U.S. was right to launch strikes on Houthi targets inside Yemen on Thursday evening, in response to weeks of attacks by the Iran-backed militia group on ships in the Red Sea, despite some divides in lawmakers’ hopes for the path forward, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
From the left: “I salute the brave military members who carried out today’s strikes, and I support President Biden’s strong actions against the Houthi militants,” Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Jack Reed (D-RI) said in a statement. “The Houthis are endangering innocent civilians and launching violent attacks at U.S. personnel.” Reed and other top Democrats, including House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Greg Meeks (D-NY), also highlighted the importance of continued diplomacy ahead of and in the wake of Thursday’s strikes.
On the right: Republicans described the strikes, which also included U.K. support and had the backing of Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, as overdue and likely insufficient on their own. “I welcome the U.S. and coalition operations against the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists responsible for violently disrupting international commerce in the Red Sea and attacking American vessels,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in a statement. “President Biden’s decision to use military force against these Iranian proxies is overdue.” McConnell said the strikes should “mark an enduring shift in the Biden Administration’s approach to Iran and its proxies” to show Iranian leaders “that they will pay a meaningful price unless they abandon their worldwide campaign of terror.”
The fringes: Meanwhile, Biden faced some pushback from progressive and hard-right lawmakers, who claimed that the strikes went beyond constitutional presidential war powers and were illegal without congressional authorization. Those allegations appear unlikely to hold water.
View from Riyadh: Saudi Arabia, which has reportedly been reluctant to support stronger action against the Houthis out of concern of disrupting its fragile truce with the group, distanced itself from the strikes in a statement, calling for “restraint and avoidance of escalation.”
The latest: The Houthis vowed retribution against the U.S.-led attack, with a spokesperson telling Al Jazeera, “It’s not possible for us not to respond to these operations.” Tehran blasted the strikes as an attack on Yemen’s sovereignty, while Iranian proxy Hezbollah said the strikes would strengthen the Houthis’ resolve.
Go deeper: Politicolooks at the lead-up to the Biden administration’s strikes on the Houthi facilities.
leftward shift
Van Hollen emerging as leader of progressive Senate bloc critical of Israeli policy
Maryland’s Senate delegation is set to jump to the left on Israel policy in 2025, with the retirement of Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), the state’s longtime senator and a pro-Israel stalwart. That means Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), emerging as a leading critic of Israeli policy in the Senate, will soon be one of the most senior lawmakers in the state, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. Since Oct. 7, Van Hollen — who originally entered the Senate as the preferred candidate of the pro-Israel community, with their support — has led lawmakers in raising concerns about Israel’s military operations in the West Bank and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which he has attributed in large part to Israeli policy decisions.
What he says: Van Hollen argued in a statement to Jewish Insider that it’s not him, or his positions, that have shifted, but Israel. “I am and always have been a strong believer in the U.S. partnership with Israel and remain a steadfast friend of the Israeli people,” he said. “My position on Israel has not changed – what has changed is the ever-rightward drift of the Israeli government culminating in the current Netanyahu coalition comprised of far-right extremists like [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich and [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir.”
Looking back: Campaigning against former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-MD), who long had a rocky relationship with the Jewish community over her criticisms of Israel, Van Hollen was widely seen as the more pro-Israel candidate in the race with vocal backers among the Jewish community on Israel issues.
Over time: The Maryland senator’s more outspoken criticism of Israeli policy, and U.S. policy toward the region, began well before Oct. 7. His involvement appears to have intensified beginning in the late stages of the Trump administration in 2020, amid discussions of potential Israeli annexation of the West Bank, when he helped lead efforts to oppose such a move. In the years since, he’s become outspoken on Israeli policies toward the Palestinians, warning that they might endanger the viability of a two-state solution.
On the horizon: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said this week that he plans to attempt to force a Senate vote next week on legislation that would require the State Department to report on whether Israel is violating humanitarian law, potentially setting up a vote to cut off U.S. aid to Israel. The measure seems likely to fail, given that even some lawmakers more critical of Israel’s campaign have expressed skepticism — Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) told HuffPost he thinks that some of the language in Sanders’ measure “go[es]a little farther than I feel comfortable with.”
love is a battlefield
How the Israel-Hamas war upended online dating
Much as the Israel-Hamas war has had major ramifications on college campuses and in the workplace, the events in the Middle East have fundamentally changed the experience of dating for many American Jews, particularly those using dating apps. Eleven Jewish singles living in major U.S. cities spoke to Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch about their experience on the apps after Oct. 7, and they paint a picture of a dating landscape, always fraught, now filled with politically tinged minefields.
Rethinking the dating game: Many confessed to rethinking their own dating preferences; some are now only dating Jews, even when that had not been their practice before. All said they have seen a marked increase in people who talk about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on their profiles. “I’m mostly having trouble with how it’s infiltrating the space because I do not see differentiation between Israel and Judaism,” said Shayna, a woman in her 20s in New York. “I can’t tell if the statements are political or discriminatory and that makes me want to close out the apps all together.”
Conflict conditions: On some profiles, the issue is highlighted in a subtle way: A photo on a profile showing a person in Israel in front of the Western Wall, or a mention that they speak Hebrew. Others are more overt. Several people have come across profiles that say, “Zionists swipe left.” (Swiping left means turning the person down.) One man included a photo of him holding up a sign that said “Let’s have hummus, not Hamas” at the November pro-Israel rally in Washington. The lead photo on one woman’s profile showed her at a pro-Palestine rally in San Diego, holding a sign that called President Joe Biden Israel’s “puppet.”
Political turnoff: Some of the Jewish singles who talked to JI said that the strong political language on both sides can be off-putting, making it hard to connect in a genuine way. “I’d definitely be less inclined to swipe right on someone if I think they harbor a lot of anti-Zionist sentiment,” said Joseph, a 27-year-old gay man from Chicago. “If I think someone presents as too pro-Israel to the point of disregarding the Palestinian side of the story, that’s also a no.”
no cease-fire
Lawmakers urge administration to resist calls for a unilateral Israeli cease-fire
Amid calls from the left for a unilateral cease-fire by Israel in Gaza, a group of nearly 30 lawmakers — most of them moderate pro-Israel Democrats — called on Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Thursday to resist calls for such a move, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Path ahead: The lawmakers, led by Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), argued in a letter that the only path to peace is through an unconditional surrender by Hamas and its release of all of its hostages. They emphasized that any cease-fire with Hamas would only lead to further bloodshed in the future. While it doesn’t directly address rhetoric from other lawmakers, the letter is reflective of — and appears to be a response to — the ways in which the language of a cease-fire has become increasingly politicized on the left.
Hamas’ responsibility: “We write to you today to call on Hamas to immediately release all the hostages held in Gaza, cease all rocket fire on Israel, lay down its arms, and surrender control of Gaza to a legitimate representative of the Palestinian people,” the lawmakers wrote. “There should be no mistaking that Hamas has within its control the ability to stop this conflict and bring relief to the Palestinians they were elected to govern.”
Stand firm: “We applaud your stand against calls for a one-sided ceasefire. Americans do not want an ephemeral ceasefire that will merely return the region to the status quo, with Hamas empowered to regroup and fulfill its promise to repeat the attacks of October 7,” the letter continues. “Ceasefires with an unrepentant Hamas have been tried time and again, and every time have led to stronger attacks by Hamas, culminating in the present tragedy. Another Hamas ceasefire will only lead to more death and destruction for everyone.”
under the radar
California Democrat with competitive reelection joins call for cease-fire, quietly
Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA), a California lawmaker potentially facing a potentially competitive reelection race in November, quietly joined calls for a bilateral cease-fire between Israel and Hamas last Friday, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Cease-fire: In a statement posted to his congressional website, Harder cited the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the reported deaths of thousands of civilians and conversations with constituents about the situation in the Middle East. “After many conversations with our community members, I am now calling on the Biden Administration and the entire U.S. Government to join me in supporting a bilateral ceasefire agreement. I am calling for an end to all current hostilities in order to save millions of innocent lives,” Harder said in the statement. “I have had the opportunity to hear directly from many of you about the ongoing bombardment of Gaza. I share your feelings of heartbreak, frustration, and outrage.”
Caveats: Harder said a cease-fire must include humanitarian assistance to Gaza, a “framework” for a two-state solution, the release of all hostages and the end of Hamas’ control in Gaza. He pledged to “continue to push the Biden administration on these points.”
Unnoticed: Harder’s call for a cease-fire has largely flown under the radar. Unlike most other cease-fire supporters on the Hill, Harder hasn’t publicized his call on social media, and it originally did not appear alongside other press releases on his congressional website. The statement was added on Monday to Harder’s press releases page after JI contacted his office, and a Harder spokesperson said it was a mistake that it did not initially appear there. Harder’s office originally published the statement with a shorter and more easily accessible URL, the spokesperson said.
Elsewhere in Washington: Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) introduced a bill that would require colleges to share easily accessible information with students on their websites on filing a Title VI discrimination complaint, including a link to the Department of Education’s complaint website. It would also require schools to report on the volume of civil rights complaints they receive, the Department of Education’s inspector general to audit schools receiving high ratios of complaints and the department to brief Congress monthly on the complaints it receives and how it is addressing them.
