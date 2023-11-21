Daily Kickoff
A new survey commissioned by Hillel International found that more than 1 in 3 Jewish college students have felt they needed to hide their Jewish identity in the weeks since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack and ensuing Israel-Hamas war, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports.
More than half of the 300 students surveyed said they feel scared on campus, and that they are unsatisfied with how their university administrations are responding to the uptick in antisemitic incidents and rhetoric on campus.
These concerns have manifested in a number of ways in recent weeks. A major fundraiser for The George Washington University that was held in New York City last week and featured the school’s president, Ellen Granberg, “went absolutely off the rails,” according to one attendee, who said Granberg was confronted by several participants who accused the administration of not doing enough to counter rising antisemitism on campus, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
At the event, Granberg shared updates on the university’s efforts to combat antisemitism, noting that the administration has been working with local and federal police to bolster campus security measures, according to the attendee, who also shared notes taken during the meeting.
The university president, however, acknowledged that such work “needs to go deeper,” emphasizing a commitment to expanding “support for religious and fraternal community groups,” training staff and reconciling what she characterized as a “right to free speech with our community values,” according to the notes.
Despite her assurances, a number of parents in attendance still expressed dissatisfaction with the administration’s approach. “It is now life or death,” one parent said during the question-and-answer period.
In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloombergcalled the response by many students to Hamas’ terror attacks “painful,” noting that students on campus today “aren’t old enough to remember 9/11, and it’s clear they never learned its lesson: Intentionally targeting civilians for slaughter is inexcusable no matter the political circumstances.”
The blame, Bloomberg suggests, lies with college presidents, who “allowed campuses to become institutions of conformity.”
“For years,” Bloomberg writes, “they have allowed their campuses to become bastions of intolerance, by permitting students to shout down the voices of others. They have condoned ‘trigger warnings’ that shield students from difficult ideas. They have refused to defend faculty who run afoul of student sentiment. And they have created ‘safe spaces’ that discourage or exclude opposing views.”
But universities are beginning to respond to concerns about campus climate. A state official in Tallahassee set off panic after alleging that a professor at the University of Florida was disseminating antisemitic content in the classroom.
The allegation was untrue, but concern had risen to such a level that UF President Ben Sasse issued a statement distancing the school from the accusations — which Sasse said were “wrong on multiple counts” — and reaffirming the administration’s commitment to “protect everyone’s speech rights” while denouncing “political activism in taxpayer-funded classes.”
In a message to the school’s deans and cabinet, Sasse, a former Republican senator from Nebraska, noted that the individual in question was not a tenured professor but an instructor who had left the university in 2019, and had posted offending content online, not on campus.
“Education happens when someone engages new ideas,” Sasse wrote in the note outlining the “fundamentals” of the school. “Indoctrination happens when someone enforces political orthodoxy. It’s not our job to indoctrinate – it is our job to educate.” Read the full story here.
That seems to be the message at the University of Iowa, where the state’s Board of Regents instructed the Hawkeye State’s three public universities to eliminate all Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) roles not mandated by law.
And that is the message to graduating seniors — and students considering their post-college employment options — being sent by some of the biggest names in finance, who signed onto a statement pledging that “[s]upporters of hate will have no place in our organizations or our community.”
The open letter has already been signed by Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman, Hudson Bay Capital’s Sander Gerber, Element Capital’s Jeffrey Talpins, Saba Capital’s Boaz Weinstein, Bank of America’s Zoya Raynes and Altitude Venture’s Jay Zeidman.
problematic posts
Maryland hate crimes commission member under fire for pro-Hamas posts
When Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced the inaugural members of the state’s Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention in August, he said Maryland residents “deserve a safe and inclusive state” and pledged to develop strategies to address hate crimes. Now, one of the members of the commission is facing criticism from a Jewish colleague and from the Jewish legislator who created the commission for comments she has made in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Unsavory comparisons: In a series of Facebook posts published on and after Oct. 7, Zainab Chaudry, the director of the Maryland branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, offered praise for Hamas terrorists, compared Israel to Nazi Germany and called the wide swath of Jewish Americans who attended last week’s March for Israel in Washington “genocide sympathizers.”
‘Inflammatory rhetoric’: “As commissioners who are supposed to be showing leadership in the fight against hate, it’s disappointing and concerning that inflammatory rhetoric is being used instead of finding ways to bring people together,” said Meredith Weisel, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Washington office and a member of the Maryland hate crimes commission. “We may have disagreements on the policies in Israel and Gaza,” Weisel said of Chaudry, but her posts are “downright dismissive of the majority of American Jews.”
shift in sentiment
‘The lid is off’: Lipstadt reflects on explosion of public antisemitism since Oct. 7
Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism — a longtime Holocaust scholar seen as a leading expert on antisemitism — said Monday that the current moment is deeply concerning and has emboldened public expressions of antisemitism in a way not seen in decades, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
New era: “I’ve been working on this for over 30 years, and it feels different,” Lipstadt told reporters in a meeting at the State Department. “The extent, the intensity that we’ve seen — uneasy lies the head that has studied this for over three decades.” She said that officials she’s met with around the world and within the State Department, including high-level national security officials in multiple countries, are also highly concerned. “I’m not saying that we’ve seen a creation of a whole new generation of antisemites,” she continued, but that people feel more comfortable expressing antisemitic sentiments publicly.
Administration messaging: Lipstadt trode carefully when asked about a trend in Biden administration messaging that has paired condemnations of rising antisemitism with concerns about Islamophobia. “When it’s antisemitism, I call it out as antisemitism,” Lipstadt said, “then I will say it operates within the larger parameters of prejudice. That’s the message I’ve been giving.” Pressed on messaging from the White House and elsewhere in the administration, Lipstadt said she could not comment on others “who I know have been making very different statements,” but said that statistics make it clear that antisemitism is rising domestically and globally.
Humanitarian access: Thirteen Senate Democrats, led by Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), called again yesterday for additional humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza. The letter urges the administration to pressure Israel to reopen the Kerem Shalom border crossing into Gaza, protect civilians and civilian sites and ensure that noncombatants are not forced out of Gaza. The letter warns that the humanitarian situation in Gaza risks “significant, and preventable loss of human life” and will “negatively impact the security of Israeli civilians.” They also expressed concern that the “current trajectory of the conflict… moves us farther away” from ending the Hamas threat and Hamas’ governance in Gaza and from a two-state solution.
captured
From heaven to hell: Mother of two hostages reflects on seeing her worst nightmare on video
There are two videos that depict the nightmare Renana Gome Yaakov has lived for the last six weeks: One is a short animated clip telling the harrowing story of how her two sons, Yagil, 12, and Or, 15, were brutally kidnapped from their home on Kibbutz Nir Oz by Palestinian terrorists on Oct. 7; the second is a haunting hostage video of her youngest child pleading to be returned home. Gome Yaakov recounted to Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash last week that she was not home on that fateful Saturday morning when Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups broke through the border fence from Gaza, abducting her sons, as well as their father, Yair Yaakov, and his girlfriend, Meirav Tal.
Last words: She said the last contact she had with the two boys was a desperate phone call, where she heard Arabic voices in the background and her youngest frantically yelling: “Don’t take me, I’m too young,” before the phone line went dead. “This was not a war, this was a terror attack,” said Gome Yaakov, speaking from the hotel in Eilat where she and many others from Nir Oz are now staying. The kibbutz was one of more than 20 communities along the border to be brutally attacked that day and currently uninhabitable. “No mother should have to hear her child say those last words,” she said.
Animating the disaster: Haunted by nightmares and unable to sleep since that awful day, Gome Yaakov, who works as a strategic advisor for another area kibbutz that was also attacked, recalled to JI how she contacted award-winning Israeli filmmaker Ari Folman, best known for his Golden Globe-winning animated feature film, “Waltz with Bashir,” in a bid to release the horrors from her head by visualizing what happened. The 80-second animated short, which is aptly called “Disaster” and which Gome Yaakov narrates in flawless English, recounts the final moments on the phone with her sons, as well as her fears of where they are now and how they are being treated.
Bonus: Politico interviews the family members of an American citizen being held by Hamas.
stormy session
In Knesset, far-right lawmakers clash with hostages’ relatives
The petty politics and shouting matches that so often characterize the Knesset may have been on hiatus so far in this season of war, but they were back in full force on Monday, with members of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party screaming at relatives of hostages being held in Gaza, bringing some to tears. Knesset National Security Committee Chairman Zvika Fogel of Otzma Yehudit called a meeting to advance a bill by MK Limor Son Har-Melech, of the same party, to impose the death penalty on terrorists, even after some hostages’ families asked to call off the discussion for fear that that the legislation could negatively impact their loved ones still in captivity. The move did not have support from other coalition parties and Likud said it would block the bill, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports.
The bill: Son Har-Melech’s bill states that the courts may only impose the death penalty, and no other punishment, on someone convicted of killing an Israeli with the motives of racism or “to harm the State of Israel and the revival of the Jewish people in our land.” Israel already has laws permitting the death penalty for war crimes and crimes against humanity. The only civil execution in the history of the Jewish state was the hanging of Nazi mastermind Adolf Eichmann in 1961.
Point of view: Fogel said on Monday that the bill’s opponents have been manipulated by Hamas. “I’m hinting that Hamas is trying to exploit you, yes – and I’m not hinting. I’m saying it openly,” Fogel told the relatives of one of the hostages. “This [bill] does not contradict the goal of bringing back the hostages and anyone who tries to present it as a contradiction is someone who is trying to represent Hamas more than the State of Israel.”
Heartfelt pleas: Gil Dickmann, cousin of hostage Carmel Gat, 39, broke down in tears, saying, “I begged you to stop…Please remove this from the agenda. If you have a heart, please do not say we are representing the people who murdered our loved ones. Please, choose life and ensure they come home alive and whole,” he added. A man whose wife and daughter are held hostage by Hamas shouted, “Stop talking about killing Arabs and start talking about saving Jews.”
Last night: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the other members of the war cabinet held a three-hour meeting with the families of the hostages at the military headquarters in Tel Aviv.
Pic of the Day
A projection on the walls of the UNICEF offices in Tel Aviv by demonstrators marking International Children’s Day and calling on UNICEF and the U.N. to act for the return of the children who are being held captive in Gaza.
