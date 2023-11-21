Worthy Reads

Silence on War Crimes: For CNN, Sheryl Sandberg raises concerns about the degree to which Hamas’ sexual violence is being met by indifference and denial. “On October 7, Hamas terrorists committed unspeakable atrocities that we must speak about — and speak about loudly. Numerous witnesses have testified that sexual violence was widespread on that day, according to reports by Israeli investigators. An eyewitness has recounted the horror of watching a fellow concert-goer being gang-raped, then murdered. Rescue workers have reported recovering lifeless bodies, naked with their legs spread. Yet some are flat-out denying that these atrocities occurred. Even worse, some might actually believe that these women — mothers, daughters, sisters, and wives — ‘deserved it.’ We have come so far in believing survivors of rape and assault in so many situations, yet this time, many are ignoring the stories that these bodies tell us about how these women spent the last moments of their lives. The silence on these war crimes is deafening. It’s time to see beyond historical arguments about the past and political arguments about the future to denounce this now.” [CNN]

Cancel Culture:New York magazine’s Simon van Zuylen-Wood looks at the fallout from the 92Y’s disinvitation to a speaker who had signed onto an anti-Israel letter. “Virtually every trademark of the American dispute over the war in Gaza can be found within the Y drama: the epistolary mania that keeps producing open letters and counter-letters; the scrambling of sympathies on free speech; the contested border separating anti-Zionism from antisemitism; the intense scrutiny paid to semantics, as in the Y’s repeated insistence that the postponement of [Viet Thanh] Nguyen’s reading was not the same as a cancellation. … Columbia University Shakespeare scholar and longtime Y collaborator James Shapiro tells me he considers the LRB [London Review of Books] letter ‘ignorant of a lot of the geopolitical context and the actual reality in Israel.’ But also: ‘It’s just a letter. He signed … a letter.’ At the same time, it’s a testament to the seriousness of the matter and the depth of feeling on the part of prominent Jewish New Yorkers that the Y was willing to jeopardize its secular reputation, built over many years as its donors and patrons helped build this city, over a few absent but crucial words. And if the Y is not backing down, then it’s a sign that its brand of adamance, mingled with regret, is widespread in New York.” [NYMag]

Kids Just Don’t Understand: In The Wall Street Journal, Walter Russell Mead considers why Gen Zers are overwhelmingly opposed to Israel’s military actions in Gaza. “One reason the news from Gaza has so massively affected the younger generation is that they have grown up considering peace to be normal and natural. The war in Gaza hasn’t merely introduced young Americans to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It also has shown them the face of war. After the horrors of World War II, Americans did everything to build a stable and at least relatively peaceful world order. This order was far from perfect. It tolerated and, in some cases, protected gross economic, social, racial and national injustices. And some of the little wars Americans fought to defend it, as policy makers at the time believed, were as brutal as the world wars of the 20th century. But the world order prevented the eruption of global conflicts on the scale of the great wars with casualties reckoned by the tens of millions. It also permitted generations of Americans to grow up in a bubble. For younger generations, war was passé.” [WSJ]

Plea for Hopkins Doctor: In Commentary, the Washington Free Beacon’s Daniel Halper shares how Dr. Darren Klugman, a pediatric cardiologist and associate professor at Johns Hopkins University who is under fire for social media posts made after Oct. 7 — for which he has apologized — saved his daughter’s life. “The tweets are dated October 8, when Hamas terrorists were still infiltrating Israel and hunting down innocent civilians to murder. And just as the true horrors of the brutal massacre — the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust — was first becoming clear…Klugman has since apologized for his ‘regrettable, hurtful messages.’ In a letter to his Hopkins colleagues, Klugman added, ‘These messages in no way reflect my beliefs, me as a person, a physician, a friend, or colleague. I cannot undo the harm and hurt … and I am devastated by the impact it has had on my Hopkins family and others.’ As the father of a Klugman patient, I know he means it. Why? Because I witnessed with my own eyes how he delivered medical care. And because my daughter’s ability to live a healthy and meaningful life is in part due to him. Johns Hopkins, where Klugman is the director of pediatric cardiac critical care, is lucky to have such a doctor. I know Children’s National was as well during the time he was there. There’s no doubt in my mind that his patients all benefited from his medical care — and that Hopkins would be a worse hospital if he were not part of it.” [Commentary]



Time to Speak Out: In USA Today, Julianna Margulies pens an op-ed critical of the widespread silence in the weeks following the Oct. 7 attacks. “The events in Israel have shone a light on something I never realized: You, my loving, non-Jewish friends, have no idea of the Jewish experience, of living in our shoes, of learning from the stories of our parents and grandparents. We grew up hearing about the Holocaust, when 6 million Jews were deliberately and methodically slaughtered. And so we grew up knowing that we were lucky to be alive. This fact – a miracle in itself – was drilled into us from the day we were born. We are lucky to be here! And truly that is how I feel today. … In the week following this horrific event, the silence on your end was deafening. My Jewish girlfriends and I huddled together, crying and trying to make sense of a world gone mad. ‘It’s 2023!’ We said to one another, ‘How is this still happening?’ I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat, I felt sick to my stomach. The silence continued. That’s when we all began to wonder if we were safe.” [USAToday]