That’s an important reminder to all of us on our screens 24/7, but is often easy to forget when reporting about politics, and watching the spasm of disruptive anti-Israel protests in several major cities, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

One of the leading Democrats who understood that most Democratic voters aren’t representative of the online, progressive left is Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA). He has emerged as one of the most stalwart supporters of the Jewish state, while also criticizing other excesses of his party’s left-wing activists.

A new Quinnipiac poll underscores that siding with the Democratic mainstream on Israel is a winning strategy — at least in Pennsylvania, one of the most important battleground states on the political map.

Since speaking out forcefully for Israel since its war against Hamas, Fetterman’s job approval has spiked in Quinnipiac’s polling. In October, before the Hamas terror attacks, Fetterman’s job approval stood at just 41%, with 48% disapproving. Since he’s taken on the hard left, his approval jumped to 45%, with 42% disapproving.

Among Democrats, his support is sky-high. Only 7% of Pennsylvania Democrats view him unfavorably, while 76% view him positively. The former staffers writing anonymous letters urging him to take a tougher line on Israel and protesting outside of his offices are well out of step with Democratic public opinion.

Indeed, by a 2-to-1 margin (26-12%), more Pennsylvania voters say they’re more likely to think favorably of Fetterman for his pro-Israel stance than they are to think less favorably. By a smaller margin (20-16%), more Democrats are drawn to Fetterman for his pro-Israel advocacy than are dissuaded.

Overall, a plurality of Pennsylvania voters both approve of the way Israel is conducting itself in responding to the Oct. 7 terror attack (42-38%), and support the U.S. sending additional military aid to Israel as it fights Hamas (48-42%). On the latter question, Democrats are evenly divided (45-45%).

President Joe Biden is also seeing a small rebound in his political standing, though he’s still facing underwater approval ratings (40% approval). The Quinnipiac poll finds him leading former President Donald Trump for the first time in months (49-46%), and has won back some of the skeptical younger voters in a potential head-to-head 2024 matchup. It’s a sign that, despite the progressive dissatisfaction with Biden, many are likely to vote for him in a race against Trump.

As we’ve noted previously, the softest support for Israel is among the youngest voters. That’s a challenge that Democrats — along with the pro-Israel community — are focused on. But loud factions don’t come close to a majority. And that’s a political reality that Biden, Fetterman and many Democrats on a 2024 ballot have come to appreciate.

And in New York,former Rep. Nita Lowey (D-NY), a pro-Israel stalwart who served in Congress for more than three decades, announced her endorsement of Westchester County Executive George Latimer, a veteran Democrat challenging Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) in New York’s 16th Congressional District. “I have known and admired George for 35 years,” Lowey, who previously represented Westchester County, said in an exclusive statement shared with JI on Thursday. “He has dedicated his life to public service. He has made life better for everyone from Yonkers to Rye, Mamaroneck to Mt. Vernon, and Greenburgh to New Rochelle.”